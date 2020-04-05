Sunday, April 5, 2020
Donald Trump requests PM Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 US patients

The Indian government has put on hold the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and its formulations.

PM Modi with US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat the Chinese coronavirus patients. Reportedly, US President Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets.

“After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine,” he added.

President Trump also added that he too will take a tablet of hydroxychloroquine after announcing that he has requested Prime Minister during his telephonic conversation on Saturday to lift a hold on the US order of the medicine.

“India makes a lot of it. They need a lot too for their billion-plus people. The hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug will be released through the Strategic National Stockpile for treatment,” he said.

“I said I would appreciate if they would release the amounts that we ordered” of hydroxychloroquine, he said.

Hydroxychloroquine is in a class of drugs called antimalarials. It is used to prevent and treat acute attacks of malaria. The malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has been lately used to speed the recovery of patients who were mildly ill from the coronavirus.

The Indian government has put on hold the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and its formulations.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter, “Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19.”

Prime Minister conveyed deep condolences for the loss of lives in the United States and his prayers for the early recovery of those still suffering from the disease.

The United States has been one of the hardest hit due to the Chinese pandemic COVID-19. According to the latest figures, at least 301,902 cases of coronavirus has been reported in the US. 8,175 people have died in the US from coronavirus.

There was a steep rise in the number of cases in the last 24 hours. At least 23,949 new cases were reported, and at least 1,023 new deaths in the US have been reported in the last 24 hours alone.

