US President Donald Trump on Wednesday thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing the export of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States.

Donald Trump said in a tweet, “Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!”

On Tuesday, India had formally announced that it was easing the blanket ban on exports and would consider its export on a case-by-case basis with approval from the ministry of external affairs. The exports were allowed after ensuring sufficient stock for domestic usage.

Speaking to Fox News, President Trump reportedly said, “I bought millions of doses. More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it. He was great. He was really good. You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India. But there is a lot of good things coming from that,”

The easing of exports of Hydroxychloroquine to the United States comes after US President Donald Trump on Saturday had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat the Chinese coronavirus patients.

Hydroxychloroquine is an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by many nations for the Wuhan coronavirus that has so far killed more than 10,000 Americans and infected over 3.6 lakh within weeks. India is the biggest producer and exporter of hydroxychloroquine and its pharmaceutical components in the world, an anti-malarial drug that is in much demand for the potential use in helping treat patients of the novel coronavirus.

