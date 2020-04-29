Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Home News Reports Wikipedia page of RSS vandalised calling it a Hindu terrorist organisation by Islamist user...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Wikipedia page of RSS vandalised calling it a Hindu terrorist organisation by Islamist user with a history of anti-Hindu edits

Although the vandalism was reverted by several alert editors on Wikipedia, this Ahmedfalah7711 seems to be in a mission to defame RSS, as the vandalism was repeated several times by the user

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
279

In yet another incident of anti-Hindu vandalism on Wikipedia, today the Wikipedia page of RSS was edited to brand it as a terrorist organisation The introductory sentence in the article was changed to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, abbreviated as RSS is an Indian right-wing, Hindu terrorist organisation.

The original article said “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, abbreviated as RSS is an Indian right-wing, Hindu Nationalist organisation”. The words “Hindu Nationalist organisation” was replaced with “Hindu terrorist organisation” to brand the cultural organisation by a Wikipedia editor with the user name Ahmedfalah7711.

Although the vandalism was reverted by several alert editors on Wikipedia, this Ahmedfalah7711 seems to be in a mission to defame RSS, as the vandalism was repeated several times by the user. Even though the article was put under semi-protection, the vandalism continued as it was done by a logged in account.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In general most Wikipedia vandalism is done by without logging into the crowd-sources encyclopaedia site, and semi-protecting articles allows to stop such attacks as editing in such articles are not allowed without logging into the site. But as the RSS article vandalism was done by a logged in user, the semi-protection didn’t work. The article was first vandalised just after 12 at midnight today, and after that a war between the vandal and editors continued, each reverting the previous edit.

A look at the talk page of Ahmedfalah7711 shows that the user is a regular offender, as the user has been warned multiple times in the past for indulging in edit wars. Last month the user had vandalised the Wikipedia page of Home Minister Amit Shah, where it was edited to say that Amit Shah was born in a Jain family, and he calls himself a Hindu despite being seen praying at Jain temples.

The user had also vandalised the Wikipedia page on Conversion of non-Islamic places of worship into mosques. This article documents the various non-Islamic places of worship which were converted to mosques, and the user had removed the entire section on Ram Janmabhoomi from the article.

Islamists are having a free run on Wikipedia in recent times by doing disruptive editing. Just two weeks ago, the page on Noakhali riot was vandalised where Hindus and Muslims were switched, and the anti-Hindu riot by Muslim was converted into anti-Muslim riot by Hindus. Before that, the Wikipedia page of Delhi riots was made as anti-Hindu from the beginning. The leftist Islamist administrators the site also deleted the page on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus, calling it anti-Muslim, despite the fact that the religious congregation has emerged as one of the major spreaders of the virus in India and several other countries.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Fact-Check

Bollywood entertainer Richa Chadha wants RBI to ‘write off’ everyone’s EMI. Here is why it is not possible, ever

OpIndia Staff -
The Reserve Bank of India doesn't write off loans. It is the banks that write off the loans that are granted by them. And write off does not mean waive off.
Read more
News Reports

Largest Ozone hole formed over the Arctic heals, scientists say coronavirus lockdown has nothing to do with it

OpIndia Staff -
CAMS revealed that due to unusual weather conditions the ozone hole had occured, and it disappeared automatically.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Corona Yoddha: Filmmaker Manish Mundra talks about complete strangers have come together on Twitter to fight the good fight

OpIndia Staff -
In the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Manish Mundra has come up with the slogan of "Let's do more!"
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page of RSS vandalised calling it a Hindu terrorist organisation by Islamist user with a history of anti-Hindu edits

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-Hindu vandalism on Wikipedia continues, now page of RSS vandalised to brand it is as terrorist organisation
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police registers FIR against satire that said they banned oranges in the city, despite disclaimer announcing that it is satire

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter user Major Neelum Singh (rtd) had shared a satirical post that had mocked the Cyberabad police for its arbitrary response against a poor Hindu vendor for sporting a saffron flag on his cart.
Read more
News Reports

Don’t fall for propaganda: ‘Write off’ of loans is not ‘Loan waiver’

Editorial Desk -
Understanding technical terms is not everybody's cup of tea.
Read more
News Reports

After Sunny Gupta was killed days before sister’s marriage, one Adil Mirza arrested for using his murder to incite hate, called for killing ‘all...

OpIndia Staff -
Exploiting Sunny Gupta's death, Adil Mirza created multiple fake Facebook accounts and posted communally provocative remarks through them
Read more
Entertainment

Alternative history of Alauddin Khilji that Hindu terrorists don’t want you to read

Amit Kelkar -
An Adarsh Liberal columnist writes for an esteemed publication to uphold the principles of freedom.
Read more

Connect with us

221,780FansLike
308,369FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com