In yet another incident of anti-Hindu vandalism on Wikipedia, today the Wikipedia page of RSS was edited to brand it as a terrorist organisation The introductory sentence in the article was changed to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, abbreviated as RSS is an Indian right-wing, Hindu terrorist organisation.

The original article said “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, abbreviated as RSS is an Indian right-wing, Hindu Nationalist organisation”. The words “Hindu Nationalist organisation” was replaced with “Hindu terrorist organisation” to brand the cultural organisation by a Wikipedia editor with the user name Ahmedfalah7711.

Although the vandalism was reverted by several alert editors on Wikipedia, this Ahmedfalah7711 seems to be in a mission to defame RSS, as the vandalism was repeated several times by the user. Even though the article was put under semi-protection, the vandalism continued as it was done by a logged in account.

In general most Wikipedia vandalism is done by without logging into the crowd-sources encyclopaedia site, and semi-protecting articles allows to stop such attacks as editing in such articles are not allowed without logging into the site. But as the RSS article vandalism was done by a logged in user, the semi-protection didn’t work. The article was first vandalised just after 12 at midnight today, and after that a war between the vandal and editors continued, each reverting the previous edit.

A look at the talk page of Ahmedfalah7711 shows that the user is a regular offender, as the user has been warned multiple times in the past for indulging in edit wars. Last month the user had vandalised the Wikipedia page of Home Minister Amit Shah, where it was edited to say that Amit Shah was born in a Jain family, and he calls himself a Hindu despite being seen praying at Jain temples.

The user had also vandalised the Wikipedia page on Conversion of non-Islamic places of worship into mosques. This article documents the various non-Islamic places of worship which were converted to mosques, and the user had removed the entire section on Ram Janmabhoomi from the article.

Islamists are having a free run on Wikipedia in recent times by doing disruptive editing. Just two weeks ago, the page on Noakhali riot was vandalised where Hindus and Muslims were switched, and the anti-Hindu riot by Muslim was converted into anti-Muslim riot by Hindus. Before that, the Wikipedia page of Delhi riots was made as anti-Hindu from the beginning. The leftist Islamist administrators the site also deleted the page on Tablighi Jamaat hotspot of Coronavirus, calling it anti-Muslim, despite the fact that the religious congregation has emerged as one of the major spreaders of the virus in India and several other countries.