Thursday, May 14, 2020
Atmanirbhar: PM Modi’s call for India’s self-reliance makes netizens unleash their creativity

A lot of Indians are doing some Aatma-chintan over how to become Aatma-nirbhar. As a result, social media is flooded with Aatmanirbhar jokes and memes.

OpIndia Staff

Twitter floods with Aatmanirbhar jokes and memes after PM Modi's speech
Aatmanirbhar memes on the internet, images via Twitter
Last evening PM Modi addressed to the nation. Since his 8 pm addresses have a history of shock elements, the nation was glued to their TVs listening in abject anticipation.

The PM announced a massive economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores, approximately 10% of India’s GDP. However, throughout his speech he emphasised on one word, ‘Aatmanirbhar’. India has to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant in Hindi), the PM said. While a considerable number of millennials gawked and googled to find its meaning, it was explained nevertheless. And mainly because the PM’s speech lacked meme material otherwise, the social media lapped up what was available. And Bingo! We have a flood of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ memes and jokes.

As a lot of Indians did some Aatma-chintan over how to become Aatma-nirbhar, the dependency on machines and robots struck us first. Sadly, machines learn faster.

Premier League India picked up the word for spreading some positivity and Aatma-motivational thoughts on social media.

Actually meme-verse is so ‘Nirbhar’ on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no meme fest can go without some Avengers memes. And when it comes to Avengers, no one is as Aatmanirbhar as Iron Man. That is one thing. Another thing is that Captain America, who remains frozen for decades when stuck in the Arctic and ‘Nirbhars’ on a lab-made serum to become what he is, is the last person to lecture Iron Man about anything. Iron Man has been Aatmanirbhar long before Modiji made Aatmanirbhar all cool and hip.

A parody account gave a glimpse of Bollywood’s rush to become Atmanirbhar.

Nobody understands Aatmanirbharta better than single persons. Twitter users captured the pain and emotions perfectly.

The memes and jokes are flooding. Some meme maker has rightly captured the state of internet after PM Modi said ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

Jokes apart, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ is giving some hilarious breathing space before the Finance Minister’s announcement of the details of the economic package, scheduled for later today, again floods the social media with analyses, criticism and political cat-fights.

Searched termsPM Modi speech, India economic package, 20 lakh crores

