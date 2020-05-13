Last evening PM Modi addressed to the nation. Since his 8 pm addresses have a history of shock elements, the nation was glued to their TVs listening in abject anticipation.

The PM announced a massive economic package of Rs 20 lakh crores, approximately 10% of India’s GDP. However, throughout his speech he emphasised on one word, ‘Aatmanirbhar’. India has to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant in Hindi), the PM said. While a considerable number of millennials gawked and googled to find its meaning, it was explained nevertheless. And mainly because the PM’s speech lacked meme material otherwise, the social media lapped up what was available. And Bingo! We have a flood of ‘Aatmanirbhar’ memes and jokes.

Dear Math,

Be #Atmanirbhar

Find value of x on your own. — Govinda Zavar (@GovindaZavar) May 13, 2020

As a lot of Indians did some Aatma-chintan over how to become Aatma-nirbhar, the dependency on machines and robots struck us first. Sadly, machines learn faster.

Me: "Alexa! Play me a song.."



Alexa: "आत्मनिर्भर बन bsdk, और खुद गा"

😐😐😐😒

#AatmanirbharBharat — Ravi (@RSarvanand) May 13, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Premier League India picked up the word for spreading some positivity and Aatma-motivational thoughts on social media.

𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗱: Aatmanirbhar

𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: Self-reliant

𝗦𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲: Sadio Mane has 14 goals and 7 assists this season. He is 'aatmanirbhar'. Be like Mane. pic.twitter.com/jkMN8BEFiQ — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) May 13, 2020

Actually meme-verse is so ‘Nirbhar’ on the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no meme fest can go without some Avengers memes. And when it comes to Avengers, no one is as Aatmanirbhar as Iron Man. That is one thing. Another thing is that Captain America, who remains frozen for decades when stuck in the Arctic and ‘Nirbhars’ on a lab-made serum to become what he is, is the last person to lecture Iron Man about anything. Iron Man has been Aatmanirbhar long before Modiji made Aatmanirbhar all cool and hip.

A parody account gave a glimpse of Bollywood’s rush to become Atmanirbhar.

INDIA: After PM’s appeal to become Aatmanirbhar, Anu Malik seen copying his own songs. — Narbort Alekes (@iam_shimorekato) May 13, 2020

Nobody understands Aatmanirbharta better than single persons. Twitter users captured the pain and emotions perfectly.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The memes and jokes are flooding. Some meme maker has rightly captured the state of internet after PM Modi said ‘Aatmanirbhar’.

Jokes apart, ‘Aatmanirbhar’ is giving some hilarious breathing space before the Finance Minister’s announcement of the details of the economic package, scheduled for later today, again floods the social media with analyses, criticism and political cat-fights.