Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Man hangs by balcony railing as he tries to jump off over fight with wife over spiciness in food, rescued by neighbours. Watch video

The husband allegedly demanded spicy food from his wife, which culminated into an argument between the two. This argument prompted the husband to hang himself from the balcony's railing of his apartment in Chandkhela area, threatening his spouse to jump off.

OpIndia Staff

Husband hangs from balcony railing in Ahmedabad's Chandkheda area after a tiff with wife for spiciness of food
In a bizarre incident, a man threatened to jump off the third floor of his building by hanging himself from his balcony’s railing in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad after he had an argument with his wife over the taste of the food he was served.

Man tries to jump off the balcony in Chandkheda, Ahmedabad

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, in the incident that happened in Keshav apartments in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda area, the husband allegedly demanded spicy food from his wife, which culminated into an argument between the two. This argument prompted the husband to hang himself by the balcony’s railing, threatening his spouse to jump off the balcony.

The man was ultimately rescued by his neighbours. Three neighbours caught hold of him and pulled him over.

Video of the man hanging from the balcony of his apartment has now gone viral on social media. In the 1.02 minute video, a man donning a green shirt and blue trousers can be seen hanging from a balcony. After a while, three men, who were probably called by the family members, are seen pulling the man over.

What did the Chandkhela polive have to say

Chandkheda police inspector BK Gamar said, “This is a three to four day old incident. No complaint or application of the incident has been made at the police station. But it was a fight between the husband and wife with the husband wanting the food to be spicier. This led to a heated exchange and the incensed husband threatened to jump out of the balcony.”

“No other details of the incident are available as a complaint has not been filed,” Gamar said.

Similar incident in Gorakhpur

In a similar incident, a labourer attempted to commit suicide, on May 13, by hanging from the railing of a three-story building in Gorakhpur after his wife advised him to not return home due to Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, this was spotted by locals and police reached the spot on time to save his life. A video of the incident had also surfaced. In the video, the police could be seen pulling a young man hanging from the railing.

Talking to media after being rescued, Deepak Patel said that he had got tensed and emotional when his wife asked him not to come home last night on phone.

