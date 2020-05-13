Thursday, May 14, 2020
Gorakhpur: Man tries to commit suicide after wife asked him to not come home after he had travelled more than 1600 km to reach home, rescued by police

The policemen who saved the man will be awarded for the urgency and bravery they showed

OpIndia Staff

A labourer attempted to commit suicide by hanging from the railing of a three-story building in Gorakhpur after his wife advised him to not return home due to Coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, this was spotted by locals and police reached the spot on time to save his life. A video of the incident has also surfaced. In the video, the police can be seen pulling a young man hanging from the railing.

The youth was going from Pune to Bihar

Deepak Patel alias Dipu who is a resident of Chainpur Chitouni, Siwan, Bihar works as a construction worker in Pune. But due to the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus crisis, he couldn’t get any work in Pune, so he decided to leave for his home 1,794 km away. He undertook the journey sometimes on foot and sometimes taking lifts from trucks. By Tuesday night, Deepak had travelled 1,655 km and reached Naushad in Gorakhpur. He was accompanied by some other people in the journey.

During the night, everyone decided to take shelter at the bus station in the locality. From there, Deepak talked to his wife at night. But to his shock, his wife told him not to come home after he had almost completed such a difficult journey over several days. His wife thought that there will be the threat of bringing the Coronavirus infection if Deepak comes home. This led to an argument between the two. Then, he ran out of balance on his mobile phone, so the verbal spat ended abruptly. Tensed due to the situation, at around five and a half in the morning, Deepak climbed to the third floor of Ram Chandra Gupta’s house located in front of the bus stand and tried to hang from the railing using a towel.

Police reached the spot to rescue the man

His co-travellers and others in the locality spotted this started raising a hue and cry. Alerted by the noise, policemen from the nearby police reached the spot immediately to rescue the man. The police tried to convince the man to come down, but he did not agree and kept asking for a mobile phone. When he did not listen, Constable Virendra Kumar and Constable Ramjit Chaudhary headed by the outpost in-charge Bhupendra Tiwari undertook a daring mission to save the man. They climbed up to the next building and from there, they jumped on to the second floor of the building from where Deepak was trying to hang. Once on the spot, they pulled him up had prevented him from committing suicide.

Talking to media after being rescued, Deepak Patel said that he had got tensed and emotional when his wife asked him not to come home last night on phone.

Policemen who saved his life will be rewarded

SP North Arvind Kumar Pandey said that the outpost Incharge and the two policemen showed urgency and saved the life of the young man. Constables Virendra Kumar and Ramjit Chaudhary will be awarded. After talking to SDM, the youth will be sent to the shelter home or quarantine. Arrangements will be made to send home after a checkup.

