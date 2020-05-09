Saturday, May 9, 2020
Ahmedabad: Mob pelts stone at policemen for enforcing lockdown at Red Zone in minority-dominated Shahpur area, 15 detained

The area falls under 'Red Zone' category as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality.

OpIndia Staff

Muslim mob arrested for pelting stones at policemen in Ahmedabad/ Image Source: DeshGujarat
In yet another attack on police personal during the Coronavirus pandemic, a Muslim mob attacked a police team after they went to enforce lockdown in Ahmedabad city on Friday evening.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the Shahpur area of Ahmedabad when an agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were at the spot to disperse a gathering of people. A police inspector RK Amin was injured in the stone-pelting. The police team had to use tear-gas shells to disperse the violent Muslim mob at Shahpur.

Reportedly, the stone-pelting began after a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel asked people to follow the lockdown rules. A few locals were allegedly beaten up by RAF personnel as they had stepped out of their house to procure food commodities despite a complete shutdown observed in Ahmedabad.

A local team of Shahpur police station arrived at the spot and a mob of over two dozen resorted to stone-pelting in which five police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) for treatment.

Muslim-dominated Shahpur under ‘Red Zone’

It is pertinent to note that Shahpur is a minority community-dominated area. The area falls under ‘Red Zone’ category as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality.

The Ahmedabad police have now detained 15 persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

The AMC authorities have time and again said that only some per cent of people are not cooperating and therefore lockdown is getting longer.

“A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel.

Attacks on frontline workers continue unabated

Despite their untiring efforts and unmeasurable contributions, the attacks and assaults on frontline health workers and police personnel by Muslim mobs continue unabated. The attacks on the frontline workers by Muslim mobs have continued ever since the reports that Tablighi Jamaat is the primary sources of transmission of coronavirus in the country emerged.

In addition to the nuisance created by Muslim mobs, the Tablighi Jamaat members, who have emerged as the sole reason for the sudden spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India, are turning out to be quite a headache for the authorities. The anti-social behaviour of attendees of Tablighi Jamaat has left the authorities and medical teams completely distraught.

