At least 14 migrants killed and several injured in two separate road accidents

Six migrant workers walking along with Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway were killed after a speeding bus ran over them late last night. As per reports, the unfortunate incident happened near the Ghalauli check-post. The police has registered a case agains the unknown bus driver. As reported by Outlook, the accused driver, who is suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested.

Two migrant workers who were critically injured were referred to a hospital in Meerut. Two other migrants who sustained minor injuries are currently undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar district hospital and will be discharged later today as per reports.

In another such horrifying incident, at least 8 migrant labourers were killed and 50 injured after a truck they were travelling in collided with a bus. The incident happened in Guna at around 3 AM. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at district hospital.

Road and train accidents kill migrants walking home

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Earlier this week, 5 migrants were killed and 11 were injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to that, 15 migrant workers who were walking to catch a train were killed after a goods train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks.