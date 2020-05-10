In another unfortunate incident, 5 people have lost their lives while 11 have been injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Telangana’s Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.

2 people referred to Jabalpur as one of them had head injury&the other had mandible fracture. 2 other are critical & others are stable. One of them has cough, cold & fever since 3 days so we've conducted samplings of all of them, including the dead: Civil Surgeon,Dr Anita Agrawal pic.twitter.com/zJUvQp1FBS — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

As reported by news agency ANI, the truck which was transporting mangoes, was also carrying 18 people including two drivers and a conductor. Five out of these 18 have died while 11 have been injured. Two of these are in critical condition. As per Dr Anita Agrawal, Civil Surgeon, one of the injured has cough and cold since past three days and hence his samples are being tested for coronavirus. Further, the deceased will also be tested.

Aurangabad tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh tragedy comes two days after 15 migrant workers walking home from Maharashtra’s Jalna to catch a special train to Madhya Pradesh were run over by a goods train. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins before taking some rest. They were mowed down by the goods train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at 5.15 am. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital.