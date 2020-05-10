Sunday, May 10, 2020
Updated:

Coronavirus lockdown: 5 killed, 11 injured after truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Hyderabad to UP overturns

The Madhya Pradesh tragedy comes two days after 15 migrant workers walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna to catch a special train to Madhya Pradesh were run over by a goods train.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
5 labourers lost their lives as a truck, laden with mangoes, transporting them from Telangana to Uttar Pradesh overturned in Madhya Pradesh (Image courtesy @ANI on Twitter)
In another unfortunate incident, 5 people have lost their lives while 11 have been injured after a truck laden with mangoes carrying labourers from Telangana’s Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh.

As reported by news agency ANI, the truck which was transporting mangoes, was also carrying 18 people including two drivers and a conductor. Five out of these 18 have died while 11 have been injured. Two of these are in critical condition. As per Dr Anita Agrawal, Civil Surgeon, one of the injured has cough and cold since past three days and hence his samples are being tested for coronavirus. Further, the deceased will also be tested.

Aurangabad tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh tragedy comes two days after 15 migrant workers walking home from Maharashtra’s Jalna to catch a special train to Madhya Pradesh were run over by a goods train. They had walked along the rail tracks for 45 mins before taking some rest. They were mowed down by the goods train carrying petrol and diesel from Nanded to Manmad at 5.15 am. Five of them escaped with injuries and they have been rushed to a hospital.

