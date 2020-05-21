Thursday, May 21, 2020
Home News Reports Delhi Waqf Board trying to encroach a public park to convert it into coronavirus...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi Waqf Board trying to encroach a public park to convert it into coronavirus graveyard for Muslims, alleges VHP, writes to Lt Governor

VHP has alleged that an illegal board declaring the areas of the park as 'Jadeed Qurustan Ahle Islam' has been attached to the front gate of the park, merely 100 metres from a Buddha stupa that is a popular spot among locals.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
VHP says Delhi Waqf Board is trying to encroach the land of Indraprastha Millennium Park in the name of a coronavirus graveyard
Muslim burial ground, representational Image, courtesy: ANI
10

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board, supported by some elements in the Delhi government, has been planning to illegally occupy the Millenium Park in Indraprastha in the name of a dedicated Coronavirus graveyard.

The VHP has written a complaint to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the alleged illegal encroachments of the Indraprastha Millennium Park and urged to remove the illegal Board “Jadeed Kabristan Ahale Islam” erected from the gate of the park.

VHP alleges land encroachment attempt by Waqf Baord

According to the complaint, the VHP alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board has attempted to encroach the land inside the Millenium Park near Ring Road to offer it to Muslims, who are attempting to convert it to a graveyard to bury coronavirus deceased patients. The VHP stated that the local residents of the area have also been objecting to the repeated attempts by the Waqf Board to occupy land inside the Millenium park under the garb of a dedicated COVID burial ground.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In an order last month, the Delhi Waqf Board had designated a graveyard near Millenium park, ‘Jadeed Qurustaan’, as one of the coronaviruses burial grounds and allowed performing the last rites of the Muslim coronavirus victims in the city. However, the local residents of Nagli Rajapur have refused to allow the encroachment of the adjacent areas and joined hands with the VHP to make sure that no deceased body was buried there.

VHP says Waqf Board’s proposed graveyard is under Millenium Park premises

According to VHP, the park is frequented by local residents. They alleged that allowing the Waqf Board to encroach it and convert it to a graveyard for coronavirus dead bodies, may create health hazards in the nearby areas, including an increased risk of the spread of the disease.

In the letter, the VHP has alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board had mentioned the ‘Jadeed Qurustan’ as their graveyard but the location they had mentioned comes under the park’s area. They have also alleged that an illegal board declaring the areas of the park as ‘Jadeed Qurustan Ahle Islam’ has been attached to the front gate of the park, merely 100 metres from a Buddha stupa that is a popular spot among locals.

The VHP letter also stated that for 2 days, on 17 and 18 May, the Waqf Board even employed JCB machines and broke the locks of the park gate, in its attempt to occupy the plot.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The VHP requested the Delhi LG to instruct the concerned officials to ensure that no illegal encroachments take place near the Millenium park and the board “Jadeed Kabristan Ahale Islam” be removed from the gate of the park.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termscoronavirus cases, Delhi coronavirus graveyard, Delhi coronavirus testing

Latest News

News Reports

Delhi Waqf Board trying to encroach a public park to convert it into coronavirus graveyard for Muslims, alleges VHP, writes to Lt Governor

OpIndia Staff -
In March, the Delhi Waqf Board had declared that it will make the 'Jadeed Qurustan' near Millennium Park a dedicated burial ground for Muslim coronavirus patients. However, the VHP has alleged that the area they had demarcated for the graveyard belongs to the park and not the Waqf Board.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Woman claims her husband, a coronavirus patient, is missing, hospital says he was cremated and family was informed

OpIndia Staff -
The hospital clarified that the family was duly informed about the patient's death and municipal authorities had performed the cremation as per due procedure.
Read more
Opinions

Ayodhya: Museum needed to preserve memory of oppressed generations

Abhishek Banerjee -
Victory is not simply in building a grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya. Real victory lies in establishing a full documented history of what happened to generations of oppressed Hindus in India.
Read more
News Reports

Wuhan: City authorities officially ban eating, hunting wild animals, certain aquatic animals for 5 years

OpIndia Staff -
The new policy was released on May 13. The current ban on the consumption and hunting of the wild animals is to stay for 5 years as of now.
Read more
Interviews

Ultimately, we are all in this together: Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari talks about his month long ground reporting on coronavirus and migrant crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari traveled for over a month to understand and get to the bottom of the ground realities of the migrant crisis. In conversation with OpIndia, Bhandari talks about how the governments fared and what more they could do to mitigate the crisis.
Read more
News Reports

“Young cobras inside my house and coronavirus outside. Where do I go?” Madhya Pradesh villager asks as over 100 baby cobras slither inside his...

Ruchika Chaubey -
Villagers have caught fifty-one snakes so far but every day five-six more baby cobras are coming out of nests under the house
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Loud sound heard across Bengaluru as window panes, buildings shake, netizens speculate sonic boom

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with posts from Bengaluru with a huge boom sound people heard in the city. Many people posted on Twitter that a blast sound was heard in Bengaluru at around 1:30 PM, which caused window panes to shake.
Read more
Social Media

‘Sanghis’ rape dead bodies, masturbate naked before their daughters while chanting Jai Shri Ram: Congress leader takes political discourse to a new low

OpIndia Staff -
Soon after using filthy anti-Hindu words, and claiming that BJP supporters 'exhume corpses and rape them', Congress' Pankaj Punia went on a twitter spree of liking and retweeting the tweets of Congress supporters who were rejoicing over his statements.
Read more
News Reports

Know about Turkish TV series Ertugrul that Rana Ayyub and Pakistanis are binge-watching

OpIndia Staff -
The Muslim world is drooling over Resurrection: Ertugrul, based on the father of the founder of the Ottoman dynasty.
Read more
News Reports

Congress suspends Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh from the post of General Secretary in party’s woman wing after she rebuked party on migrant bus...

OpIndia Staff -
The party has notified its MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh regarding its decision and a response from her is awaited
Read more
Social Media

TikTok’s dark gut: Why porn, sex, rape, violence is allowed to thrive… Ex-employee explains

अजीत भारती -
As an ex-employee of a Chinese-run company, I want to write about my experience as well as what I gathered by knowing people in similar positions at other Chinese organisations.
Read more

Connect with us

227,301FansLike
344,426FollowersFollow
240,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com