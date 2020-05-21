The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board, supported by some elements in the Delhi government, has been planning to illegally occupy the Millenium Park in Indraprastha in the name of a dedicated Coronavirus graveyard.

The VHP has written a complaint to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the alleged illegal encroachments of the Indraprastha Millennium Park and urged to remove the illegal Board “Jadeed Kabristan Ahale Islam” erected from the gate of the park.

VHP alleges land encroachment attempt by Waqf Baord

According to the complaint, the VHP alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board has attempted to encroach the land inside the Millenium Park near Ring Road to offer it to Muslims, who are attempting to convert it to a graveyard to bury coronavirus deceased patients. The VHP stated that the local residents of the area have also been objecting to the repeated attempts by the Waqf Board to occupy land inside the Millenium park under the garb of a dedicated COVID burial ground.

Today we requested @LtGovDelhi @official_dda to ensure that no illegal encroachments/trespassing/burial takes place in the Indraprasth Millennium Park & the liiegal Board “Jadeed Kabristan Ahale Islam” be removed from the gate of the park. https://t.co/kWc4C3kLIh pic.twitter.com/iuWudPBLDv — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) May 20, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In an order last month, the Delhi Waqf Board had designated a graveyard near Millenium park, ‘Jadeed Qurustaan’, as one of the coronaviruses burial grounds and allowed performing the last rites of the Muslim coronavirus victims in the city. However, the local residents of Nagli Rajapur have refused to allow the encroachment of the adjacent areas and joined hands with the VHP to make sure that no deceased body was buried there.

VHP says Waqf Board’s proposed graveyard is under Millenium Park premises

According to VHP, the park is frequented by local residents. They alleged that allowing the Waqf Board to encroach it and convert it to a graveyard for coronavirus dead bodies, may create health hazards in the nearby areas, including an increased risk of the spread of the disease.

In the letter, the VHP has alleged that the Delhi Waqf Board had mentioned the ‘Jadeed Qurustan’ as their graveyard but the location they had mentioned comes under the park’s area. They have also alleged that an illegal board declaring the areas of the park as ‘Jadeed Qurustan Ahle Islam’ has been attached to the front gate of the park, merely 100 metres from a Buddha stupa that is a popular spot among locals.

The VHP letter also stated that for 2 days, on 17 and 18 May, the Waqf Board even employed JCB machines and broke the locks of the park gate, in its attempt to occupy the plot.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The VHP requested the Delhi LG to instruct the concerned officials to ensure that no illegal encroachments take place near the Millenium park and the board “Jadeed Kabristan Ahale Islam” be removed from the gate of the park.