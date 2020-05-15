In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old youth reportedly ended his life after he was brutally beaten and forced to drink urine by three persons from a Dalit community, including two women, in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the reports, the incident occurred in Sajor village of Shivpuri district on Wednesday when the deceased person, identified as Vikas Sharma was attacked by three persons from the Dalit community, leading him to committed suicide at his residence. The police recovered a suicide note and a video clip containing the youth’s dying declaration from the spot.

Reportedly, Vikas had also shot a video making a dying declaration on his cell phone. According to his suicide note, Vikas had gone to a hand pump to get water to offer it to a nearby temple. As he was filling the water, a few drops fell on the utensils of the three Dalit persons – Manoj Koli, Tarawati Koli, and Priyanka Koli.

The three accused forced Vikas Sharma to drink urine

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Enraged over the trivial incident, the three Dalit persons, which included two women, allegedly pulled Vikas by the hair and thrashed him. The three accused then picked up the utensil carried by Vikas, filled it with human urine and forced him to drink it.

Following the brutal attacks on him, Vikas Sharma suffered from acute depression and hung himself to death in his room after writing the suicide note and shooting the dying declaration video.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested all the accused and booked them for abetment to suicide and voluntarily causing hurt under IPC section 306 – abetment to suicide and IPC section 323, said Shivpuri SP Rajesh Singh Chandel.

After the shocking death of the Brahmin youth Vikas Sharma, a delegation from the Brahmin community has submitted a memorandum to Shivpuri district administration addressed to the Madhya Pradesh CM, demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation to the bereaved family.