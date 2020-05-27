Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Home News Reports China says its step to evacuate citizens from India is not linked to border...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

China says its step to evacuate citizens from India is not linked to border standoff, terms Indian media ‘irresponsible’

The Global Times report further went on a rant against India's trade policies and FDI rules, claiming that India, after potentially blocking Chinese companies from takeovers in India, is further considering clamping down on Chinese investors' access to the Indian market.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
China says evacuation of its citizens from India is due to coronavirus, not linked to border standoff
Chinese Premier Xi Jinping(Source: Associated Press)
54

Recently, the Chinese embassy in India had published a notice, telling Chinese citizens currently staying in India that China will operate special flights to evacuate its citizens stranded in India and those facing the difficulties of returning to the mainland from June 2 onwards.

According to the official press release which was in Mandarin, the evacuation services offered by the Chinese government could be availed by international students, tourists and temporary business-visa holders among others who are facing difficulties in India. 

China has asked its citizens willing to return to China to register by the morning of May 27.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The notification had come amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic and the current military standoff at the LAC in Ladakh. Media reports had cited the border tension and the increasing troops deployment at the Galwan flashpoint and had mentioned that the suddem notification regarding China trying to evacuate its citizens from India may also be related to the increasing tensions at the LAC.

Global Times calls evacuation reports ‘far-fetched and misguided’

Global Times, the Chinese government mouthpiece had yesterday published a report stating, “The voluntary repatriation plan should be seen as a normal service provided by the embassy to its citizens. Yet, some Indian media outlets have intentionally linked the normal operation to the recent border tension between China and India in the Galwan Valley region, fueling a new round of irresponsible speculation that China may be preparing for an escalation of the border disputes.”

Calling linking of the evacuation plan and the border standoff ‘far-fetched and misguided’ the report further read, “It is entirely justifiable that the Chinese government would help its citizens return to their home country, given the difficulties in the aviation industry. India banned all incoming international flights in late March, and its ongoing coronavirus lockdown has stranded students, tourists and business people in the country for some time.”

“The Indian government should not misinterpret the move by China this time. After all, it was not long ago that the Indian government took similar actions to bring home its citizens stranded abroad”, it added.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Global Times report further went on a rant against India’s trade policies and FDI rules, claiming that India, after potentially blocking Chinese companies from takeovers in India, is further considering clamping down on Chinese investors’ access to the Indian market.

It claimed that “hyping border tensions at this juncture will flare up nationalist sentiment and increase domestic hostility toward Chinese capital, putting unnecessary pressure on bilateral trade and dealing a further blow to the Indian economy already plagued by downturn woes.”

It is clear that the Global Times report is another veiled attempt by China to arm-twist India into believing what it wants it to believe. The extensive mention of the increasing coronavirus cases, the economic impact of the lockdown and the potential economic difficulties ahead, it is almost as if China wants attention turned away from the standoff at the LAC.

China’s and media

China does not believe is media freedom and freedom of expression. Social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and searching giant Google are banned in China. The extensive internet censorship has even earned a satirical term, The Great Firewall of China’. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, China was accused of going to great lengths to suppress the truth and keeping the world in dark about the threat of a pandemic.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Recently, China had also thrown another tantrum over Indian media organisations’ reportage over Taiwan and its inclusion in the World Health Assembly (WHA).

Replicating this obsession over the ‘One-China principle’, the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Ji Rong, had on 11 May posted a series of tweets urging the Indian media organisations to take a “correct stance” on Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organisation’s activities.

China had also been particularly unhappy with some Indian media outlets, for their constant coverage on China’s failures and blunders.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsChina Ladakh standoff, India China tension, Ladakh border tension

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal: Rift within TMC over Cyclone Amphan response, senior Minister blames Kolkata Mayor for lack of planning to deal the disaster

OpIndia Staff -
Asking for the resignation, Pandey said anybody who fails to perform should resign from his post. "The chairman of KMC did not call any meeting of the MLAs of the city. Firhad Hakim should have consulted his predecessor Sovan Chatterjee," he alleged.
Read more
News Reports

China says its step to evacuate citizens from India is not linked to border standoff, terms Indian media ‘irresponsible’

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times says linking the evacuation of citizens to the border standoff at Ladakh will lead to 'domestic hostility' towards China, calls media reports 'far-fetched and misguided'.
Read more
Media

Railways calls out misinformation again, 3 new cases of prior ailments misreported as deaths due to negligence

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Jagran published a news claiming that four people died on Shramik Express due to negligence.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra mess: Rahul Gandhi shares a video clip of press conference, edits the controversial part out and claims there is no controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Though Rahul Gandhi telling blatant lies is quite usual, Rahul Gandhi denying the statements made in his own press conference is rather amusing.
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
Social Media

Donald Trump hits out on Twitter, accuses it of interfering in presidential elections after it labels his tweet as ‘misleading’

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after Twitter flagged tweet of US President Donald Trump as 'misleading', he hit out on the platform and accused it of interfering in US Presidential elections slated for later this year.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai Police issues prohibitory order, to take action against messages on social media: Here is how it curbs criticism against Uddhav Govt

OpIndia Staff -
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the ‘hate on social media'
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi distances Congress from the Coronavirus mess in Maharashtra, shifts blame squarely to Uddhav Thackeray: Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Today, during a press conference held by Rahul Gandhi, he was asked about the Coronavirus pandemic and its spread in Maharashtra and he squarely shifted the blame to Uddhav Thackeray
Read more
Social Media

Loksatta deletes its Twitter poll after people vote in favour of BJP’s demand to impose President rule in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
Within 5 hours of the 24-hour Twitter poll, the LokSatta deleted its tweet after 51 per cent of voters voted in favour of the BJP's demand.
Read more
News Reports

Paatal Lok morphed image of Yogi, other leaders to show corrupt character in the story: BJP MLA files complaint against Anushka Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is yet to respond to the allegations meted out against her web series Paatal Lok
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more

Connect with us

228,225FansLike
351,238FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com