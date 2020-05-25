Monday, May 25, 2020
China to evacuate its citizens from India amidst pandemic and rising border tensions: Here are the details of the press release

China will operate special flights to evacuate its citizens stranded in India and those facing the difficulties of returning to the mainland from June 2, a notice issued by the Chinese embassy said on Monday.

According to the official press release which was in Mandarin, the evacuation services offered by the Chinese government could be availed by international students, tourists and temporary business-visa holders among others who are facing difficulties in India.

China has asked its citizens willing to return to China to register by the morning of May 27.

The notice comes in the midst of a raging Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in India that has so far affected 1.40 lakh people and the rising border tensions with China following the stand-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops in Ladakh.

The notice put out by the Chinese embassy mentions that those taking the flights back to China will have to bear the cost of the tickets and the mandatory 14-day quarantine once they reach Mainland.

“Under the unified arrangement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant departments, the Chinese embassy and Consulates in India will help students, tourists, and temporary businessmen in India who are facing difficulties and are in dire need of returning home to take temporary flights back to China,” the notice said.

The notification also explicitly prohibited those who have tested positive or suspected to have caught the coronavirus or those who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough to take the flights. Furthermore, close contacts of coronavirus patients whose body temperature surpasses 37.3 degrees centigrade will not be allowed to board the flights. The applicants have been asked to not conceal their medical history.

The notice cautioned the applicants to carefully evaluate and make an informed decision of opting to go back to China, citing India’s anti-epidemic measures which may not allow the Chinese citizens to return to India within a short duration of time.

The evacuation from China comes at a time when the number of Wuhan coronavirus cases in India is steadily on the rise. India was amongst the first countries to arrange the evacuation of more than 700 citizens and foreign nationals stranded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

China to evacuate citizens amidst soaring border tensions as a result of expansionist adventurism in Ladakh, India

Border tensions between the two nations have once again reignited after the Chinese troops initiated a scuffle with their Indian counterparts. The stand-off escalated after the Chinese side brought in troops and heavy equipment from a military exercise that was being conducted in the region this week. It is also believed that Chinese troops have also taken up positions along the Pangong Tso Lake and are also carrying out aggressive patrols with motorboats to intimidate Indian forces in the region.

As per the report, the Chinese troops have damaged some temporary structures put up in the finger area near Pangong Tso Lake. At the Galwan flashpoint, Chinese troops have maintained their presence and are being countered by a good number of Indian reinforcements. The face-off position at Galwan was extended by the Chinese to another four kilometres as it was reinforced with additional troops this week.

A notice has been published on the Chinese embassy website which states that students, tourists and businessmen who have been stranded in India will be allowed to fly back to China on special flights
Praṇava (प्रणव) - ॐ holds a position of paramount importance in Dharma.
OSD to the Tripura CM slams Asaduddin Owaisi for trying to incite people by sharing a misleading report by TDN World
Oli said that the people coming in from India 'without proper checking' have vastly contributed to the spread of coronavirus in Nepal.
Officials attribute the change in India's stance towards Pakistan to increased incidents of cross-border terrorism on the western border.
Hindus are often heard arguing that Hinduism is not a religion but a way of life while others object and see Hinduism as a religion
His legendary capacity to peddle fake news was once again exposed when Ravish Kumar shared a fake TIME magazine cover in a bid to malign PM Modi.
Delhi police arrested two women, Natasha Narwal, who was also a columnist with The Wire and Devangna Kalita for inciting the anti-Hindu Delhi riots
For MLA Aaditya Thackeray too, the most worrying aspect of the pandemic in Maharashtra is the 'hate on social media'
The bodies of the Sadhus were found in their ashram in Maharashtra's Nanded late on Saturday night
The Indian Army has said no troops patrolling the border have been detained by the Chinese troops. "This is not true," stated an officer speaking to ANI.
