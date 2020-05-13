Startling images of ruined expensive leather products have started to appear from Malaysian shopping centre as businesses in Malaysia reopens after over 50 days of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Branded leather merchandise have been ruined by moulds after being left untouched in a Malaysian store as Malaysia prepares to enter its third month of coronavirus lockdown.

In the images, which have now gone viral on social media, leather products on display including shoes, bags and belts can be seen covered in mould.

Image courtesy Mothership

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

At a shopping mall in Penang’s Pulau Tikus, a travel and cold-wear store owner, Chong said it could have happened due to humidity. “As the mall temperature depends on the air conditioning, sometimes it may be humid when the cool temperature suddenly rises. This causes a sudden increase in water vapour in the surrounding air, making it more likely for mould to grow”, said the shop owner.

Malaysia’s movement control order (MCO) started on March 18 and has been extended until June 9.

Earlier in the day it was also reported that a Malaysian cinema has been covered in mould after two months of coronavirus lockdown.

Image credit Mail Online

The cinema’s purple and red seats and its carpets had been covered by a thick layer of mould and dust, according to a photographer in the city of Ipoh in western Perak state.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

With 6,742 cases and 109 deaths, Malaysia eased movement earlier this month but has kept tight restrictions on several areas where there have been new outbreaks of the coronavirus disease.