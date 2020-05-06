Five members of Tablighi Jamaat, who had misbehaved with nurses and other female staff at a Ghaziabad hospital, have been arrested by police. The Jamaatis were under quarantine as the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi had emerged as super spreader of the Wuhan Coronavirus in the country.

Ghaziabad police arrested the 5 Tablighi Jamaat members on Wednesday after their quarantine period was over and they tested negative for Coronavirus. They were kept in Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology in quarantine.

10 Jamaat members were kept in quarantine in District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad after the Jamaat’s link with Coronavirus had emerged, but five of them had started to misbehave with the female staff. They were roaming naked in the ward, made lewd gestures for female staff, and sang obscene songs. They were also making unreasonable demands for food, and harassing the healthcare workers of the hospital.

After the nurses had written to police complaining about the behaviour of the Tablighis, the Chief Medical Officer of the Hospital had also written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about the criminal behaviour. After that, the problematic Jamaatis were shifted to the quarantine centre set up at RKGIT. An FIR was registered in the case, and National Security Act also has been invoked against them.

It may be noted that after the Tablighi members were booked on the complaint of nurses and hospital administration, a section of left-liberals had stared a campaign to label it as a propaganda against Muslims. People like Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwan and Wall Street Journal columnist Sadanand Dhume had insinuated that the nurses were lying and they had registered a false case.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani said that she refused to believe that the Tablighi Jamaat members will harass or molest women, and the nurses were doing propaganda. She had also said that in guise of attacking Tablighi Jamaat, the entire Muslim community was being targeted. Similarly, Dhume had said that the conservativism of Tablighi Jamaat members extends to “extreme propriety around women”, and he refuse to believe that they will harass doctors or molest woman. He had claimed that “stories about their lewdness ring false. And attempts to tar Muslims, in general, are beyond despicable”.

Since then, several other incidents of Tablighi Jamaatis attacking police personnel and healthcare workers, spitting on people engaged in their care in hospitals and quarantine centres, and hiding in various places like mosques to evade getting testing for Coronavirus has emerged.