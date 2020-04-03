Senior Editor at The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, has declared the perverts of Tablighi Jamaat innocent and accused the female staff of the MMG Hospital at Ghaziabad, who were victims of the perverts’ sexually predatory behaviour, of indulging in propaganda. The female staff of the hospital had said that the members of the Islamic missionary organization were roaming around their wards naked and were directing lewd gestures at them. However, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani has proclaimed that they are lying.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani said that she refused to believe they will harass or molest women. She said, “I know them as selfless individuals who leave materialistic world, even their families in service of religion/society”. She howled, “Stop the propaganda NOW!”

The tweet made by Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Arfa Khanum Sherwani then proceeded to engage in familiar victim-mongering over the alleged plight of Muslims in India. She claimed that Tablighi Jamaat did not deserve this unfair treatment by the media and asserted that in guise of attacking Tablighi Jamaat, the media was targeting the entire Muslim community. She said, “God forbid, if Muslims are attacked because of the vicious campaign around Jamat, the propaganda of media and the silence of the authorities will be responsible for it.”

In the guise of ‘fighting Corona’,and ‘exposing’ Tablighi Jamat,media is targeting the entire Muslim community.

God forbid, if Muslims are attacked because of the vicious campaign around Jamat, the propaganda of media and the silence of the authorities will be responsible for it. — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) April 3, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While Arfa Khanum Sherwani says that she refuses to believe that the Jamaatis will indulge in such behaviour, the fact is that the on-duty nurses of MMG Hospital nurses had lodged a written complaint regarding their objectionable behaviour. The nurses, in their complaint to the Police, had alleged that the men were roaming naked around their wards, making lewd gestures at them, listening to vulgar songs and when they are given medicines, they refuse to take it and misbehave with them. They also claimed that the Jamaatis had been asking for beedi-cigarettes from the housekeeping staff and when they are told to remain away from each other, they sit together in close proximity.

The nurses’ complaint that Arfa Khanum Sherwani refuses to believe

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad said the same in a letter to the Ghaziabad Police. The letter also states that obscene comments and songs were being heard from the ward, and inmates were asking for beedi-cigarettes from the staff of the hospital. The letter by CMO states that the staff nurses of the hospital had already written a letter to the police regarding the matter, and requested the police to take necessary action so that the Jamaatis could be disciplined.

Consequently, six patients who were admitted at the MMG Hospital’s isolation ward have been shifted to the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology on Friday and kept under quarantine. An FIR has been lodged against them for misbehaving with the staff. NSA has also been slapped on them for indulging in sexually perverted behaviour with the nurses. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decreed that female health professionals and policewomen will not be deployed for the treatment and security of members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

According to The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani, however, everyone is lying and even the victim nurses are engaging in propaganda but Tablighi Jamaat alone is the epitome of virtue. The people Arfa Khanum Sherwani is supporting and whose integrity she is vouching for are the same ones who have been spitting on doctors and others working with them in their efforts to get them infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus, and also attacking policemen and healthcare workers who are looking for people who had attended the Jamaat to screen them. It remains to be seen how the leftist feminists who preach ‘Believe All Women’ in matters of sexual harassment and abuse will react to the development.