Friday, April 3, 2020
Home Media Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis...
Editor's picksMediaNews ReportsSocial Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

The female staff had said that the members of the Islamic missionary organization were roaming around their wards naked and were directing lewd gestures at them. However, Arfa Khanum Sherwani has proclaimed that they are lying.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
6

Senior Editor at The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, has declared the perverts of Tablighi Jamaat innocent and accused the female staff of the MMG Hospital at Ghaziabad, who were victims of the perverts’ sexually predatory behaviour, of indulging in propaganda. The female staff of the hospital had said that the members of the Islamic missionary organization were roaming around their wards naked and were directing lewd gestures at them. However, journalist Arfa Khanum Sherwani has proclaimed that they are lying.

Arfa Khanum Sherwani said that she refused to believe they will harass or molest women. She said, “I know them as selfless individuals who leave materialistic world, even their families in service of religion/society”. She howled, “Stop the propaganda NOW!”

The tweet made by Arfa Khanum Sherwani

Arfa Khanum Sherwani then proceeded to engage in familiar victim-mongering over the alleged plight of Muslims in India. She claimed that Tablighi Jamaat did not deserve this unfair treatment by the media and asserted that in guise of attacking Tablighi Jamaat, the media was targeting the entire Muslim community. She said, “God forbid, if Muslims are attacked because of the vicious campaign around Jamat, the propaganda of media and the silence of the authorities will be responsible for it.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

While Arfa Khanum Sherwani says that she refuses to believe that the Jamaatis will indulge in such behaviour, the fact is that the on-duty nurses of MMG Hospital nurses had lodged a written complaint regarding their objectionable behaviour. The nurses, in their complaint to the Police, had alleged that the men were roaming naked around their wards, making lewd gestures at them, listening to vulgar songs and when they are given medicines, they refuse to take it and misbehave with them. They also claimed that the Jamaatis had been asking for beedi-cigarettes from the housekeeping staff and when they are told to remain away from each other, they sit together in close proximity.

The nurses’ complaint that Arfa Khanum Sherwani refuses to believe

The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad said the same in a letter to the Ghaziabad Police. The letter also states that obscene comments and songs were being heard from the ward, and inmates were asking for beedi-cigarettes from the staff of the hospital. The letter by CMO states that the staff nurses of the hospital had already written a letter to the police regarding the matter, and requested the police to take necessary action so that the Jamaatis could be disciplined.

Consequently, six patients who were admitted at the MMG Hospital’s isolation ward have been shifted to the Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology on Friday and kept under quarantine. An FIR has been lodged against them for misbehaving with the staff. NSA has also been slapped on them for indulging in sexually perverted behaviour with the nurses. Furthermore, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decreed that female health professionals and policewomen will not be deployed for the treatment and security of members of the Tablighi Jamaat.

According to The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani, however, everyone is lying and even the victim nurses are engaging in propaganda but Tablighi Jamaat alone is the epitome of virtue. The people Arfa Khanum Sherwani is supporting and whose integrity she is vouching for are the same ones who have been spitting on doctors and others working with them in their efforts to get them infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus, and also attacking policemen and healthcare workers who are looking for people who had attended the Jamaat to screen them. It remains to be seen how the leftist feminists who preach ‘Believe All Women’ in matters of sexual harassment and abuse will react to the development.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media

Ummah above gender: The Wire journalist refuses to believe nurses’ complaint about Tablighi Jamaatis harassing them

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire editor Arfa Khanum Sherwani has declared Tablighi Jamaatis innocent and indulges in Muslim victim-mongering, accusing nurses of lying
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Delhi police slap a notice with 36 questions at the farmhouse of ‘absconding’ Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad

OpIndia Staff -
As Muhammad Saad remains missing, the Delhi police today pasted a notice with the 36 questions at his farmhouse in Shamli near Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Here is the truth about the viral video of a Muslim man infected with Coronavirus spitting on a man standing in front of him

OpIndia Staff -
The man with coronavirus was later found dead in a train on the same day, he had spat on a person while buying tickets for the train journey
Read more
News Reports

In 2 days, Tablighi Jamaat accounts for 647 confirmed coronavirus cases in 14 states: Health Ministry

OpIndia Staff -
Over 9000 people, including 1306 foreign nationals linked to Tablighi Jamaat have been put in quarantine so far.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob gathered at Kannauj’s Jama Masjid to offer Namaz defying lockdown pelt stones, injure police personnel

OpIndia Staff -
A group of Muslim men had defied the lockdown rules and assembled at the Jama Masjid in the city to offer Namaz
Read more
News Reports

Watch: UP police to deliver FIRs at doorstep, Muzaffarnagar SSP warns lockdown violators

OpIndia Staff -
Muzaffarnagar SSP said in a strong message that multiple FIRs will be lodged against those who will not cooperate with police.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Indore: Medical team that had gone to check a coronavirus suspect assaulted, pelted with stones, police team attacked too

OpIndia Staff -
A medical team that had gone to check on a patient with suspected coronavirus symptoms was attacked and pelted with stones in Indore's Tatpatti Bhakhal.
Read more
News Reports

“May Allah send a virus that kills 50 crores Indians”: Bengal Maulvi roared from the stage, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
May Allah send such a terrible virus to India that ten to twenty to fifty crore people die in India, the Maulvi said to an applauding crowd
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members kept in Ghaziabad hospital roam naked in the ward, make lewd gestures toward female staff

OpIndia Staff -
The Chief Medical Officer of the District MMG Hospital in Ghaziabad has written a letter to the Ghaziabad police informing about criminal behaviour of the Jamaatis
Read more
News Reports

FIRs filed against The Wire Founder-Editor Siddharth Varadarajan for spreading fake news about Yogi Adityanath

OpIndia Staff -
UP govt said that as Varadarajan neither deleted the false article and nor apologised, actions are being taken against him and FIR filed
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund has always had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,312FansLike
270,619FollowersFollow
210,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com