Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports Four Muslim youths arrested in Ahmedabad for spreading fake tweet regarding the health of...
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Four Muslim youths arrested in Ahmedabad for spreading fake tweet regarding the health of home minister Amit Shah

A photoshopped Tweet was made on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was posted in different social media groups,

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Four arrested for spreading rumour over Amit Shah's death
23

The Gujarat police have arrested four people in Ahmedabad for spreading rumours regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. According to police, they were found spreading a photoshopped tweet on Amit Shah which was posted on various social media accounts.

According to the reports, the accused have been identified as Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain. The four accused were reportedly spreading false rumours regarding the health of Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Today, at a time when the central government, Gujarat government and people are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, spreading fake news over social media is a crime. A photoshopped Tweet was made on Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and was posted in different social media groups,” Ajay Tomar, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, told media after the arrest.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A case was registered under Section 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code against the culprits and further probe is on to find the origin of the fake news.

Over the last few days, rumours have been doing rounds on social media that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s health is not well. Apart from baseless speculations about his health, fake news about his health is also being circulate using photoshopped tweets of the home minister himself.

Home Minister clarifies regarding his health

However, days after several rumours began to spread regarding his health status, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter today to dismiss the conspiracy theories being floated regarding his ill-health. Home Minister Amit Shah also informed people and BJP workers that all theories surrounding his health were just rumours.

In a tweet, the Home Minister said that several social media users have used platforms to spread baseless rumours about his health and pointed out certain people even wished for his death.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Home Minister Amit Shah mentioned that how millions of his party workers and his well-wishers have expressed a lot of concern since the last two days regarding his health.

Rumours over Amit Shah’s health and death wishes

At a time when the country is fighting the major crisis of coronavirus pandemic, rumours regarding the health of Home Minister was spread on social media by vested interests. Controversial journalist Shahid Siddiqui had posted a tweet which suggested that all is not well with Shah. He claimed that something very unusual or serious has taken place, and demanded that govt should come out and tell the nation where he is. Before Siddiqui, known fake news peddler Rana Ayyub had also claimed that Home Minister Amit Shah has not been seen in recent times.

As rumours began to spread regarding the ill-health of Amit Shah, Islamists and anti-India brigade took to Facebook to wish death upon Home Minister Amit Shah. Certain journalists, AAP supporters were seen wishing death to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Fake news regarding Amit Shah suffering from cancer

A purported tweet has gone viral on social media platforms, claiming to be posted by Home Minister Amit Shah himself, in which Home Minister has announced that he has been suffering from cancer. The tweet has also resulted in a trend ‘Amit Shah Cancer’ on Twitter.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

However, no such tweet was posted by Amit Shah from his verified Twitter handle. Moreover, if one looks at the tweet carefully, it can be determined that the image is fake as the character count in the doctored image has crossed the 280 characters limit on Twitter. The tweet is too long to be part of a single post and on the actual Twitter platform, this would have actually have to be posted as a Twitter thread.

Some part text of the tweet is also displayed below Amit Shah’s display picture, which does not occur on the normal Twitter user interface.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: New details emerge in Jamtara incident where one Jamshed Ansari had removed barricades placed by the villagers to enforce lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Jamtara police have lodged an FIR against 13 identified and 40 unidentified miscreants based on the complaint lodged by one Gautam Kumar
Read more
News Reports

Four Muslim youths arrested in Ahmedabad for spreading fake tweet regarding the health of home minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Firoz Khan, Sarfaraz, Sajjad Ali, and Shiraz Hussain arrested in Ahmebadad for fake tweet on health of Amit Shah
Read more
Media

From Land grabbing, vandalization of temples to the abduction of women: Persecution of Hindus increases in Bangladesh during the lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
World Hindu Federation has alleged that the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh has increased during the lockdown in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Had converted to Islam during rule of Aurangzeb’: 250 Muslims from 40 families convert to Hinduism in Haryana

OpIndia Staff -
250 Muslims from 40 families converted to Hinduism in Bidhmira village in Hisar district of Haryana
Read more
News Reports

Home Minister Amit Shah dismisses rumours surrounding his health, says busy with coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Amit Shah said that millions of party workers and well wishers have expressed a lot of concern regarding his health after the rumours
Read more
Culture and History

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: What Asaf Khan told Mughal forces at the Battle of Haldighati

Abhishek Banerjee -
On the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, let me tell you a story. We all know about the Maharana’s legendary battle in 1576 against Mughal forces on the fields of Halidghati
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,789FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com