The Ministry of External Affairs has refuted the claims by President Donald Trump after he said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Modi about the India-China standoff and that he was not in a good mood about the conflict.

There has been no recent contact b/w PM Modi&US President Trump. Last conversation between them was on 4 April,2020 on subject of Hydroxychloroquine.Y'day,MEA had also made it clear that we're directly in touch with China through established mechanisms&diplomatic contacts:Sources pic.twitter.com/oQIPwA2rrF — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

MEA clarified that there has been no contact between President Trump and PM Modi after the 4th of April. The last conversation between the two was regarding Hydroxychloroquine and no conversation has taken place between President Donald Trump and PM Modi regarding the India China standoff.

The MEA further confirmed that India and China are directly in contact with each other through established mechanism and diplomatic contacts.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

President of the United States, Donald Trump had responded to a question earlier at the White House about the stand-off between India and China in the Ladakh region. Answering the question posed about the stand-off, President Trump said, “We have a big conflict going on between India and China, 2 countries with 1.4 billion people and very powerful militaries. India is not happy and probably China is not happy. But I can tell you, I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what’s going on with China”.

#WATCH "We have a big conflict going on between India & China, 2 countries with 1.4 billion people & very powerful militaries. India is not happy & probably China is not happy, I did speak to PM Modi, he is not in a good mood about what's going on with China": US President Trump pic.twitter.com/1Juu3J2IQK — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

He had further said that if both countries were to say that him being the mediator would help, he would become mediate between India and China to end the conflict.

The stand-off between India and China at Galwan valley region of Ladakh

India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.

As per Defense Expert Nitin Gokhale, India’s refusal to back down from a standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pushed China to soften its stand. Reportedly, Indian Army moved its troops to Daulat Beg Oldi, the last military post south of the Karakoram Pass, resulting in China being aware that India will not yield to Chinese aggression.

According to a Hindustan Times report, India’s security establishment took a firm stand against alteration of Indian territory and instead decided to face the Chinese threat with “strength and restraint”.

The Prime Minister, along with Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, which had earlier stood-up against Chinese aggression during the Doklam stand-off, led India’s response during the current escalation at Northern borders.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

According to strategic affairs expert Nitin Gokhale, the retreat by China at the LAC was due to India’s aggressive response of not to back off despite tensions were mounting at the border.