Thursday, May 28, 2020
Home News Reports LAC standoff: Chinese ambassador, foreign ministry insist on 'dialogues', experts say de-escalation has begun
News Reports
Updated:

LAC standoff: Chinese ambassador, foreign ministry insist on ‘dialogues’, experts say de-escalation has begun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through 'dialogue and consultations'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Defense experts says de-escalation has begun in LAC as China insists on 'dialogues and consultations'
PM Modi, NSA Ajit Doval and MEA S Jaishankar, image via globalgovernmentforum.com
12

The tensions between the India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) eased a bit on Wednesday as China began to de-escalate the conflict through a conciliatory approach by saying that the situation at the border with India is “overall stable and controllable.”

The firm and strong posturing by India in response to Chinese decision to intimidate the country along the LAC, perhaps, made Chinese to seek a de-escalation of the matter.

As per a report in CGTN, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that both China and India have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through ‘dialogue and consultations’.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In Beijing, Zhao also claimed said that China’s position on the border-related issues is clear and consistent.

“We are committed to safeguarding our territorial sovereignty and security and safeguarding peace and stability in the border areas. Now the China-India border area situation is overall stable and controllable.” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

The Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on Wednesday also said that China and India should never let their differences shadow the overall bilateral ties and must enhance mutual trust.

“China and India should be good neighbours of harmonious coexistence and good partners to move forward hand in hand. The realisation of ‘Dragon and Elephant dancing together’ is the only right choice for China and India, which serves the fundamental interests of our two countries and two peoples,” he added.

India’s strong response to China resulted in de-escalation

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

As per Defense Expert Nitin Gokhale, India’s refusal to back down from a standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) pushed China to soften its stand. Reportedly, Indian Army moved its troops to Daulat Beg Oldi, the last military post south of the Karakoram Pass, resulting in China being aware that India will not yield to Chinese aggression.

According to a Hindustan Times report, India’s security establishment took a firm stand against alteration of Indian territory and instead decided to face the Chinese threat with “strength and restraint”.

The Prime Minister, along with Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, which had earlier stood-up against Chinese aggression during the Doklam stand-off,  led India’s response during the current escalation at Northern borders.

According to strategic affairs expert Nitin Gokhale, the retreat by China at the LAC was due to India’s aggressive response of not to back off despite tensions were mounting at the border.

US President Donald Trump offers to mediate

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump had stated that he was willing to mediate between India and China over their ongoing military standoff in the Ladakh region. President Trump has tweeted saying that the USA has conveyed it to both India and China.

Trump stated that the USA has informed both India and China that it is “ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute”.

Galwan Valley standoff

India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsLadakh standoff, Military India China, Galwan Valley flashpoint

Latest News

News Reports

LAC standoff: Chinese ambassador, foreign ministry insist on ‘dialogues’, experts say de-escalation has begun

OpIndia Staff -
The aggressive posturing by India in response to Chinese decision to intimidate the country along the LAC, perhaps, made Chinese to seek for a de-escalation of matter.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai: BJP MLA files petition in HC, questions the constitutional validity of Uddhav government’s gag order on citizens

OpIndia Staff -
The 23c May order also indirectly bans all criticism of the Maharashtra government led by Uddhhav Thackeray as one of the clauses in the prohibitory order says that messages that incite “mistrust towards government functionaries and their actions taken to control Covid-19” will also be acted against.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan rants, issues statement ‘condemning’ the commencement of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
In the statement issued by Pakistan, the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya was 'condemned'
Read more
News Reports

SC asks central govt to identify private hospitals which were given free land, directs those hospitals to treat Coronavirus patients for free

OpIndia Staff -
The Bench headed by CJI SA Bobde observed that the hospitals that were given free lands should treat Coronavirus patients for free
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra forest department mulls sterilizing tigers in Chandrapur district to control population: Report

OpIndia Staff -
The forest department in Maharashtra plans to sterilise 20 male tigers, apart from trans-locating 50 other tigers
Read more
News Reports

Visakhapatnam doctor who was suspended for demanding PPE kits writes to medical superintendent, claims he is being given antipsychotics at the mental hospital

OpIndia Staff -
The videos of a police constable kicking and flooring the bare-chested Visakhapatnam doctor had gone viral on social media
Read more

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Journalist Rana Ayyub lies, shares a video on Instagram to claim a passenger on-board Shramik train had died of hunger

OpIndia Staff -
The Railways sources have clarified that the woman was suffering from a prolonged illness
Read more
Entertainment

Paatal Lok changes the morphed image with BJP leader where he is shown next to corrupt character after he files a complaint against Anushka...

OpIndia Staff -
Days after BJP MLA Nandkishore Gurjar filed a complaint against Amazon Prime series Paatal Lok producer Anushka Sharma for using a morphed image of himself without his permission, the producers have changed the image.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know about Nehru’s tribal ‘wife’?

OpIndia Staff -
She inaugurated a dam, when her life took a troublesome turn
Read more
News Reports

1100-year-old monolithic sandstone Shivling unearthed in Vietnam’s Cham temple complex in My Son Sanctuary

OpIndia Staff -
The 9th-century fully intact Shivling is part of a complex of Hindu temples which were constructed by the Champa Empire between 4th century CE and 13th century CE.
Read more
Social Media

‘Yeh bhaiya bataiye ki vaccine kab aayegi’, Rahul Gandhi’s question to public health expert triggers another joke fest on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users speculated whether Rahul Gandhi was asking for vegetable or grocery items to a local vendor.
Read more

Connect with us

228,297FansLike
352,214FollowersFollow
242,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com