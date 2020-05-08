Friday, May 8, 2020
Jharkhand: Hindu and Muslim groups come face to face in a village after one Jamshed Ansari removes barricades preventing outsiders’ entry

Villagers in Mojpur, Jharkhand had blocked the entrance into the village almost fifteen days ago, disallowing people from neighbouring villages to enter their village amid the looming threat of community transmission of the deadly pathogen.

Communal clash averted in Jamtara, Jharkhand
Communal clash averted in Jamtara, Jharkhand (courtesy: Jagran)
The Jamtara area in Jharkhand averted a potential communal clash when locals from the Hindu and Muslim community, came face to face on Thursday after one Jamshed Ansari removed the barricades placed on the roads reports Hindi daily Jagran.

As per reports the barricades placed on the Mojpur and Dakshanidih village crossroad, intended to prevent the entry of outsiders, were removed by Ansari.

An argument which initially started between a handful of people was on the verge of turning violent after many more people from both ends started flocking in as the news spread. Many villagers came armed with lathis and poles. However, due to the timely intervention of elders of both communities, who pacified the agitated persons, prevented a major clash.

Ansari’s recklessness angered villagers

In what transpired, the villagers in Mojpur had blocked the entrance into the village with bamboo sticks almost fifteen days ago, disallowing people from neighbouring villages to enter their village amid the looming threat of community transmission of the deadly pathogen.

Since the last two weeks no one objected to this move, but yesterday, one Jamshed Ansari went and removed the barricade. Few villagers objected to this which led to a small argument between them and Ansari. Ansari was soon joined by people of his community who started speaking in his defence. This infuriated the Hindus in the village who went and replaced the barricade. Within minutes, dozens of people gathered from both sides and the matter escalated.

Senior representatives of Mojpur village in Jharkhand, intervene to resolve the issue

Seeing the matter go out of hands, few senior members of both sides intervened and reprimanded Ansari for his recklessness. They tried to explain to Ansari and the rest of the villagers present there, that at the time like this when the entire country is fighting the pandemic, the onus lies on every individual to save oneself and others from the coronavirus scourge. They explained that at the time of a crisis the entire society should stand together and not unnecessary give a communal colour to every small tiff.

Jharkhand police do not receive any formal complaint

After successful efforts of these senior villagers, people from both sides went back to their respective homes. Since the argument had initially turned big, the information reached Narayanpur police station. Sub-divisional officer Sudhir Kumar, sub-divisional police officer Arvid Kumar Upadhyay, police inspector Subodh Kumar, CO, station in-charge and other police officers arrived at the spot. But by then, the matter had settled. However, to avoid any untoward incident in the future, many police personnel were deployed in the area. No complaints have been filed from either group.

