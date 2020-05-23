Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati today took to Twitter to call out Congress for its stand on the migrant crisis amid coronavirus outbreak.

1. आज पूरे देश में कोरोना लाॅकडाउन के कारण करोड़ों प्रवासी श्रमिकों की जो दुर्दशा दिख रही है उसकी असली कसूरवार कांग्रेस है क्योंकि आजादी के बाद इनके लम्बे शासनकाल के दौरान अगर रोजी-रोटी की सही व्यवस्था गाँव/शहरों में की होती तो इन्हें दूसरे राज्यों में क्यों पलायन करना पड़ता? 1/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 23, 2020

2. वैसे ही वर्तमान में कांग्रेसी नेता द्वारा लाॅकडाउन त्रासदी के शिकार कुछ श्रमिकों के दुःख-दर्द बांटने सम्बंधी जो वीडियो दिखाया जा रहा है वह हमदर्दी वाला कम व नाटक ज्यादा लगता है। कांग्रेस अगर यह बताती कि उसने उनसे मिलते समय कितने लोगों की वास्तविक मदद की है तो यह बेहतर होता।2/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 23, 2020

3. साथ ही, बीजेपी की केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारें कांग्रेस के पदचिन्हों पर ना चलकर, इन बेहाल घर वापसी कर रहे मजदूरों को उनके गांवों/शहरों में ही रोजी-रोटी की सही व्यवस्था करके उन्हें आत्मनिर्भर बनाने की नीति पर यदि अमल करती हैं तो फिर आगे ऐसी दुर्दशा इन्हें शायद कभी नहीं झेलनी पड़ेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 23, 2020

4. बीएसपी के लोगों से भी पुनः अपील है कि जिन प्रवासी मजदूरों को उनके घर लौटने पर उन्हें गाँवों से दूर अलग-थलग रखा गया है तथा उन्हें उचित सरकारी मदद नहीं मिल रही है तो ऐसे लोगों को भी अपना मानकर उनकी भरसक मानवीय मदद करने का प्रयास करें। मजलूम ही मजलूम की सही मदद कर सकता है। 4/4 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 23, 2020

Congress ‘bus’ controversy

Today, the migrant crisis which has arose in India amid coronavirus outbreak worsening the condition of crores of migrants is only because of Congress. Had they ensured enough employment opportunities in villages and cities for people, then they would not have to leave their states for better work opportunities.Similarly, the way Congress leaders are putting out videos trying to show empathy for the migrants in crisis looks more like a drama, she tweeted. Congress should’ve rather told us how many people it actually helped amid the lockdown.Mayawati further said that if the BJP ruled central and state government implements policies such that employment opportunities can be created in these states to make them self reliant, then such a situation may not arise in future again.Mayawati further appealed to BSP workers to help out those migrants in distress as it is only humane to do such.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that last week, the Congress had arranged for 1,000 buses for migrants but due to lack of permission from UP government, they are stuck at the border. Following that, the UP government accepted the offer and asked for details of the buses along with driver details. However, when the list was sent by Congress, many of those ‘buses’ were actually ambulances, auto rickshaws, private cars and even buses which were blacklisted over various irregularities with authorities.

Later the bus drivers who were arranged for by the Congress in Rajasthan chanted anti-Congress slogans over stale food served to them. The political slugfest turned ugly after UP government and Congress indulged in FIR war. UP Police booked Priyanka Gandhi’s adie Sandeep Singh and Congress UP chief Ajay Lallu for forgery and cheating. After that, Rajasthan Police filed a retaliatory FIR against UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home). Later on Tuesday, Lallu was arrested by Agra Police for sitting on a dharna amid coronavirus lockdown. However, Priyanka Gandhi then later recalled the buses claiming UP government was playing politics.

Congress’ Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh called out her party’s bluff and praised Yogi Adityanath for handling the migrant crisis in state amid coronavirus crisis. She was later suspended from Congress.