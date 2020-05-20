Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday by Agra Police in connection with the protests held by Congress leaders over movement of migrant workers in the ‘buses’ provided by Congress on instructions of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He was dragged and removed by UP Police from the Agra-Rajasthan border where he was sitting on a dharna demanding the ‘buses’ Congress had arranged be allowed to enter the UP border.

FIR registered against UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu & #PriyankaGandhiVadra's secretary Sandeep Singh for providing false details about #buses to UP Govt. Using number plates of other vehicles is crime under MV Act & under IPC.#VadraBusSham #बाइक_बनी_बस #सुनलो_योगीजी pic.twitter.com/FyoiPCBvFf — Gulshan Sirohi (@SirohiGulshan) May 19, 2020

A case has been registered under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police Station.

As per reports by ABP News, the drivers of the buses arranged for by Congress also chanted anti-Congress slogans.

List of buses by Congress contained incorrect details

The list of buses submitted by the Congress party on Monday contained many incorrect details, as they included auto-rickshaws, ambulances, trucks etc, while details of many vehicles were not available. An FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary Sandeep Singh and Ajay Kumar Lallu for cheating and forgery in connection with the same.

FIR war

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh police registered FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu in the matter related to buses being run by the Congress party to move migrants, the Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action by filing a counter-FIR against senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government. FIRs have been registered against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and the DM of Agra on the complaint of Congress party. They have been accused of allegedly threatening and cheating Congress leaders arranging buses to carry migrants to Uttar Pradesh.