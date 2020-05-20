Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Uttar Pradesh Bus Row: Priyanka Gandhi aide Ajay Lallu arrested, bus drivers chant anti-Congress slogans complaining about poor quality food

A case has been registered under sections 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police Station.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu arrested by Agra Police (image courtesy: newstrack)
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested on Tuesday by Agra Police in connection with the protests held by Congress leaders over movement of migrant workers in the ‘buses’ provided by Congress on instructions of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He was dragged and removed by UP Police from the Agra-Rajasthan border where he was sitting on a dharna demanding the ‘buses’ Congress had arranged be allowed to enter the UP border.

As per reports by ABP News, the drivers of the buses arranged for by Congress also chanted anti-Congress slogans.

List of buses by Congress contained incorrect details

The list of buses submitted by the Congress party on Monday contained many incorrect details, as they included auto-rickshaws, ambulances, trucks etc, while details of many vehicles were not available. An FIR has been lodged at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary Sandeep Singh and Ajay Kumar Lallu for cheating and forgery in connection with the same.

The list of buses submitted by the Congress party contained many incorrect details, as they included auto-rickshaws, ambulances, trucks etc, while details of many vehicles were not available. It was also found that fitness certificate and insurance of several buses included in the list have expired. Therefore, a case of forgery and fraud for the purpose of cheating have also been registered against the Congress leaders.

FIR war

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh police registered FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu in the matter related to buses being run by the Congress party to move migrants, the Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action by filing a counter-FIR against senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government. FIRs have been registered against Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and the DM of Agra on the complaint of Congress party. They have been accused of allegedly threatening and cheating Congress leaders arranging buses to carry migrants to Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

News Reports

Ajay Lallu was dragged and removed by UP Police from the Agra-Rajasthan border where he was sitting on a dharna demanding the 'buses' Congress had arranged be allowed to enter the UP border.
News Reports

Cyclone Amphan: Over 4 lakh evacuated in Bengal, 1 lakh in Odisha as the two states brace for the landfall later today

As per the latest data released by the Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Amphan is presently about 125 km away from the Odisha port city of Paradip, 240 km South of Digha and 395 km south west of Khepupara.
News Reports

FIR war: Rajasthan police register retaliatory FIR against UP Addl Chief Secretary and Agra DM after UP police registered FIR against Congress leaders

Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action against UP's FIR against Congress leaders by filing FIR against senior officers of UP
News Reports

Coronavirus lockdown: Temples in Tamil Nadu appeal for relaxation in electricity bills

The Tamil Nadu Rural Temple Priest association has appealed the government to increase the amount for meant for relief for the temple employees.
News Reports

Buses for migrant workers: Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu booked for forgery and cheating

Congress party also moved the buses carrying migrants to the Uttar Pradesh border without obtaining the necessary passes
News Reports

Congress blames BJP for posters declaring Kamal Nath and his son as missing in Chhindwara, BJP denies allegations

Posters stating former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath as 'missing' have been spotted in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh
Recently Popular

News Reports

India to become the chairperson of the WHO Executive Board next month amid the global coronavirus crisis

India will assume lead position in WHO executive board after Japan will complete its one year term in May
Opinions

Harassment of OpIndia and its Editors: A note from the CEO, Rahul Roushan

In the last few days, you would have noticed that we were the target of a coordinated attack from the usual suspects as well as from some unusual corners.
News Reports

List of buses sent by Congress to Uttar Pradesh govt includes auto rickshaws and blacklisted numbers, online database reveals

Priyanka Gandhi, in a letter to UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has claimed that the UP government asking for handing over the buses she has arranged for migrant workers is 'political move'.
Social Media

Promoting rape, animal abuse, hatred and violence against Hindus: The disturbing trends of TikTok in India

TikTok has been the subject of public scrutiny ever creator Faisal Siddiqui promoted acid attacks on women by jilted lovers in a viral video.
News Reports

Journalist points out that the list of ‘buses’ sent by Priyanka Gandhi to UP includes auto-rickshaws, Congress threatens him with FIR

The Congress, after suffering yet another humiliation, decided to bully and threaten India TV journalist Sushant Sinha with an FIR for reporting facts pertaining to the Priyanka Gandhi's fake list of buses.
