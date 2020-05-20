The Congress party suffered more embarrassment on Wednesday after the bus drivers deployed by Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi to ferry migrant labourers, protested against the Congress and raised anti-Congress slogans at Bharatpur-Agra border.

According to ABP News, the bus drivers protested against the Congress party, especially the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government after they were given stale food. The drivers protested against ill-treatment by the Congress government and raised anti-Congress slogans at the Uttar Pradesh-Rajasthan border.

These drivers have been deployed by the Rajasthan Congress government to ferry stranded labourers in the state, as promised by Priyanka Gandhi, who has claimed of sending 1,000 buses to ease the migrant crisis. Reportedly, these drivers have been stuck at the borders since three days and the drivers alleged that there was a shortage of food. They were either not given food or if given it was stale, ABP News reports.

“We are here to protect children, people who are stuck. But, we are made to die here. Don’t we have children, family too?” asked a driver. None of these drivers are either wearing protective masks or maintaining social distancing.

Priyanka Gandhi’s list of fake buses

A political war has broken between the Congress party and BJP after the list of ‘buses’ sent by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claiming to be that filled with migrant workers stranded at Delhi-UP border contained blacklisted numbers, cars and even three-wheeled auto-rickshaws.

On 16 May 2020, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted a letter wherein she has written to UP government seeking permission to ply 1,000 buses for migrant workers.

Following the incident, it was also found that fitness certificate and insurance of several buses included in the list have expired. Therefore, a case of forgery and fraud for the purpose of cheating was registered against the Congress leaders. An FIR against Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s secretary Sandeep Singh and Ajay Kumar Lallu for cheating and forgery in connection with the same.

Minutes after Uttar Pradesh police registered FIR against Priyanka Gandhi’s aide Sandeep Singh and UP Congress president Ajay Lallu in the matter related to buses being run by the Congress party to move migrants, the Congress run Rajasthan govt took retaliatory action by filing a counter-FIR against senior officers of the Uttar Pradesh government.