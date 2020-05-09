Saturday, May 9, 2020
Home News Reports Elite Left journalists assert changing cities for education and jobs akin to 'migration', call...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Elite Left journalists assert changing cities for education and jobs akin to ‘migration’, call themselves ‘migrant workers’

There is a popular notion- "noblesse oblige" which means "privilege entails responsibility". However, for the Indian left-wing ecosystem, it has a distorted connotation.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Left-wing journalists trivialise the migrant crisis by claiming themselves to be migrants
Migrants streaming back to their villages on foot(Source: India Today)
206

Perhaps, the biggest bane of our times is the Twitter activism or the social media activism by privileged individuals, who instead of using the resources at their disposal for alleviating the problems bedevilling the country, indulge in exploiting the miseries of the less fortunates so as to ridicule the government.

While the country is reeling under the double whammy of migrant crisis as well as expanding coronavirus outbreak, some left liberal vultures have indulged in scavenger activism, feeding on the dead bodies of the poor and helpless migrants, as a cover to slam their bete noire-the Modi government.

Privileged left-liberal journalists are deviously portraying themselves as the hapless migrants who had endured considerable hardships and travails to reach where they are. A Twitter campaign #MeTooMigrant has been launched by these bunch of elite individuals where members of the coterie recounted their story of migration and identify themselves as “migrants”, notwithstanding the conspicuous privilege that oozed through their tales of migration.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The Twitter campaign comes on the heels of the migrant crisis that has suddenly erupted in India after the extension of coronavirus lockdown. The issue came to the fore when migrant labours, most of whom are hand-to-mouth labours surviving on their daily wages, having lost their means of earning due to the coronavirus lockdown, made a desperate call to the government to arrange for their travel back home.

Heeding the appeals made by the migrant workers and in view with the threat posed by coronavirus, the central government along with the state governments had decided to run trains to transport the workers back to their native places. While the 85 per cent cost of the travel was borne by the Centre, along with providing food, water and other essential items to the migrants during their journey, there were some cases where the state governments, especially non-BJP governments in Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kerala, had made the beleaguered migrants pay for their travel.

In addition, the death of migrant workers crushed by the barreling train in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad exacerbated the gloom surrounding the migrant crisis in the country amidst the pandemic. The tragedy of the migrant workers, who lived thousands of kilometres away from their native houses and barely managed to eke out a living, was put to use by elite left-liberal journalists and political analysts who unabashedly attempted to hijack the issue of migrants by deceptively projecting themselves as migrants.

Controversial journalist Rohini Singh, who is often mocked on Twitter as an arm-chair critic perennially wallowing in whataboutery, dishonestly associated herself with the migrants by claiming that she too is a migrant as she left the city of Lucknow a long back for her studies and ever since has been in Delhi.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another journalist associated with the left-wing rag ‘The Wire’, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, notorious for shielding the Islamists and peddling anti-Hindu propaganda, also joined on Twitter to declare herself as a migrant who had left her hometown Khurja 20 years ago and “gave her best years” to Delhi

In fact, propagandist Congress masquerading as an “unbiased” political analyst, Gaurav Pandhi, who has a chequered history of sharing fake news and making misleading assertions, quoted Rohini to assert how he has been a migrant who came to Delhi from Chandigarh more than a decade ago and since then has been there.

Another nondescript journalist, Mitali Mukherjee, also shamelessly trivialised the migrant worker’s ordeal by equating her privilege with them. Going generations back, Mukherjee claimed that her forebears had been migrants who had come from Bangladesh and Pakistan and settled in India.

The story of how she had been a migrant ever since she left her hometown Lucknow was shared by ‘journalist’ Stutee Mishra who claimed she had left Lucknow 6 years ago and studied and worked in Mumbai and is currently in Noida/Delhi from the last 2 years.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

By claiming themselves to be migrants, the left-liberal journalists are not only distorting the meaning of migrant workers, but they are also minimising the sufferings and tribulations endured by the migrant labours, who travel to distant places to mitigate their financial woes and lead a dignified life. In the face of profound economic challenges, the migrant workers see no option but to leave all their loved ones behind in search of a steady source of income. However, the bird-brained left-liberals believe that the luxury of hopscotching from one city to another in search of better education and a better job prospect can match in gravity the immeasurable hardships borne by the migrant workers.

The luxury of shifting one’s location for higher studies or for a higher-paying job may technically be called migration but it cannot certainly be equated with the trials and tribulations suffered by the low-wage migrant workers for whom earning on a daily basis is not only a necessity but a stark reality.

There is a popular notion- “noblesse oblige” which means “privilege entails responsibility”. However, for the Indian left-wing ecosystem, it has a distorted connotation. They want to continue enjoying the privileges that they had inherited but they don’t want to acknowledge it publically. Nor do they want to discharge their responsibilities. All that they care is to preserve their privilege and elitism. It is to this end that they indulge in scavenger activism and deceitfully champion the cause of migrant workers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu Government moves Supreme Court against Madras HC’s order to close liquor outlets in the State

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High Court had however allowed the sale of liquor through online channels and home delivery services.
Read more
News Reports

14-year-old Christian girl abducted, converted to Islam and married off to her abductor in Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
A 14-year-old Christian girl, Myra Shehbaz, was abducted in Faislabad in Pakistan by Muhammad Naqash and his accomplice while she was travelling to her workplace in April 2020
Read more
Government and Policy

Amidst cries of privacy concerns, Singaporean ethical hacker Frank Liauw gives thumbs-up to security features of Aarogya Setu app

OpIndia Staff -
Privacy concerns had plagued the Indian Government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, with many raising doubts about the data collection, storage and encryption
Read more
Editor's picks

Many, including AltNews co-founder, share fake news from Indian Express, in a bid to shield Tablighi Jamaat and Maulana Saad

Jhankar Mohta -
A report published in the Indian Express today was fact-checked by OpIndia even before being debunked by the Delhi police
Read more
News Reports

Elite Left journalists assert changing cities for education and jobs akin to ‘migration’, call themselves ‘migrant workers’

OpIndia Staff -
Privileged left liberal journalists have started identifying themselves as 'migrants' as a ruse to attack the Modi government amidst the double whammy of migrant crisis and coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: New details emerge in Jamtara incident where one Jamshed Ansari had removed barricades placed by the villagers to enforce lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Jamtara police have lodged an FIR against 13 identified and 40 unidentified miscreants based on the complaint lodged by one Gautam Kumar
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

On the day PM Modi holds a meeting of NDMA with Amit Shah present, rumours of Shah’s ill health peddled by vested interests

OpIndia Staff -
The allegations that Amit Shah is unwell and he is missing from action are not true, vested interests spreading baseless rumours
Read more
News Reports

“He was not a rapist, stop calling him that,” brother of the Class 12 boy who committed suicide says that social media made him...

OpIndia Staff -
A class 12 boy in an upscale residential area of Gurugram jumped from the balcony of his flat on 11th floor at around 11 PM on Tuesday
Read more
Social Media

AAP cheerleader and NRI ‘Journalist’ of US-based news portal wishes cancer and death upon Home Minister Amit Shah

OpIndia Staff -
Spewing her inner vitriol against the Home Minister, Nadar said that his death that ought to be "celebrated in the larger interest of humanity."
Read more
Social Media

‘COVID, cancer or both’: Another ‘journalist’ previously associated with TOI, DNA found wishing death upon the Home Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an NRI 'journalist' had wished death upon HM Amit Shah by stating that his lipoma surgery transformed into a “full-blower cancer"
Read more
News Reports

Parents of Class 12 boy who committed suicide over unsubstantiated rape allegations file complaint: Read full details

OpIndia Staff -
A complaint has been filed in the suicide case of -Manav Singh who took his life after being accused of sexual abuse on social media.
Read more

Connect with us

223,951FansLike
322,990FollowersFollow
231,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com