The Internet does not forget. Soon after the coronavirus outbreak, the corporate-hating leftist world of the self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ started questioning the rich and demanded they contribute monetarily and materially to combat the pandemic. It was almost as if the rich Indians, and not China were personally responsible for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Amidst all this, The Wire’s Rohini Singh has earned herself a fanbase after her whataboutery peaked during the lockdown period.

After every billionaire announced donation, Singh questioned other billionaires about their contribution. The whataboutery continued as those questioned by Singh later announced their contributions. It was almost as if the billionaires were waiting to be questioned by Rohini Singh of The Wire before announcing their donations.

It all started with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra offering various facilities to the government. Singh immediately questioned the other billionaires.

The first billionaire to announce substantial measures to deal with the pandemic. What about others? https://t.co/Irlk2O3QFM — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 22, 2020

Soon, as if on cue, Vedanta Group’s Anil Agarwal also pledged Rs 100 crore. Rohini ‘what about’ Singh immediately appreciated him too while questioning the others.

Excellent! What about the others? https://t.co/h4itkqONvR — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 22, 2020

Next day, Mukesh Ambani announced how Reliance was enhancing capacity to produce 1,00,000 face masks per day. Ambani’s move was also welcomed by Singh. But, she’s not yet satisfied.

Well done Mukesh Ambani. What about the others? https://t.co/8N3b8qujaB — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 23, 2020

When Reliance Group offered a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 in Mumbai, Singh pointedly questioned the Ruias, Birlas ‘and gang’ on what are they doing.

Well done Mukesh Ambani. What about the others? https://t.co/8N3b8qujaB — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 23, 2020

Seeing the pattern, in what one could think is a preemptive strike, the Tata Group came forward with the donation even before Singh could question them.

Amazing! What update on Adani, Ruias, Birla, Jindals? https://t.co/k0W5KoNeVE — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 28, 2020

And when Adani Foundation pledged Rs 100 crore to PMCares fund, The Wire’s Rohini Singh promptly appreciated him while continuing to question the Ruias and Jindals.

Jindal’s JSW Group has committed Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus, but Rohini is not not impressed with the rich announcing that they are committed certain amount to fight against coronavirus.

That’s true. He has given and she shouldn’t keep harping on about it. Donate and move on. — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 29, 2020

Looks like with Rohini, you just can’t win.

However, Singh’s lockdown shenanigans have been a source of amusement for netizens who are mighty impressed. Her ‘what about’ is now a meme.

Rohini Singh : What about other farmers? https://t.co/dW1FhgRSN5 — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) March 29, 2020

Rohini Singh’s day:



-Tweets, how much has this person donated?

*the person donates*

RS: good, what about this one?

*donates*

…



RS: good, what about the last man living in some cave on Himalayas?



Isn’t she married to some rich guy? How much has she donated? — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) March 29, 2020

*Whole world donates*@Rohini_sgh: Good, but what about Mercury, Venus, Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus pic.twitter.com/lVsEcgH5em — Amit Kumar Sindhi 🇮🇳 (@AMIT_GUJJU) March 28, 2020

So much that people have even started predicting what Rohini’s next move would be.

OpIndia team is waiting with bated breath for the Ruias and Birlas to donate so Singh could move on and question other billionaires.