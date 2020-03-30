Monday, March 30, 2020
Home Social Media Whataboutery in the time of virus: This is how Rohini Singh of The Wire...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media

Whataboutery in the time of virus: This is how Rohini Singh of The Wire has impressed everyone on Twitter

OpIndia team is waiting with bated breath for the Ruias and Birlas to donate so Singh could move on and question other billionaires.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Coronavirus representational image (right)
259

The Internet does not forget. Soon after the coronavirus outbreak, the corporate-hating leftist world of the self-proclaimed ‘liberals’ started questioning the rich and demanded they contribute monetarily and materially to combat the pandemic. It was almost as if the rich Indians, and not China were personally responsible for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Amidst all this, The Wire’s Rohini Singh has earned herself a fanbase after her whataboutery peaked during the lockdown period.

After every billionaire announced donation, Singh questioned other billionaires about their contribution. The whataboutery continued as those questioned by Singh later announced their contributions. It was almost as if the billionaires were waiting to be questioned by Rohini Singh of The Wire before announcing their donations.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

It all started with Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra offering various facilities to the government. Singh immediately questioned the other billionaires.

Soon, as if on cue, Vedanta Group’s Anil Agarwal also pledged Rs 100 crore. Rohini ‘what about’ Singh immediately appreciated him too while questioning the others.

Next day, Mukesh Ambani announced how Reliance was enhancing capacity to produce 1,00,000 face masks per day. Ambani’s move was also welcomed by Singh. But, she’s not yet satisfied.

When Reliance Group offered a dedicated hospital for COVID-19 in Mumbai, Singh pointedly questioned the Ruias, Birlas ‘and gang’ on what are they doing.

Seeing the pattern, in what one could think is a preemptive strike, the Tata Group came forward with the donation even before Singh could question them.

And when Adani Foundation pledged Rs 100 crore to PMCares fund, The Wire’s Rohini Singh promptly appreciated him while continuing to question the Ruias and Jindals.

Jindal’s JSW Group has committed Rs 100 crore to fight the coronavirus, but Rohini is not not impressed with the rich announcing that they are committed certain amount to fight against coronavirus.

Looks like with Rohini, you just can’t win.

However, Singh’s lockdown shenanigans have been a source of amusement for netizens who are mighty impressed. Her ‘what about’ is now a meme.

So much that people have even started predicting what Rohini’s next move would be.

OpIndia team is waiting with bated breath for the Ruias and Birlas to donate so Singh could move on and question other billionaires.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Social Media

Whataboutery in the time of virus: This is how Rohini Singh of The Wire has impressed everyone on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire's Rohini Singh and the art of whataboutery amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Union Home Ministry takes disciplinary action against 4 Delhi government bureaucrats for ‘dereliction of duty’ in ensuring Coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
The action by the MHA came after a massive crowd of migrant workers flocked to Anand Vihar bus terminal and jeopardized the safety of other citizens.
Read more
News Reports

Lucknow lockdown: Crowd gathers to shout communal slogans from rooftops near Dargah, FIR against 18

OpIndia Staff -
In Lucknow, members of a particular community used to gather in the rooftops and lanes near the Dargah Hazrat Abbas area and were raising communal slogans
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

After ‘healing’ Coronavirus through television, Christian scamvangelist ‘demands’ God to ‘destroy’ it, declares pandemic ‘finished’. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
American 'scamvangelist' Kenneth Copeland has declared that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic has been 'finished' by God.
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta’s ThePrint claims govt may extend lockdown, Prasar Bharati terms it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta's ThePrint published an article claiming that an unnamed government official has said that the 3 week lockdown announced from 24th March 2020 may be extended by a week.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Midnight announcements, false promises: Watch how Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government played with lives of millions amidst coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
In a video shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra, one can see announcements being made in colonies where UP-Bihar migrants are staying in Delhi informing them that Delhi government-run DTC buses will take them to the Anand Vihar bus terminal.
Read more
News Reports

UP govt to take action against AAP MLA Raghav Chadha for spreading fake news that UP CM had got migrant workers returning to UP...

OpIndia Staff -
Responding to reports that AAP govt dropped migrant workers at UP border lying that UP buses were waiting for them, Raghav Chadha said a lie
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,612FansLike
265,768FollowersFollow
208,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com