On Friday, a scintillating picture of a migrant worker Krishnavati, bowing down to the land of Gujarat before boarding the Shramik Express, went viral on social media. The migrant workers who hailed from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in Ahmedabad, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

On being facilitated transportation to their hometown, an elated Krishnavati told Desh Gujarat, “I was stuck in Ahmedabad due to the lockdown. I hail from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. Thanks to PM Modi! We are able to return back to our homes. We have received all facilities from the Government. We have reached the station via a special bus and now travelling by train.”

She further reiterated, “Gujarat has given us everything. We will be back.” At 2:25 in the video, Krishanvati and another migrant worker could be seen bowing to the land of Gujarat that has been the source of their livelihood.

Shramik Trains to the Rescue

In a remarkable development, the Indian Railway operated 145 Shramik special trains from across India on Thursday. An official from the Ministry of Railways had revealed that in this mission to send the migrants back to their native places, the Indian Railways had helped close to 2.10 lakh migrant labourers to return back to their homes on Thursday.