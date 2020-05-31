Advertisements
Sunday, May 31, 2020
India is flooded with love: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang tweets a video of villagers in Bihar offering food to stranded Mizo passengers

The heartwarming images show how love trumps hate and restores our faith in humanity.

OpIndia Staff

Bihar villagers providing food for stranded migrants on train/ Image Source: Zoramthanga
On Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang took to Twitter to share a heart-warming video of a large number of locals in Bihar coming to the rescue of the stranded Mizos by offering them food.

A Shramik express train carrying stranded labourers back to Mizoram had stopped briefly in a village in Begusarai, Bihar recently. In the video, it can be seen how enthusiastic villagers carried food near the train and offered food to the travellers.

The video was shared on Twitter by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who said that the gesture touching. “India is beautiful when it is awash with love,” he tweeted along with the clip.

The 30-second video from Begusarai Bihar, seems to have captured on a mobile phone, shows a group of villagers came forward near the train with packets of food. Few men were seen giving a basket full of food items to a passenger from a window of the train.

On Thursday, Mizoram’s Chief Minister had also shared a similar video of passengers in a train travelling to flood-hit North-east, sharing their food to flood-victims along the railway track. The passengers in the train are from Mizoram who was returning to their homes.

The poignant images of people coming to the rescue of each other come at the backdrop of recent floods in the region caused in Assam due to the overflow of Brahmaputra river. The annual floods in the regions have also occurred at a time when the country is facing the heat of coronavirus pandemic.

India is flooded with love: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang tweets a video of villagers in Bihar offering food to stranded Mizo passengers

