On Saturday, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthang took to Twitter to share a heart-warming video of a large number of locals in Bihar coming to the rescue of the stranded Mizos by offering them food.

A Shramik express train carrying stranded labourers back to Mizoram had stopped briefly in a village in Begusarai, Bihar recently. In the video, it can be seen how enthusiastic villagers carried food near the train and offered food to the travellers.

The video was shared on Twitter by Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who said that the gesture touching. “India is beautiful when it is awash with love,” he tweeted along with the clip.

Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their #ShramikSpecialTrain at #Begusarai Bihar witnessed good #Samaritans offering them food in return!

Goodness for goodness.#India is beautiful when flooded with #Love pic.twitter.com/6aPs3BQoc1 — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 30, 2020

The 30-second video from Begusarai Bihar, seems to have captured on a mobile phone, shows a group of villagers came forward near the train with packets of food. Few men were seen giving a basket full of food items to a passenger from a window of the train.

On Thursday, Mizoram’s Chief Minister had also shared a similar video of passengers in a train travelling to flood-hit North-east, sharing their food to flood-victims along the railway track. The passengers in the train are from Mizoram who was returning to their homes.

The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!



Romans 13:8

Owe no man any thing, but to love one another.#Love pic.twitter.com/0ZqB4d0DBr — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) May 28, 2020

The poignant images of people coming to the rescue of each other come at the backdrop of recent floods in the region caused in Assam due to the overflow of Brahmaputra river. The annual floods in the regions have also occurred at a time when the country is facing the heat of coronavirus pandemic.