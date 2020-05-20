Wednesday, May 20, 2020
FIR lodged by Ahmedabad Police against online portal Muslim Mirror for calling officers of Crime Branch “armed BJP and RSS activists”

On May 8, a local team of Shahpur police station arrived at the spot and a Muslim mob of over two dozen resorted to stone-pelting in which five police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) for treatment.

OpIndia Staff

Tweet by Muslim Mirror on Shahpur clash
9

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Tuesday registered a case against an online media portal, Muslim Mirror for tweeting a video on May 9 claiming that armed BJP and RSS activists had joined Ahmedabad Police in Shahpur area of the city to enforce lockdown orders. Twitter user and Swarajya intern Harshil Mehta, took to Twitter to share the copy of the FIR against the media portal.

According to police, the men marching in plain clothes showed in the video, posted on May 9 by a Twitter account user- Muslim Mirror.com, which is an online media portal with Twitter handle @Muslimmirror, belong to the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) team of Ahmedabad police and not ‘armed BJP and RSS goons’.

The Ahmedabad police said that the video uploaded by the accused Twitter account shows the flag march conducted by police and crime branch personnel in plain clothes after the clash in Shahpur on May 8.

Muslim mob pelted stones at police personnel after they went to enforce lockdown

In yet another attack on police personal during the Coronavirus pandemic, a Muslim mob attacked a police team after they went to enforce lockdown in Ahmedabad city on May 8.

According to the reports, the incident took place in the Shahpur area of Ahmedabad when an agitated mob pelted stones at policemen who were at the spot to disperse a gathering of people. A police inspector RK Amin was injured in the stone-pelting. The police team had to use tear-gas shells to disperse the violent Muslim mob at Shahpur.

Reportedly, the stone-pelting began after a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel asked people to follow the lockdown rules. A few locals were allegedly beaten up by RAF personnel as they had stepped out of their house to procure food commodities despite a complete shutdown observed in Ahmedabad.

A local team of Shahpur police station arrived at the spot and a mob of over two dozen resorted to stone-pelting in which five police personnel were injured. They were rushed to a nearby primary health centre (PHC) for treatment.

Muslim-dominated Shahpur under ‘Red Zone’

It is pertinent to note that Shahpur is a minority community-dominated area. The area falls under ‘Red Zone’ category as several coronavirus cases have been found in the locality. As of May 20, almost 9,000 people in Ahmedabad have tested positive of the deadly virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

The Ahmedabad police had detained 15 persons in connection with the stone-pelting incident.

