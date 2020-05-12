A day after Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level meeting with various chief ministers of states and union territories, over the lockdown induced by the coronavirus spread, he is set to address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. The announcement holds significance as India has entered into its last week of Lockdown 3 and uncertainty looms high about the fate of lockdown amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

The above development was shared by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister’s office which said that PM Modi will be addressing the nation this evening at 8 PM.

Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 12, 2020

Shortly thereafter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to announce that PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM and urged people to watch PM’s briefing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s exhortation to watch PM Modi’s briefing fueled speculations and rumours on the Internet about the possibilities of what might in store for the citizens sheltered in homes for approximately 2 months now.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 PM.



Do Watch! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 12, 2020

Shah’s appeal to people for watching PM’s Modi’s broadcast this evening may have piqued the curiosity among the masses, especially after the Home Minister was in the spotlight for the unfounded rumours of his supposedly deteriorating health.

One of the Twitter users was intrigued that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has endorsed and appealed people to watch PM Modi’s address to the nation later in the evening. “This is interesting,” he said while quoting Shah’s tweet.

Others speculated if something big is in the offing to warrant Home Minister’s insistence to the public to watch PM Modi’s forthcoming briefing to the nation. Some conjectured if a massive stimulus package to shore up the businesses and alleviate the financial woes of vulnerable people that have been paralysed by the crippling lockdown will be announced by PM Modi.

This has to be Big now. Is it #StimuluspackageSong ? https://t.co/XIHsOB15Zf — sharmarohitraj (@sharmarohitraj) May 12, 2020

Still others are hoping that PM Modi will announce easing of restrictions and relieving people of the miseries caused by the coronavirus induced lockdown.

मोदी जी से उम्मीद है कि आज देश की जनता को कुछ राहत का ऐलान करेगे — mohd Hashim ik (@MD___hashim) May 12, 2020

Earlier too Amit Shah has urged people to tune in to PM Modi’s address

Perhaps people were curious about Home Minister’s tweet after rumours about his health but this was not the first time Amit Shah had taken to Twitter to urge citizens to tune in to PM Modi’s address to nation.

Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji will shortly address the nation. #IndiaFightsCorona



You can also watch the address live on the below link:https://t.co/bCxd3mnSH8 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 24, 2020

IMPORTANT!



I appeal everyone to tune in to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji‘s address to the Nation tonight at 8PM on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ADsZUf6KHS — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 24, 2020

Watch PM @narendramodi ji’s address at the 9th Plenary meeting in the United Nations General Assembly, today at 7:30PM. #PMModiAtUN pic.twitter.com/oiZUhc7XdV — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 27, 2019

PM Modi’s consultation with Chief Ministers

Just before the first phase of lockdown was announced, Amit Shah had urged people to listen to PM Modi.Even before coronavirus pandemic hit India, HM Amit Shah had regularly urged everyone to tune in to listen to PM Modi.

Earlier yesterday, PM Modi called for adopting a balanced strategy of mitigating the risk of reviving the coronavirus spread while at the same time starting the phased resumption of the economy. In a fresh round of consultation with the chief ministers of states and union territories, PM Modi discussed ways of strengthening the country’s containment strategy for COVID-19 and revving up the economy in a calibrated manner as the 54-day lockdown draws to an end. According to the sources, PM Modi also agreed to partially decentralise the nation’s approach to handling the coronavirus crisis, with state chief ministers being given wide latitude to crank up their economies while ensuring that there ain’t a second wave of coronavirus infection.