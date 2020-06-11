Thursday, June 11, 2020
Actor Anupam Kher calls out the toxicity and abuse on social media, ‘Is abuse cool?’ he questions

Kher, who is best known for his memorable roles in movies like Saaransh, Darr, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Dil, has been actively working for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits that have attracted a lot of hate and abuse towards him.

Actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday shared a video on Twitter questioning the type of content people post nowadays. In the tweet, he said that though he tries to avoid the negativity and use of abusive language on social media, it sometimes becomes impossible not to look at it. Kher, who is best known for his memorable roles in movies like Saaransh, Darr, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Dil, has been actively working for the rights of Kashmiri Pandits that have attracted a lot of hate and abuse towards him. Being a Kashmiri Pandit himself, his connection to the cause is notable.

Spike in the indecent content on social media platforms

In the video, Kher shared his observation that the use of abusive language has increased on all social media platforms. He mentioned that he is on almost every platform, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc. and he tries to stay away from such posts. He questions if the negativity was already there and he is noticing only now.

Kher pointed out that on the name of content, creators are uploading videos that can create controversies. From abusive roasting to indecent content and from violent videos to cases like “locker room” has shocked him to the core. He questions if the thinking is because of the social media or the content creators. It is clearly visible that the more abusive, violent or indecent content is, the better reach it gets, which is also problematic.

Have we started enjoying others’ misery?

He asked his followers if people started to enjoy seeing someone getting roasted or abuse on social media? He also pointed out that if creators are using such content or language to get viral, are they comfortable using the same language in front of their parents and family? Do their families feel proud after watching such content? He added that every video has the potential to teach you something new about yourself. If it is true, is this the real side of content creators who make such videos, or they just make them for the sake of popularity? He continues to question if creating such content has become the new “cool” in the town.

Kher said that there is a lot of informative content on these social media platforms and viewers can learn about the world around them from such content. It is easier to exchange information and knowledge because of social media. These social media platforms make it easier for everyone to put out their side of the story in front of the world. However, he tries not to hurt anyone while using these platforms. He also believes that it is necessary for abusive people in their own language.

Life is too short to concentrate on hate

In the end, Anupam Kher said that the lockdown had taught us that life is too short to hate someone. It is important to spread love, happiness, and empathy. Maybe it is time to introspect out behavior and bring the much-needed change in ourselves.

Many of his followers shared their views on the video. One user said that the anonymity and false sense of bravado had brought the worst in people. Another user pointed out that he used to ignore such tweets and sometimes even called them out for using abusive, vulgar or racist language. Still, now he feels that his behavior is also changing because of social media.

One user said that a crook on social media would be a crook in real life too and social media platforms must do something about such content. Other users pointed out that parenting and upbringing are behind the availability of such content over social media.

Under the cloak of anonymity, social media users often hurl abuses and threats towards other people without worrying about the legal consequences to their own actions as well as the pain and stress it could cause to the victims. Recently, television queen Ekta Kapoor was on the receiving end of rape threats and abuses after some people took an objection to a sex scene in one of her web series. She, too, had asserted how no controversy can justify rape threats and abuses.

