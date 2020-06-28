Sunday, June 28, 2020
Updated:

Coronavirus cases cross 1 crore mark globally as India sees highest ever single-day spike

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has breached the 5 lakh mark as of June 28, 2020. While 3,09,712 people have been cured so far, there are still 2,03,051 active Coronavirus cases in India.

OpIndia Staff

Coronavirus suppresses 1 crore cases worldwide, US crosses 25 lac cases
Coronavirus figures crosses 1 crore mark worldwide. Representative Image (Photo Credits: The Economic Times)
Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has infected more than 1 crore people worldwide. The death toll of the pandemic has suppressed 5 lakhs globally according to worldometres.

Coronavirus cases worldwide

There are 41,22,786 active cases and roughly 1% (57,748 patients) are in critical condition. A total of 54,58,523 people have recovered from the deadly disease. The United States has reported a total of 25,96,537 cases and 1,28,152 fatalities. About 10 lakh people have also recovered from the infection as of June 28.

Coronavirus in India

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has breached the 5 lakh mark as of June 28, 2020. While 3,09,712 people have been cured so far, there are still 2,03,051 active Coronavirus cases in India. The pandemic has also claimed the lives of 16,095 people in the country, till now. Of all states, Maharashtra has been the worst affected with over 1.5 lakh positive cases and over 7,000 fatalities as of June 28. In last 24 hours, India saw highest single-day spike of 19,906 new cases and 410 deaths.

Coronavirus in India

This is followed by Delhi with over 80,000 positive cases cases and over 2,500 fatalities.

Lockdown or No Lockdown?

Amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus, some states have been forced to extend the lockdown that was earlier eased to help revive the economy. Reportedly, Jharkhand with 635 active cases has extended the lockdown till July 31. Assam with 2,339 Coronavirus cases has announced a 12-hour long curfew every night from June 16 and a complete lockdown in Kamrup from the midnight of June 28. Moreover, West Bengal has extended the lockdown in the State till July 31. However, there has been an-hour relaxation in the night curfew.

Even though the Delhi Chief Minister has ruled out the return of lockdown, educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 due to the rising Coronavirus cases in the national capital. However, online classes and shall continue without interruption. The drastic increase in the number of Wuhan Coronavirus cases in Hyderabad in Telangana has forced several businesses and markets to shut shops temporarily for a period of 7-10 days. All non-essential services have been ceased in Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Karnataka which has been successful in containing the Chinese virus to a large extent has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown and has emphasised on the need for increased surveillance.

