Saturday, June 6, 2020
Defence Ministry advises media to refrain from any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting on India-China border situation

This advisory came amid the scheduled senior commander-level military talks between India and China to resolve the month-long stand-off situation across the Line of Actual Control.

OpIndia Staff

China
Indian Army in Ladakh
The Defence Ministry on Saturday advised media to refrain from reporting any speculative and unsubstantiated news on the engagements with China while officials from both sides are trying to resolve the ongoing border tension through the established “military and diplomatic channels”.

A statement issued by the ministry said, “Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas.”

The spokesperson added, “At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting”.

This advisory came amid the scheduled senior commander-level military talks between India and China to resolve the month-long stand-off situation across the Line of Actual Control.

Reportedly, the delegation is scheduled to meet the Chinese officials in Moldo that is on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Indian delegation will be led by 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Harinder Singh while the Chinese delegation will be headed by Major General Liu Lin who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of the Chinese’s People’s Liberation Army(PLA).

Earlier on Friday, the two nations agreed to resolve the issue through peaceful negotiations while respective each other’s sensitivities and concerns.

Standoff at LAC

India and China are currently engaged in a military standoff in the Galwan Valley region of Ladakh, near the Line of Actual Control between India and China. It is notable here that vast areas of Ladakh region have been under Chinese control for decades.

In the Galwan flashpoint, it was initially reported that China had started moving heavy equipment and troops in the LAC, and had increased patrols in the area creating skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops.

As a result, India too has mobilised troops and aircraft in the region. In 2017, India and China had engaged in a similar standoff in the Doklam region near the Bhutan border.

About 5000 Chinese army personnel, under the garb of a military exercise, diverted their movement towards the Indian side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control). The current stand-off began on May 5-6 and has been continuing all along the LAC up to Sikkim. The Indian Army had matched the level of their counterparts and had stopped them from conducting movements in several areas. As per reports, Indian forces had also been airlifted from other high altitude areas to the Eastern Ladakh sector.

