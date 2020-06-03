Wednesday, June 3, 2020
Home Editor's picks Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Delhi police deploys force at Shaheen Bagh/ Image Source: Jagran
7

A contingent of Delhi Police has been deployed at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area after there were reports that anti-CAA lobby was planning to resume its protests from Wednesday, June 3, 2020 demanding scraping of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Nationwide protests planned from June 3

According to the reports, a force of 100 policemen have been deployed at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh and security has been increased in the surrounding areas of Jamia Nagar in the wake of intelligence reports that the organisers could stage another protest at the site following the ease of restrictions pertaining to coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly, the police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot. However, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Devesh Shrivastava was also at the spot.

Speaking to OpIndia, Delhi Police personnel confirmed that that there was an alert issued by Intelligence Bureau and hence a team of security was deployed at Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring areas of Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police said that while they could not say for sure the people gathered were protestors, but ample measures are taken to ensure law and order.

Reports of large scale protest against arrest of accused in Anti-Hindu rioters

Earlier, there were also reports that the anti-CAA lobby was planning to organise a nationwide campaign to protest against the judicial action initiated against the anti-Hindu rioters and mobsters by the central government.

As soon as the government announced a phased removal of coronavirus lockdown, the anti-CAA lobby has come out of the woodwork, preparing to organise a nationwide campaign to protest against the judicial action initiated against the anti-CAA rioters and mobsters by the central government.

Reportedly, the anti-India lobby had called for a mass protest movement even as the country gears itself up for revival after staggering under the economic shadow of coronavirus lockdown. The protest termed as ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jaega’ was called by the anti-CAA demonstrators on June 3 on the pretext of opposing the “repression on anti-CAA activists and democratic voices of dissent”.

The anti-CAA lobby has called to the organisations that have pledged their support to the cause to organise protests in their respective campuses or areas on June 3 at 12 PM while maintaining norms of social distancing.

The release of all anti-CAA activists, immediate attention to the plight of migrant workers and toiling masses instead of repression of democratic voices of dissent, arrests of the real culprits of the Delhi riots, the release of political prisoners, and repealing of CAA-NPR-NRC, as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA), are the slated demand posed by the group.

Anti-India protests at Shaheen Bagh

The Shaheen Bagh protests were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ after the Modi government passed the historic Citizenship Amendment Act. Initially, the protest started as a peaceful protest against the Modi government. However, the masks began to fall off as it was revealed that it was all staged.

OpIndia had reported on how this was a carefully crafted plan to humanise the violent protestors as a conversation in a WhatsApp group of JNU students right after the Ayodhya verdict gave a clearer picture of how the Shaheen Bagh ‘organic’ protests blocking the highway has culminated.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh have turned blatantly communal as it was exposed just a few days back with protestors shouting slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful. Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Editor's picks

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Culture and History Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
Entertainment

Hindustani Bhau files police complaint against Ekta Kapoor for ‘inappropriate sex scene’ in her erotic web series XXX 2

OpIndia Staff -
Hindustani Bhau took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from outside Mumbai's Khar Police station stating that he has filed the complaint against Ekta and Shobha Kapoor 'for disrespecting our Indian military, national emblem, colonel tag and defaming our country'.
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi riot charge-sheet: Tahir Hussain met Umar Khalid, Pinjra Tod activists sent messages asking Muslims to keep acid, petrol, hot water, stones ready

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi riot charge-sheet prove beyond doubt that the violence was well planed and organised by Islamist and leftist activists
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Shakib posed as Hindu to trap Punjab girl who eloped with him with jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, beheads her after revealing his...

OpIndia Staff -
Meerut police solves one-year old mysterious murder case, finds Muslim Shakib had eloped with Hindu girl pretending to be Hindu and then killed her
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more

Latest News

Editor's picks

Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

OpIndia Staff -
The police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot, however, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site.
Read more
Media

Scientist Anand Ranganathan exposes hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of ‘kitty party journalist’ Saba Naqvi. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a 'journalist' had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.
Read more
Culture and History

Comparing African Americans to Muslims in India is like reading history upside down

Abhishek Banerjee -
In other words, Indian ‘secularism’ has been a yoke on nearly everyone’s shoulders. On the shoulders of Hindus, backward castes, women, LGBTQ, the poor. Indian ‘secularism’ has only ever helped Islamist patriarchy.
Read more
Social Media

Here’s how liberals in USA were celebrating, justifying and inciting riots after George Floyd’s death

OpIndia Staff -
The murder of George Floyd in the USA has led to a wave of riots in the United States.
Read more
Entertainment

“Chacha hai, aisa kabhi nahin kar sakte,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece alleges torture, sexual assault by his brother, says the actor did not support her

OpIndia Staff -
She further alleged that when she told Nawazuddin about the childhood trauma she went through, even he did not believe her.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd case: Solidarity posts by social media users backfire as crucial information gets lost under the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag

OpIndia Staff -
Social Media users on Instagram shared black images with #BlackLivesMatter and #BLM to express their solidarity with Black victims of racial discrimination
Read more
News Reports

Masood Azhar’s nephew Ismail Alvi alias Fauji Bhai, IED expert behind the 2019 Pulwama attack, killed by security forces in J&K

OpIndia Staff -
Ismail Alvi is an IED expert who helped in assembling the Pulwama attack bomb and the bomb recovered last week
Read more
Social Media

Netizens challenge Vir Das to mock Islam and its prophet as he mocks Hinduism after he asks people to pay for his jokes

OpIndia Staff -
Political activist Ramesh Solanki has set in motion an interesting turn of events involving comedian Vir Das.
Read more
News Reports

AAP leader Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies, anti-CAA protesters told to be prepared for ‘big action’ during Trump visit: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The charges-sheet says that Tahir Hussain transferred Rs. 1.1 crores to shell companies and later received the money in cash.
Read more
News Reports

Searching porn in incognito? Google is possibly recording you, and now it has been sued for $5 billion

OpIndia Staff -
Google has been slapped with a lawsuit seeking $5 billion, accusing the search giant of privacy infringements by tracking internet activity of users using browser in the 'private or incognito' mode
Read more

Connect with us

229,334FansLike
360,417FollowersFollow
245,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com