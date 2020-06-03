Delhi: Security increased and police deployed at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar as anti-CAA lobby plan protests against CAA, UAPA

A contingent of Delhi Police has been deployed at New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area after there were reports that anti-CAA lobby was planning to resume its protests from Wednesday, June 3, 2020 demanding scraping of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Nationwide protests planned from June 3

According to the reports, a force of 100 policemen have been deployed at the protest site at Shaheen Bagh and security has been increased in the surrounding areas of Jamia Nagar in the wake of intelligence reports that the organisers could stage another protest at the site following the ease of restrictions pertaining to coronavirus lockdown.

Reportedly, the police officials said that there were already few women had assembled the spot. However, after a painstaking effort by the police present at the spot, the women were sent back from the protest site. Delhi Police Joint Commissioner Devesh Shrivastava was also at the spot.

Speaking to OpIndia, Delhi Police personnel confirmed that that there was an alert issued by Intelligence Bureau and hence a team of security was deployed at Shaheen Bagh and neighbouring areas of Jamia Nagar. The Delhi Police said that while they could not say for sure the people gathered were protestors, but ample measures are taken to ensure law and order.

Reports of large scale protest against arrest of accused in Anti-Hindu rioters

Earlier, there were also reports that the anti-CAA lobby was planning to organise a nationwide campaign to protest against the judicial action initiated against the anti-Hindu rioters and mobsters by the central government.

As soon as the government announced a phased removal of coronavirus lockdown, the anti-CAA lobby has come out of the woodwork, preparing to organise a nationwide campaign to protest against the judicial action initiated against the anti-CAA rioters and mobsters by the central government.

Reportedly, the anti-India lobby had called for a mass protest movement even as the country gears itself up for revival after staggering under the economic shadow of coronavirus lockdown. The protest termed as ‘Sab Yaad Rakha Jaega’ was called by the anti-CAA demonstrators on June 3 on the pretext of opposing the “repression on anti-CAA activists and democratic voices of dissent”.

The anti-CAA lobby has called to the organisations that have pledged their support to the cause to organise protests in their respective campuses or areas on June 3 at 12 PM while maintaining norms of social distancing.

The release of all anti-CAA activists, immediate attention to the plight of migrant workers and toiling masses instead of repression of democratic voices of dissent, arrests of the real culprits of the Delhi riots, the release of political prisoners, and repealing of CAA-NPR-NRC, as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA), are the slated demand posed by the group.

Anti-India protests at Shaheen Bagh

The Shaheen Bagh protests were actually passed as an organic protest in a bid to ‘save the constitution’ after the Modi government passed the historic Citizenship Amendment Act. Initially, the protest started as a peaceful protest against the Modi government. However, the masks began to fall off as it was revealed that it was all staged.

OpIndia had reported on how this was a carefully crafted plan to humanise the violent protestors as a conversation in a WhatsApp group of JNU students right after the Ayodhya verdict gave a clearer picture of how the Shaheen Bagh ‘organic’ protests blocking the highway has culminated.

The protests at Shaheen Bagh have turned blatantly communal as it was exposed just a few days back with protestors shouting slogans of “Jinnah Wali Azadi”, exposing the claims of “liberal-secular” media, who had earlier passed of these protests as peaceful. Later, another Hinduphobic poster came up at the protest site in which the Hindu Swastika was depicted wrongfully and shown crushed by Hindu women in Burkha.