Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Home Fact-Check Social Media Fact-Check Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

While image of giraffe dates back to 2014 at least, the two images of hippopotamus are from South Africa and Spain respectively.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Viral images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets of America are fake
3

On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd’s killing. One viral post claimed that hippo was roaming on streets in Chicago.

Some said that the animals were let loose by violent far-left group ANTIFA after the ‘activists’ broke into a zoo.

However, that is not true. The image of giraffe dates back to 2014.

Viral image from August 2014 of ‘Louisville Purge’

‘Louisville Purge’ was an online hoax orchestrated by a teen drawing inspiration from the film The Purge. He had taken to Twitter to announce a free-for-all violent purge across city. Since the ‘purge’ itself was a hoax, the image of giraffe from the purge also appears to be a hoax.

Hence, while the image is likely of a giraffe loose on the streets, it is not from the recent riots in the US.

One of the pictures of the hippo roaming in the streets is actually from South Africa.

Hippo from South Africa

Similarly, another viral image of the hippo roaming on the streets in US is actually from Spain from 2018.

However, there were reports of a tiger on the loose from Oakland Zoo. However, the Alameda County Sheriff later clarified that all animals in the zoo are accounted for and no tiger is loose on the streets.

Riots in America

On May 25, 2020, an African American man George Floyd was killed by a white police officer. A white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on the Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes until his body became unresponsive. The video which went viral was captured by a pedestrian, who repeatedly objected to the action of Chauvin, shows the cop trying to choke the black man with his knee. Despite the victim complaining about not being able to breathe, coupled with verbal protest from onlookers, the said officer was unmoved.

The incident provoked widespread protests and riots across several parts of the United States of America. The worst-hit was Minneapolis, where the death of George Floyd took place. The protests soon turned violent which resulted in widespread riots and looting. A woman ‘protestor’ even pooped on an overturned police car in middle of riots.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsantifa breaks into zoo, giraffe on streets, hippopotamus on streets chicago, chicago hippopotamus

Trending now

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".
Read more

How Motilal Nehru pulled a few strings and Jawaharlal Nehru signed a bond to get out of Nabha jail in just two weeks of...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?

As in US, so in India: Antifa in India glorifies Naxalism, advocates violence against Sanghis and engages in genocidal rhetoric

OpIndia Explains K Bhattacharjee -
India cannot afford to take the threat of Antifa India lightly. India has been waging a war against Red Terror for decades.

MHA withdraws order to de-list foreign products in paramilitary canteens, revised list to be released soon

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sources said that a revised order with an updated list of de-listed products would be released soon by the MHA.

Prashant Bhushan calls Delhi Police “Dalla police” for arresting Pinjra Tod activist for riots during anti-CAA protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police arrested far-left group Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita for the third time in a row, sends to three day police custody

Recently Popular

News Reports

Woman ‘protestor’ poops on an overturned police car in middle of riots in America. Watch the video (or maybe not)

OpIndia Staff -
A woman was seen defecating on a damaged police car in USA, an act video recorded and photographed by onlookers
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd protests: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Macy’s, Adidas stores vandalised and looted by rioters in the US

OpIndia Staff -
The 'protests' against George Floyd killing have now escalated into large-scale riots, vandalism and looting of luxury stores
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd killing: Rioter chants ‘La Ilaha Illalaha’ while ‘protesting’ in America

OpIndia Staff -
One protester in George Floyd killing protests was heard chanting the Islamic prayer claiming that Allah is the only god
Read more
News Reports

Hacker group ‘Anonymous’ declares war on Minneapolis police force after George Floyd killing, demands criminal charges against all cops involved in the incident

OpIndia Staff -
Anonymous said it does not trust the Minneapolis Police Department to "carry out justice" and warned the force to "expect" them
Read more
News Reports

Rajdeep Sardesai tries to mock Sonam Wangchuk by peddling fake news that Statue of Unity is Made in China, deletes it: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Statue of Unity is actually constructed by Larsen & Toubro in India and not in China as claimed by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Congress supporters, Islamists attack Sonu Sood over conspiracy theory that he is a BJP stooge for arranging buses for migrants after he meets Maha...

OpIndia Staff -
Actor Sonu Sood is now under fire just days after being showered with praises for arranging for buses for migrant workers from Mumbai. Reason? He met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyar at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, May 30.
Read more

Latest News

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Antifa rioters break into a zoo and let loose giraffe, tiger and hippopotamus on the streets in America

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday, images of hippopotamus and giraffe roaming on the streets went viral on social media with various claims that these animals were spotted in various parts of America after the violence over African American man George Floyd's killing.
Read more
Entertainment

After receiving flak for its Hinduphobic content, Zee5 Tamil suspends release of controversial web series ‘Godman’

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by Zee5, it said that they have decided to suspend the release of this show at this moment and claimed that the producers, show, ZEE5 had "no intent whatsoever of offending or hurting any community, religious or personal beliefs or sentiments".
Read more
Social Media

Standup comedian apologises for insulting Hanuman Chalisa, says he is a Hindu too and will never repeat such acts

OpIndia Staff -
A video of Alokesh Sinha's performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen using derogatory words for the Hanuman Chalisa.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Manipur Handloom calls for stopping mass production of Lierum Phee in UP to protect livelihood of traditional weavers

OpIndia Staff -
The method of product and name of Leirum Phee should not be changed, experts said.
Read more
News Reports

George Floyd Case: After desecrating 142-year-old Cathedral in New York, rioters rip American flag, burn historic St. John’s church in Washington DC

OpIndia Staff -
Rioters have reportedly vandalised and set on fire an over 200-year-old historic St John’s church near the White House.
Read more
News Reports

Smriti Irani gives befitting reply to the All India Mahila Congress after false claims were made saying Amethi is looking for its ‘lost’ MP

OpIndia Staff -
Smriti Irani slammed the All India Mahila Congress after they had tweeted photographs of posters attacking Smriti Irani.
Read more
News Reports

As abrogation of Article 370 paves the way for pride march in Lal Chowk, Muslim fundamentalists calls PrideKashmir ‘fascist’ agents of Israel and RSS...

OpIndia Staff -
After PrideKashmir announced a pride march in Lal Chowk, they have been showered with abuses on Instagram.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra govt tries to rope in 2nd, 3rd-year MBBS students to manage Coronavirus patients at Mumbai municipal hospitals

OpIndia Staff -
Similar circulars were also circulated by colleges attached to other municipal hospitals like Cooper, Nair and KEM recently
Read more
News Reports

How Motilal Nehru pulled a few strings and Jawaharlal Nehru signed a bond to get out of Nabha jail in just two weeks of...

OpIndia Staff -
One here needs to ask, how many top leaders of the Congress had to suffer such harsh punishments as Veer Savarkar did?
Read more
Advertisements

Connect with us

229,193FansLike
358,884FollowersFollow
244,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com