Days after actress Kangana Ranaut had slammed Bollywood entertainers and celebrities for speaking on ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement while staying silent on national incidents such as Palghar Sadhus lynching, the actress once again exposed the selectivity and hypocrisy of Bollywood stars.

In a video message shared by the actress’s team on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut is seen calling out the Bollywood celebrities, the so-called liberals and intellectuals for their selective secularism. She requested PM Modi to help Kashmiri Pandits to safely return to their homeland and also sought justice for late Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita who was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

#KanganaRanaut calls out selective secularism of Bollywood and so-called liberals and urges @narendramodi @PMOIndia to take strict action against atrocities done on #KashmiriPandits and their safe return to their homeland. #AjayPandita #JusticeForAjayPandita pic.twitter.com/gy6PxxkzEh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 10, 2020

Calling out the hypocrisy of the Bollywood celebrities, Kangana said that these so-called ‘secular’ liberals only react to topics with “Jihadi agendas”. These liberals are eager to hit the streets holding placards, candles in their hands only when an issue needs to be internationalized or has a “jihadi agenda” attached to it. “Inki manavta tabhi phooti hain jab uske peeche kuch Jihadi agenda ho”, this is only when their humanity springs up, which is otherwise mostly dead. These celebrities, who are seen outraging on topics with Jihadi agendas, remain silent when it comes to speaking for justice for others, said Kangana.

Liberals cloak behind secularism like a wolf often hides behind a lion’s skin, said Kangana Ranaut

The way a wolf often hides behind a lion’s skin these so-called liberals often cloak behind secularism says Kangana in her video message. The actress further condemns the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita and slams the so-called celebrities for not speaking a word of condemnation against the gruesome incident.

These so-called liberals dare to teach Hindus what secularism is. Hinduism is a religion which teaches nothing but love. It teaches how to respect other religions. It teaches how everything on this earth is worth worshipping. And these liberals are teaching Hindus what secularism is all about, says Kangana, slamming the selectivity and hypocrisy of Bollywood stars.

Kangana Ranaut requests PM Modi to help the Kashmiri Pandits return safely to their homeland

Speaking of the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir, Kangana said that gradually the Hindu population has been decreasing in the valley. She speaks of the atrocities meted out at the Hindus in the valley, how they are subjected to extreme brutality and atrocities. The Hindus in Kashmir have been killed en masse over the years, which is why now only a handful of them are left in the valley. Saying this, Kangana requests PM Modi to help the Kashmiri Pandits return safely to their homeland and secure them by giving them back their land/property. Hinduism should be re-established in the valley. This is the only way to provided justice to Ajay Pandita, said the actress.

Ajay Pandita shot dead by terrorists

A Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Congress Sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, identified as Ajay Pandita, was fired upon by the terrorists who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

According to the police sources, the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard when he was attacked by the terrorists. The area has been cordoned off soon after the shooting.