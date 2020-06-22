A team of Guwahati police, who reached Kolkata to arrest the TMC troll Garga Chatterjee for making derogatory remarks against Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Dynasty, said that the Kolkata police were not “cooperating” with them. The city police had reached Kolkata on Saturday. Despite having an arrest warrant against Chatterjee, the Guwahati police were not been able to arrest the TMC troll until Monday evening.

According to reports, members of Bangla Pokkho, an organisation headed by Garga Chatterjee, along with members of some other organisations shouted anti-Assam police slogans and called Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal as anti-Bengali when the state police reached Kolkata to arrest Garga Chatterjee. They claimed that Chatterjee was targeted for speaking in favour of Bengalis residing in Assam.

Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal called for strict action against the TMC troll

A three-member team of Assam Police, led by DCP (Crime) Barun Purkayastha, left for Kolkata on Saturday to arrest Garga Chatterjee after Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanand Sonowal called for strict action against him for making derogatory remarks against Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Dynasty. It was announced on social media, Friday, that Guwahati Police had been directed to visit Kolkata and arrest Garga Chatterjee regarding the matter.

FIR registered against the TMC troll Garga Chatterjee

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Garga Chatterjee for calling Sukaphaa a ‘Chinese invader’ in the wake of the Indo-China conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By slandering the founder of the Ahom Dynasty, the TMC troll attempted to attack the Chief Minister for eulogising him.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the State Day is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops.”

Following the tweets, a complaint was filed against him by advocate Bhaskar Gogoi. The complainant said, “These tweets coming in the wake of tense border standoff in Ladakh and general antagonism against the Chinese government at large, might lead to targeting of Assamese people in rest of India.”

Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against Non-Bengalis

This is not the first time that the foul-mouthed TMC troll had tried to spread hatred against Non-Bengalis. Earlier, Chatterjee went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. He had also suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. Chatterjee had also issued veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal.