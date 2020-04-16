Trinamool Congress troll Garga Chatterjee, consistent with his track record, has been spreading hate on social media even during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, he issued thinly veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal. He has, for some time, been fanning the flames of linguistic chauvinism in the state. He wishes to recreate the brand of insensitive and incendiary linguistic politics that is observed within some circles in the southern states of India.

No sweetie, We don’t want you to leave. That’s no fun. We will behave with you exactly the way Bengalis are treated in Rajasthan or UP. https://t.co/okG6tElSWp — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 16, 2020

Earlier, Garga Chatterjee had suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. It was the latest in a long tirade of hate speech he has made against people of other communities living in West Bengal.

Keep all Biharis in Bihar. 25% of India’s problems solved.

Keep all UPites in UP. 50% of India’s problems solved.

Make Marwaris open “business” only in Rajasthan. 75% of India’s problems solved.

Give Gujaratis contracts & tenders only in Gujarat. 100% of India’s problems solved. — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 15, 2020

Garga Chatterjee has also demonstrated an unhealthy obsession with Gutkha, much more than is warranted from a person who does not appear to consume it himself. His obsession is such that his twitter feed can be considered an unpaid advertisement for Gutkha companies. His unhealthy brand of politics can be perfectly described metaphorically as the ‘Gutkha Pill‘, along the lines of the ‘Red Pill’ and ‘Saffron Pill’.

Problem with Gutkha IQ who crack exams ONLY if Central govt/agencies organizes them – So let me school again. There are 3 Bengali majority states in the Indian Union – Bangla, Tripura and Assam. https://t.co/fCAwIfJvek — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 15, 2020

He also carries forward the thinking of some Bengalis in 19th century who believed that Assamese is not an independent language and it is just a dialect of Bengali, as he believes that Assam is a Bengali language majority state. He says Assam has been a Bengali majority state ever since the state existed on the face of this earth. Garga also claims that people in Assam falsely report their mother tongue as Assamese during census because Hiren Gohain (a communist intellectual) or Paresh Barua (chief of banned ULFA) want them to do so.

Garga Chatterjee has, in the past, behaved in a manner where he has gotten himself embarrassed due to his obsession with linguistic politics. On one occasion, he appeared on a debate show knowing full well that it was to be conducted in Hindi and then started speaking in Bangla to make his point. Despite his crass behaviour, mainstream media continues to promote him as an ‘intellectual’, allowing his a platform to further spread his hatred.