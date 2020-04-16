Thursday, April 16, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

2,094,839
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
Full Coverage
2,094,839
Worldwide cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
135,569
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
12,456
Total cases
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
India
1,513
Recovered
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
India
423
Deaths
Updated on 16 April, 2020 4:10 PM
Home News Reports TMC Troll Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against non-Bengalis, gives thinly veiled threat of violence...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

TMC Troll Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against non-Bengalis, gives thinly veiled threat of violence against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal

Garga Chatterjee had suggested that all of India's problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwadis and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against non-Bengalis
Source: Rajib Dhar/Dhaka Tribune
6

Trinamool Congress troll Garga Chatterjee, consistent with his track record, has been spreading hate on social media even during the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, he issued thinly veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal. He has, for some time, been fanning the flames of linguistic chauvinism in the state. He wishes to recreate the brand of insensitive and incendiary linguistic politics that is observed within some circles in the southern states of India.

Earlier, Garga Chatterjee had suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. It was the latest in a long tirade of hate speech he has made against people of other communities living in West Bengal.

Garga Chatterjee has also demonstrated an unhealthy obsession with Gutkha, much more than is warranted from a person who does not appear to consume it himself. His obsession is such that his twitter feed can be considered an unpaid advertisement for Gutkha companies. His unhealthy brand of politics can be perfectly described metaphorically as the ‘Gutkha Pill‘, along the lines of the ‘Red Pill’ and ‘Saffron Pill’.

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

He also carries forward the thinking of some Bengalis in 19th century who believed that Assamese is not an independent language and it is just a dialect of Bengali, as he believes that Assam is a Bengali language majority state. He says Assam has been a Bengali majority state ever since the state existed on the face of this earth. Garga also claims that people in Assam falsely report their mother tongue as Assamese during census because Hiren Gohain (a communist intellectual) or Paresh Barua (chief of banned ULFA) want them to do so.

Garga Chatterjee has, in the past, behaved in a manner where he has gotten himself embarrassed due to his obsession with linguistic politics. On one occasion, he appeared on a debate show knowing full well that it was to be conducted in Hindi and then started speaking in Bangla to make his point. Despite his crass behaviour, mainstream media continues to promote him as an ‘intellectual’, allowing his a platform to further spread his hatred.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termstrinamool congress news

Latest News

News Reports

I will not wear a mask,’: JDS leader HD Revanna dares officials to arrest him for defying lockdown rules

OpIndia Staff -
HD Revanna, who was present at the meeting challenged the Minister-in-charge JC Madhuswamy and other authorities by claiming that he will not be using masks in public and also dared them to arrest him for violating the rules.
Read more
Media

Confessions to the Parish of the People: The Print seems to be apologizing by proxy for its obsessive China coverage

Guest Author -
Shekhar Gupta run The Print published 'source based' news about PM Modi being 'unhappy' about Indian Media praising response of China amidst Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Govt likely to open certain sectors to allow migrant workers to return to work while taking precautionary measures to contain coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
The economic crisis unleashed in the country by the nationwide lockdown that was imposed to combat the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic has led to migrant workers losing their jobs and left stranded in places far away from their homes.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka government bans five-time Namaaz by the public in mosques, Iftar parties during Ramzan amid coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka govt orders that only Mosque staff can offer Namaaz in the mosque during Ramzan without using loud speakers
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: 34 coronavirus cases added in a day, 17 from Belagavi are linked to Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Vijayapura district has also recorded seven cases on Thursday. Five cases have been reported from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru and one each from Kalaburagi and Gadag.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Village tense after ‘prohibited’ animal carcass found in the backyard of an Urdu school, villagers demand action against Aziz Ansari and four others

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh and bones of 'prohibited' animal was found in the backyard of a government Urdu primary school on Wednesday
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Times of India ‘journalist’ Samiya Latief wishes PM Modi and HM Amit Shah get infected with coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
On Wednesday, Samiya Latief - a Kashmiri 'journalist' working with Times of India, wished that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah be tested positive for the deadly coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor Vinay Dubey who incited mob to gather near mosque in Bandra arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai man Vinay Dubey who incited migrants to defy lockdown and gather at railway stations arrested.
Read more
News Reports

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui mocks Godhra carnage where 58 Hindus returning from Ayodhya were burnt alive by Muslim mob

OpIndia Staff -
In a part of the clip that has now gone viral on social media, one can hear Munawar Faruqui refer to the carnage as a fictional film 'directed' by Amit Shah and 'produced' by RSS.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members attack female doctor at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, doctors hide as mob tries to break open the door

OpIndia Staff -
OpIndia was informed that the members who attacked the female doctor were Tablighi Jamaat members who are currently undergoing treatment LNJP hospital
Read more
News Reports

Anti-CAA protestor had launched ‘agitation’ against lockdown, urged migrants to gather at Mumbai railway stations: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Vinay Dubey says that he will lead a 'padayatra' of migrants to Uttar Pradesh. He urged migrants to contact him on WhatsApp and leave a message if they wish to follow on his path.
Read more

Connect with us

219,379FansLike
286,838FollowersFollow
218,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com