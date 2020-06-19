A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Trinamool Congress stooge, Garga Chatterjee, at the Dibrugarh police station for his distasteful comments against the founder of Assam, Sukaphaa. In a bid to criticise the Assam BJP, Chatterjee had termed the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Sukaphaa, to that of a ‘Chinese invader’.

On Wednesday, the TMC troll questioned the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Twitter for celebrating a ‘Chinese invader’ who is supposedly eulogised by a militant group named United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). He also criticised the BJP for wasting taxpayers’ money to unveil statues of Sukaphaa. In another tweet that has now been deleted, Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the State Day is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops.”

Screenshot of his contentious tweets (Photo Credits: InsideNE)

FIR against TMC troll

The FIR was filed, following the complaint of one advocate Bhaskar Gogoi on Thursday. The same was confirmed by him on Twitter. In his complaint, Gogoi argued that the accused has indirectly termed Ahoms as ‘Chinese invaders’. Calling out the blatant accusation, the advocate wrote, “These tweets coming in the wake of tense border standoff in Ladakh and general antagonism against the Chinese government at large, might lead to targeting of Assamese people in rest of India.”

Gogoi remarked that the nefarious attempt to malign the Assamese people through misinformation would put the entire community at risk, amidst escalated tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Reportedly, the advocate who is a resident of Dibrugarh has requested the Assam government to write to the Twitter management to suspend the verified handle of Garga Chatterjee.

FIR filed against Bengal’s ‘Hyper-Nationalist’ Garga Chatterjee in Dibrugarh Police Station, for calling the Great Ahom King Sukapha as “Chinese Invader”. pic.twitter.com/RRCDy0IZQK — aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) June 18, 2020

Sukaphaa and Ahom Dynasty

Sukhaphaa was the founder and the first ruler of the Ahom dynasty in medieval Assam. He was a Tai prince from Mong Mao whose reign is celebrated as Ahom Diwas or Assam Day on December 2 every year. Chaolung Sukaphaa had established the Ahom kingdom in 1228 which survived for around 600 years and led to the unification of several ethnic groups in the region. In memory of the ruler, he is often referred to as Chaolung, meaning ‘great Lord.’ Sukaphaa’s reign lasted for around 40 years between 1228 AD to 1268 AD.

The report has argued that dismissing the credentials of the founder of the Ahom dynasty is a disservice to his legacy, compounded with a lack of understanding about India’s north-eastern region. Another aspect that has to be highlighted following Chatterjee’s comments to link Sukaphaa to China, is the tendency to racially discriminate north-eastern people on the basis of ‘mongoloid based features’

Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against Non-Bengalis

This is not the first time that the foul-mouthed TMC troll had tried to spread hatred against Non-Bengalis. Earlier, Garga Chatterjee went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. He had also suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. Chatterjee had also issued veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal.