Friday, June 19, 2020
Home News Reports TMC supporter Garga Chatterjee slapped with FIR for calling Ahom dynasty's founder Sukaphaa as...
News Reports
Updated:

TMC supporter Garga Chatterjee slapped with FIR for calling Ahom dynasty’s founder Sukaphaa as a “Chinese invader”

TMC troll Garga Chatterjee had tweeted stating that the founder of Ahom dynasty Sukaphaa was a 'Chinese invader' and by eulogising him, the state government is wasting the tax payer's money.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
FIR against Garga Chatterjee for vile comments against Assam Founder
Chaolung Sukaphaa, the founder of Ahom dynasty (L), and Garga Chatterjee (R)
6

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Trinamool Congress stooge, Garga Chatterjee, at the Dibrugarh police station for his distasteful comments against the founder of Assam, Sukaphaa. In a bid to criticise the Assam BJP, Chatterjee had termed the founder of the Ahom dynasty, Sukaphaa, to that of a ‘Chinese invader’.

On Wednesday, the TMC troll questioned the Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Twitter for celebrating a ‘Chinese invader’ who is supposedly eulogised by a militant group named United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). He also criticised the BJP for wasting taxpayers’ money to unveil statues of Sukaphaa. In another tweet that has now been deleted, Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the State Day is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops.”

Screenshot of his contentious tweets (Photo Credits: InsideNE)

FIR against TMC troll

The FIR was filed, following the complaint of one advocate Bhaskar Gogoi on Thursday. The same was confirmed by him on Twitter. In his complaint, Gogoi argued that the accused has indirectly termed Ahoms as ‘Chinese invaders’. Calling out the blatant accusation, the advocate wrote, “These tweets coming in the wake of tense border standoff in Ladakh and general antagonism against the Chinese government at large, might lead to targeting of Assamese people in rest of India.”

Gogoi remarked that the nefarious attempt to malign the Assamese people through misinformation would put the entire community at risk, amidst escalated tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Reportedly, the advocate who is a resident of Dibrugarh has requested the Assam government to write to the Twitter management to suspend the verified handle of Garga Chatterjee.

Sukaphaa and Ahom Dynasty

Sukhaphaa was the founder and the first ruler of the Ahom dynasty in medieval Assam. He was a Tai prince from Mong Mao whose reign is celebrated as Ahom Diwas or Assam Day on December 2 every year. Chaolung Sukaphaa had established the Ahom kingdom in 1228 which survived for around 600 years and led to the unification of several ethnic groups in the region. In memory of the ruler, he is often referred to as Chaolung, meaning ‘great Lord.’ Sukaphaa’s reign lasted for around 40 years between 1228 AD to 1268 AD.

The report has argued that dismissing the credentials of the founder of the Ahom dynasty is a disservice to his legacy, compounded with a lack of understanding about India’s north-eastern region. Another aspect that has to be highlighted following Chatterjee’s comments to link Sukaphaa to China, is the tendency to racially discriminate north-eastern people on the basis of ‘mongoloid based features’

Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against Non-Bengalis

This is not the first time that the foul-mouthed TMC troll had tried to spread hatred against Non-Bengalis. Earlier, Garga Chatterjee went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. He had also suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. Chatterjee had also issued veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Opinions

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year: Here is the truth

Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China
Read more

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

Politics G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.

Do we really need the forever-adolescent middle-aged man with shady credentials and wavy-gelled hair compromising India’s interests

Politics Saket Suryesh -
Rahul Gandhi has again asked a question as to why soldiers of India martyred in the cowardly attack by China in the Galwan Valley did not carry weapons

A cow was slaughtered in temples every day, Hindu places of worship were razed to the ground: The truth about Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti

Opinions OpIndia Staff -
Toeing the orthodox line, Nizamuddin Aulia had condemned the Hindus of India to the 'fires of hell'. He had also written that even if the non-Muslims embrace Islam, the faith will not benefit them, because they had been unbelievers. He had added, "He, (Allah) has created paradise and hell for the believers and the infidels respectively to repay the wicked they (infidels) have done."

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Congress party had signed a deal with Chinese Communist Party to consult each other on ‘important issues’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
It is being said that the close connections between the Congress party and the CPC may be one of the reasons why the principal opposition party has now chosen to remain a mute spectator in attacking the Chinese and instead has been unleashing all its attacks against its own government.
Read more
News Reports

Vile and insensitive: How self-proclaimed comedians ranted against India’s interests during the India-China standoff

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called comedians feel no compunction in mocking the deaths of Indian bravehearts along the frontline in their bid to take a swipe at PM Modi
Read more
News Reports

Our soldiers at LAC are unarmed because Congress govt and govts supported by it signed these agreements with China: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
The 1996 border agreement with China singed by Congress supported Devegowda govt prevents use of firearms by soldiers within 2 kms of LAC
Read more
News Reports

Nail studded rods used to attack Indian soldiers, read how Chinese troops unleashed deceptive, savage attacks to the point of mutilation on our soldiers

OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had launched savage and deceptive attacks, many to a 'point of mutilation' against the Indian troops on Monday night.
Read more
Entertainment

“There are many other small fry’s but Salman Khan family is the head of this venomous serpent”: Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap exposes the bullying...

OpIndia Staff -
Abhinav Singh Kashyap, director of Salman Khan starrer 2010 film Dabangg, took to Facebook to narrate his own bullying experience in Bollywood and appealed for a detailed investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
News Reports

Intelligence agencies red-flag 52 apps linked with China that may compromise user data: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Intelligence agencies claim that the Chinese mobile apps are not safe and are extracting a large amount of data outside India.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

TMC supporter Garga Chatterjee slapped with FIR for calling Ahom dynasty’s founder Sukaphaa as a “Chinese invader”

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Garga Chatterjee had insulted the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’.
Read more
News Reports

Varanasi: Dalit woman files FIR against Scroll journalist for falsely portraying her as starving and struggling for food

OpIndia Staff -
The woman has alleged that Scroll Journalist has made fun of her poverty and caste by writing such malicious claims about her which has hurt her mentally and damaged her reputation in society.
Read more
Opinions

Is the Odisha Govt merely abiding by SC order to stop Ratha Jatra of Shri Jagannatha this year: Here is the truth

Sambit Nayak -
After 285 years, Supreme Court has halted the Ratha Jatra this year due to the ongoing pandemic caused by the Chinese virus, as Odisha government apprised SC of the dangers of congregation.
Read more
News Reports

Even as China kills 20 of our soldiers, Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel says BJP is the real enemy, not China

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the ongoing standoff between India and China, where China went as far as to mutilate the body of our soldiers, Aakar Patel said that the real enemy was BJP and not China
Read more
News Reports

National Commission for Women takes cognisance of vile and abusive tweets by Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad defaming women

OpIndia Staff -
Listing out all the vile hateful abuses made by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, netizens demanded a ban on his twitter account
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh: In May 2020 alone, 30 incidents were reported where Islamist mobs attacked or killed Hindus in the country

OpIndia Staff -
The WHF Bangladesh has released a document listing all incidents of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh in May
Read more
Politics

While dancing on our soldiers’ dead bodies, Rahul Gandhi forgets that India-China conflict was the legacy of his great-grandfather

G Kishan Reddy -
The failure of the Congress political leadership during the 1962 war with China is well documented and perhaps, Rahul Gandhi should read up
Read more
News Reports

“Bullying is kind of killing somebody”: Actor Jiah Khan’s mother accuses Salman Khan of sabotaging investigation into her daughter’s death

OpIndia Staff -
Salman Khan was also accused by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap of ruining his career and threatening him with life
Read more
News Reports

PM Modi launches auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, says it will bring jobs and development to tribal belt in central and...

OpIndia Staff -
In the auction process, 41 coal mines are on offer which includes fully explored and partially explored mines.
Read more
Politics

Facebook has appointed an abusive troll as policy head, who had earlier worked for Prashant Kishor

OpIndia Staff -
Employee of Facebook has emerged who has deep political connections and is now working overtime to malign not just PM Modi but also every individual who seems to disagree with the Left worldview.
Read more

Connect with us

231,600FansLike
382,229FollowersFollow
251,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com