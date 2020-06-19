Chief Minister of Assam Sarbanand Sonowal has called for strict action against TMC troll Garga Chatterjee for making derogatory remarks against Chaolung Sukapha, the founder of the Ahom Dynasty. It was announced on social media that Guwahati Police has been directed to visit Kolkata today regarding the matter. As per reports, the Police has been directed to arrest him.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Garga Chatterjee for calling Sukaphaa a ‘Chinese invader’ in the wake of the Indo-China conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). By slandering the founder of the Ahom Dynasty, the TMC troll attempted to attack the Chief Minister for eulogising him.

In a tweet that was later deleted, Garga Chatterjee wrote, “There is a state in India where the State Day is celebrated by Assam BJP to commemorate a Chinese invader who brutally attacked India with Chinese troops.”

Following the tweets, a complaint was filed against him by advocate Bhaskar Gogoi. The complainant said, “These tweets coming in the wake of tense border standoff in Ladakh and general antagonism against the Chinese government at large, might lead to targeting of Assamese people in rest of India.”

Garga Chatterjee spreads hate against Non-Bengalis

This is not the first time that the foul-mouthed TMC troll had tried to spread hatred against Non-Bengalis. Earlier, Garga Chatterjee went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. He had also suggested that all of India’s problems could be solved if Biharis, people from Uttar Pradesh, Marwaris and Gujaratis were restricted to their own states for their livelihood. Chatterjee had also issued veiled threats against non-Bengalis living in West Bengal.