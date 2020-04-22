Wednesday, April 22, 2020
TMC throws one troll under the bus, but is tight lipped about its most famous troll

While TMC threw the bespectacled TMC supporter under the bus for airing his views against Marwaris on national television, there is another TMC troll who regularly indulges in abusing Marwaris and Gujaratis, especially the ones living in Bengal on social media.

OpIndia Staff

TMC supporting foul-mouthed troll Garga Chatterjee (image: kolkata24x7.com)
On Tuesday, a TMC supporter, live on Republic TV debate, went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. However, hours after the debate was aired, TMC leaders took to social media to disassociate themselves from the said TMC supporter and condemned Republic TV for ‘misleading’ people.

TMC’s official handle also accused Republic of giving ‘fringe’ individuals space as TMC supporters.

Accept, while TMC threw the bespectacled TMC supporter under the bus for airing his views against Marwaris on national television, there is another TMC troll who regularly indulges in abusing Marwaris and Gujaratis, especially the ones living in Bengal on social media. Garga Chatterjee, who other than being a TMC supporter also identifies himself as ‘brain scientist’, has regularly indulged in abusing these communities. Some of his sample tweets are here:

TMC troll Chatterjee likes to give out cryptic clues to abuse communities. This is a regular feature. He refers to Hindi as ‘Gutkha language’. His hate for Marwari and Gujarati community has reached psychotic levels.
Amusingly, despite spending almost 60% of his waking hours hating on ‘Dhokla, Bhujia, Gutkha and Bania’, Chatterjee wants people to believe he doesn’t really think about them.

He likes to refer to PM Modi as ‘Dhokla in chief’. Following the TMC clarification, many on social media pointed out the hypocrisy that such tweets condemning the abuse are perhaps only on the surface since Garga Chatterjee continues to have a free rein.

TMC, however, has chosen to be quiet about Chatterjee. No condemnation of anything he says while hating on other non-Bengali communities on social media.

Who is Garga Chatterjee?

Garga Chatterjee, a vocal supporter of the TMC and an abusive troll has a habit of raking up issues to create polarisation on linguistic lines. Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had announced Kolkata city metro’s decision of including information in Bengali in its smart cards. Taking an opportunity to target ‘Hindi imposition’ Garga had interpreted the tweet as the ‘Hindi imperial centre’ had now sensed the power of ‘Bengali resistance’. He once appeared on an English news channel’s Hindi debate show and insisted on speaking in Bangla in response to others speaking in Hindi. This despite the fact that he knew the show was to be in Hindi. Recently, he was found spreading hate against non-Bengalis and giving thinly veiled threats of violence against them.

