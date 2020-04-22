On Tuesday, a TMC supporter, live on Republic TV debate, went on to insult the Marwari community by referring to them as ‘dishonest community that indulges in black-marketing’. However, hours after the debate was aired, TMC leaders took to social media to disassociate themselves from the said TMC supporter and condemned Republic TV for ‘misleading’ people.

Strongly condemn Republic TV show last night where guest from WB used sickening language



Trinamool does NOT send spokespersons to Republic TV



Unethical TV channel uses random persons calling them “TMC supporters” to mislead viewers



Sick & disgusting – get a life, people! — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 22, 2020

TMC’s official handle also accused Republic of giving ‘fringe’ individuals space as TMC supporters.

.@republic Disappointing that fringe individual ideas are masqueraded as party views. We strongly object to such comments. Bengal is 2nd home for the Marwari community. AITC believes in preserving an all-inclusive Bengali culture where every community has an equal stake in it. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 22, 2020

Accept, while TMC threw the bespectacled TMC supporter under the bus for airing his views against Marwaris on national television, there is another TMC troll who regularly indulges in abusing Marwaris and Gujaratis, especially the ones living in Bengal on social media. Garga Chatterjee, who other than being a TMC supporter also identifies himself as ‘brain scientist’, has regularly indulged in abusing these communities. Some of his sample tweets are here:

This Union Govt of BJP's Dhoklas, Banias, Bhujias and Gutkhas must answer to all nonHindi peoples of Indian Union – 1. How much food-grain of what type has Food Corporation of India supplied after Corona outbreak to each State govt? 2. What steps taken against Marwari hoarders? — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) March 24, 2020

Why is @airtelindia giving recorded Hindi audio message every time every Bengali with Airtel connection is calling? Is this a joke? From where did Marwari Mittal get guts to shove Gutkha lang forcibly down civilized Bangali throats? 83% Bangalis dunno Hindi, acc to 2011 census. — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) March 9, 2020

All non-Hindi people of India must stand against the combined onslaught of racist Gujarati Marwari alliance who capture markets and tenders in nonHindi lands by controlling Centre. Gutkha gangs of overpopulated Hindi-Urdu lands their hitmen. Resist the takeover. #GoBackAmitShah — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) October 1, 2019

Why no Marwari or Gujarati in list of freedom fighters in Andaman cellular jail? What were they doing when Bengalis fought for freedom? How come today these Marwari & Gujarati moneybags fund Hindi racist Gutkha goons who think they can give lectures abt patriotism to Bengalis? pic.twitter.com/gIJUTMR86a — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) July 11, 2019

TMC troll Chatterjee likes to give out cryptic clues to abuse communities. This is a regular feature. He refers to Hindi as ‘Gutkha language’.His hate for Marwari and Gujarati community has reached psychotic levels.

Amusingly, despite spending almost 60% of his waking hours hating on ‘Dhokla, Bhujia, Gutkha and Bania’, Chatterjee wants people to believe he doesn’t really think about them.

My favourite quote about Gutkha Bhujia Dhokla trolls –

"It doesn't matter what you think of me. I don't think of you at all." – Coco Chanel. — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 20, 2020

I call him Dhokla in Chief. https://t.co/fRK2gYx7pR — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) April 16, 2020

This is for social media consumption only. Cylinder Ghagra has been given a free reign to incite hatred on the ground https://t.co/Ah2dCfjUET — Opinion Bakery (@IndiaSpeaksPR) April 22, 2020

Didi calling Garga fringe now?

Party funding problem will arise if Marwaris are villified afterall!

Quite sad how one of the most industrious, accommodating communities are being made villains. https://t.co/2XuUzhPuyo — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) April 22, 2020

What he will say about this?

He is master of such Castist Marwariphobic Remarks.

The Person on TV just followed him.

Same Pinch! — Mukesh Dhariwal (@1729_Mukesh) April 22, 2020

He likes to refer to PM Modi as ‘Dhokla in chief’.Following the TMC clarification, many on social media pointed out the hypocrisy that such tweets condemning the abuse are perhaps only on the surface since Garga Chatterjee continues to have a free rein.

TMC, however, has chosen to be quiet about Chatterjee. No condemnation of anything he says while hating on other non-Bengali communities on social media.

Who is Garga Chatterjee?

Garga Chatterjee, a vocal supporter of the TMC and an abusive troll has a habit of raking up issues to create polarisation on linguistic lines. Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had announced Kolkata city metro’s decision of including information in Bengali in its smart cards. Taking an opportunity to target ‘Hindi imposition’ Garga had interpreted the tweet as the ‘Hindi imperial centre’ had now sensed the power of ‘Bengali resistance’. He once appeared on an English news channel’s Hindi debate show and insisted on speaking in Bangla in response to others speaking in Hindi. This despite the fact that he knew the show was to be in Hindi. Recently, he was found spreading hate against non-Bengalis and giving thinly veiled threats of violence against them.