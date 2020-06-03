Saba Naqvi, a troll masquerading as a ‘journalist’ had an embarrassing moment on TV on Tuesday as her propaganda and lies got exposed on national television.

On Tuesday, Times Now in its daily show ‘India Upfront’ debated on the issue of Delhi police charge sheeting against AAP leader Tahir Hussain, anti-India propagandist Umar Khalid, ultra-left wing groups such as Pinjra Tod in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots case.

During the debate, Saba Naqvi, known for her affinity towards the Aam Aadmi Party, slammed the Delhi police for charge-sheeting the accused including AAP leader Tahir Hussain and others to state no one in the country believed in the concocted claims made by the Delhi police in its charge-sheet pertaining to Anti-Hindu Delhi riots. She also kept referring to riots as a ‘civil rights movement’ as she continued to claim that the Delhi Police has been one-sided during the investigation.

Saba Naqvi resorted to her usual rhetorics by stating that it was Muslims who faced the worst in the riots and the charge-sheet ignored the alleged atrocities committed against the Muslims during the anti-Hindu riots.

It was a civil rights movement and it has been crushed: @_sabanaqvi, Senior Journalist tells Rahul Shivshankar on INDIA UPFRONT. | #TahirFundedHinduHate pic.twitter.com/HNZS0riVdx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 2, 2020

Further, Naqvi claimed that the charge-sheet against the accused including AAP leader Tahir Hussain was an attempt by the Modi government to crush the civil rights movement that has been taking place in the country. The alleged journalist also stated that the charge-sheet is just an exercise to propagate concocted charges against the accused, especially by the media and accused the Times Now network, panellists including esteemed scientist Dr Anand Ranganathan of being BJP’s spokesperson.

The uncalled personal attacks by Saba Navi against him, infuriated Dr Anand Ranganathan, who not only exposed the hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of Saba Naqvi, but also called her ‘Kitty-party journalist’, leaving the pro-Aam Aadmi Party journalist embarrassed.

Prof Ranganathan said that Saba Naqvi has only ever studied how to peddle fake news and propaganda and also took a dig at her by stating that she “raked the blackboard of journalism every night with her manicured finger”.

On the hate, selectivity, lies, and propaganda of the Kitty-party journalist who rakes the blackboard of journalism (like Quint in Jaws) every night with her manicured fingernails. pic.twitter.com/mo9ewcgUhL — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) June 2, 2020

“I do not know about Tahir Hussain, but she is definitely a history sheeter,” said Dr Anand Ranganathan exposing ‘journalist’ Saba Naqvi by giving a list of lies and selective propaganda peddled by the pro-Aap journalist.

During the debate, Dr Ranganathan exposed Saba Naqvi as he quoted how the alleged ‘journalist had asked for a referendum in Kashmir and also peddled fake news on Godhra riots, fake Church attacks and highlighted the selectivity of Naqvi in reporting communal incidents.

“She is selective to the point of being insane, outraging only on Hindu hate crimes, while being silent over 150 hate crimes perpetrated on Hindus by Muslim mobs,” said Dr Ranganathan.

He further added, “Deep down she hates Kafirs, I don’t know which books she reads every morning that makes her hate Kafir so much. After being repeatedly faded out, this ‘Kitty-Party journalist’ is not going to be quiet”.

Delhi police files charge-sheet in Anti-Hindu Delhi riots

On Tuesday, the Delhi police registered a charge-sheet in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots that were carried out in the national capital in February this year.

One of the charge-sheets includes the name of Ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain on the recommendations of SIT alleging that he funded the Chand-Bagh riots. The 1030 page charge sheet said that Tahir Hussain not only funded the riots, but he was the mastermind behind it and he was controlling and directing the violence during the riots.

Along with Tahir Hussain, 15 more accused including his brother Shah Alam has been named for the involvement in fuming the riots that claimed the lives of 53 people. The brothers of Tahir Hussain, Shah Aalam and Gulfam were reportedly given the responsibility for arson.

The investigation into the riots that took place in Jafrabad revealed the involvement of a certain “Pinjra Tod Group”, a far-left organisation, in inciting the riots in the region. The Delhi Police had recently arrested two persons – Natasha Narwal and Devangna Kalita in connection with the riots that ensued in Jafrabad.