On Monday, a stand-up comedian named Alokesh Sinha apologised for hurting Hindu sentiments and using derogatory words against the Hindu faith in one of his alleged stand-up-comedy shows. Sinha had mocked the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in a derogatory manner in one of his shows in February resulting in a complaint being registered against him.

A video of Alokesh Sinha’s performance had gone viral on social media recently, where he was seen peddling his inherent hatred against Hinduism and Lord Hanuman. In the video, the alleged stand-up-comedian was seen insulting the Hanuman Chalisa by comparing it to anti-bacterial soap.

After abusing Hinduism & Hindu gods now these ₹2 comedian has started to mock ‘Hanuman Chalisa’



But what pains me more that bunch of jack a*s Hindus clapping in the background. @Rajput_Ramesh pic.twitter.com/XlaAS2r3vQ — BALA (@erbmjha) May 31, 2020

As the anti-Hindu ‘comedy’ of Alokesh Sinha went viral on the internet, several social media users flagged the Hinduphobic content and slammed the ‘comedian’ for using derogatory words against Hinduism under the garb of comedy. Apparently, the video was recorded a few months ago.

Many people from the Hindu community were hurt regarding the increasing Hinduphobic content on media platforms. Soon, a complaint with the Cyber Cell of Mumbai was filed against him by Ramesh Solanki, a former Shivsena leader.

Filed complaint against @AlokeshSinha and Habitat Mumbai for mocking Hinduism and Hanuman Chalisa

It ha become a fashion to crack jokes on Hindu Dharm and Hindu Devi Devtas

I request @HMOIndia and @cyberdost to take strictest action against such offenders @HinduITCell #JaiSriRam https://t.co/h626SrqzRM pic.twitter.com/Ex8tvCjyD6 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) June 1, 2020

In his complaint, Ramesh Solanki had informed the police that the ‘Stand-up comedian’ Alokesh Sinha has hurt religious sentiments of Hindus. A complaint was also registered against the venue partner – Habitat Mumbai for providing space to people who spread anti-Hindu propaganda.

Following the backlash, ‘Stand-up comedian’ Alokesh Sinha, seems to have realised his blunder. He decided to apologise for his cheap theatrics. In a video message shared by Ramesh Solanki, Sinha was seen apologising and expressing regret over his derogatory statements against the faith of Hindus and the Hanuman Chalisa.

Here is an unconditional apology from from Alokesh Sinha and promise that he will never do any act which will hurt sentiments of anyone

I will leave it upto you all to decide what to do #JaiSriRam @erbmjha @HinduITCell https://t.co/0ReCiGRNVQ pic.twitter.com/hTXB3WcX09 — Ramesh Solanki (@Rajput_Ramesh) June 1, 2020

Alokesh Sinha not only apologised for his anti-Hindu act but also informed that the video has been taken down by him. Sinha has also informed that he is a Hindu and he believes in Lord Hanuman too. Sinha added that he will never repeat such acts in future.