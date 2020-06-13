Saturday, June 13, 2020
Home Opinions The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of 'Patriarchal Authoritarianism' to shield arrested...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaOpinions
Updated:

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

The Wire has, undoubtedly, mastered this act of double-dealing. The author of the article in The Wire refers to the arrest of anti-CAA riots protesters–Safoora Zargar, Pinjra Tod protesters-Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others a result of the centre's patriarchal authoritarianism.

Jinit Jain

Also Read

Jinit Jain
The Wire accuses the Modi government of
Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Safoora Zargar and Gulfisha Fatima(from left to right)
119

Anger is a very powerful and fleeting emotion. However, anger that is channelised into a more sinister form—hatred is an all-consuming and enduring sentiment. Very few possess what it takes to be perennially saddled with this lingering feeling of vitriol. The folks at the lie and hate-mongering factory, The Wire, are few of those who have mastered the proficiency of preserving this hatred and transferring it along in their circles without any attenuation. It is an online congregation of hate-mongers where they firehose the platform with their animosity against the Modi government.

Recently, ‘The Wire’ published an article titled ‘Big Brother’s Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ which vilified the democratically elected central government as an authoritarian regime with patriarchal impulses. The article spuriously drew a parallel between the Communist regime in China’s despotic rule to the parliamentary rule in India citing the arrests of female anarchists such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Gulfisha Fatima and others for inciting unrest in the country on the pretext of carrying out “peaceful protest” against the CAA.

The author of the article published on The Wire quotes the book-“Betraying Big Brother” which is based on the arrest of five women by the Chinese government in March 2015 to equate it with the recent arrest of women protesters in India in connection with the violent demonstrations that rocked several parts of the country, especially the national capital and culminated into full-blown communal riots in the northeast Delhi. The Wire article cautions that just like the arrest of Chinese women, apparently in a bid to crush the fledgeling Feminist movement, ended up touching off wider protests, similarly, the incarceration of women anti-CAA offenders might spark off widespread anarchy across the country.

This romanticism with anarchy has become a cornerstone of liberal narrative against the Modi government. Decisions take by the Modi government are opposed on the flimsiest of grounds so that hostility against the centre remains ignited. The protesters are rallied on the street to amplify the visibility of their demonstrations while painting the government as cruel and oppressive.

Any corrective action taken against the leftist hoodlums by the central government or the police machinery is stridently opposed, initially by tackling it with legal recourse through a battery of bushy-tailed advocates who feel no compunction in wasting the precious time of judiciary. When all the judicial remedies at their disposal are exhausted, the leftists indulge in psychological warfare, writing elaborate opinion columns, citing obscure books and equating fundamentally distinct events to galvanise a groundswell of opposition against the disciplinary action taken against the leftist delinquents.

After multiple refusal from various courts in India, including the Supreme Court, to grant the anarchist protesters any respite by the form of allowing them bail, the leftists organisations have swung into action to activate their psychological battle with a two-pronged strategy—generating sympathy wave for the protesters lodged in jail by deviously humanising them while continuing their anti-Modi bashing unabated.

A few days back, an article published on ‘The Wire’ invoked the prized notion of ‘motherhood’ hailed by Indians to make a case for Safoora Zargar’s release while raining criticism on the Indian society and political class for allowing the incarceration of a pregnant woman. Criminality or innocence of Safoora Zargar, who is accused of inciting mob on Jafrabad Metro Station in Delhi that led to Delhi riots, was of no consequence for the author of the article. All she cared about was slamming the government for imprisoning a pregnant lady, regardless of her culpability.

The article about the ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ is part the psychological warfare that the left has unleashed against the Modi government. The left seems to have too many aces in the hole that they pull out periodically to mount their attack against PM Modi. “Fascism”, “Authoritarianism”, “Despotism”, “Patriarchy”, “Motherhood”, “Communalism” are such aces that the liberals draw out to malign their nemesis–PM Modi. In the above article too, the author has unscrupulously compared two fundamentally different countries–China and India, to allege that they are similar in exercising “Patriarchal Authoritarianism”.

Like in the case of invoking motherhood of Safoora Zargar to shield her from the consequences of indulging in patently criminal activities, the author in this article calls to attention the imaginary “Patriarchal Authoritarianism” by the government to plead innocence of the women arrested by the police in inciting protests across the country. Perhaps, according to the author’s liberal lexicon, when a democracy with an independent judiciary acts against women perpetrators, it suddenly transmogrifies into “Patriarchal Authoritarianism”.

One of the reasons why the liberalism in India is on the wane and is scoffed at by the majority of the country is because of its inherently contradictory set of beliefs that do not jibe with each other. On one hand, the liberals in India profess that the men and women should be equally treated while on the other hand, they indiscriminately pull out cards such as “patriarchy”, “anti-feminist” and “misogynists” to besmirch those try to uphold equality in the society. The principle of gender equality states that there should not be differential treatment meted out based on one’s gender. Then why are the liberals accusing the government of “Patriarchal Authoritarianism” when the police are arresting female offenders who ginned up violent protests?

The Wire has, undoubtedly, mastered this act of double-dealing. The author of the article in The Wire refers to the arrest of anti-CAA riots protesters–Safoora Zargar, Pinjra Tod protesters-Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others a result of the centre’s patriarchal authoritarianism. One of the most inconspicuously treacherous pursuits the folks at The Wire and similar organisations undertake is to extenuate the alleged crimes committed by painting these anarchists as victims while characterising the government which acts against these offenders as oppressive. There’s damning evidence in possession of Delhi Police in the form of Whatsapp chats and video footage that conclusively prove that the Delhi riots convulsed the national capital in February this year were a part of a deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy to throw the national capital into a state of anarchy.

Espousing “selectivity” is another such trait endemic to liberal intelligentsia. As the concept of “Patriarchal Authoritarianism” dictated the author to only include select incidents where the government appears to have targeted the women protesters, leaving out the punitive actions undertaken by the government against Shaheen Bagh protest co-organiser Sharjeel Imam, who had launched a diatribe against the territorial integrity of India and urged Muslims to cut off Assam from the rest of country, and others such Akhil Gogoi, Bittu Sonowal, Manas Konwar, Dhairjya Konwar—who are all charged under UAPA for stoking unrest under the garb of leading anti-CAA protests. The Modi government has veritably upholded gender-equality in punishing the miscreants exhibiting seditious proclivities.

Besides, the Modi government has also worked furiously in empowering women and reducing gender disparity. In 2015, the Modi government launched “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme to create awareness among the masses about the importance of educating a girl child. A year later, it launched Mahila-e-Haat, a bilingual online marketing platform to help aspiring women entrepreneurs, self-help groups, and NGOs to display their products and services. ‘Mahila Shakti Kendra’ was instituted in 2017 to equip rural women with opportunities for skill development, digital literacy, health and nutrition. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana empowered deprived women by providing them with clean fuel. This list isn’t remotely comprehensive. There are other schemes, policies and measures adopted by the government aimed at women empowerment.

However, these facts are conveniently ignored by the author lest they would disembowel his rickety assertion that the Modi government displayed “Patriarchal Authoritarianism” by subjugating women protesters engaging in inciting violence. For far too long, The Wire and its writers have shown blithe disregard for the facts and have brazenly defended the wrongdoers despite overwhelming evidence suggesting their culpability. They have not let reality impede their attempts to perpetuate propaganda. When the sole aim of their existence is to vilify the Modi government, facts are too inconsequential a thing to curb their shenanigans.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Jinit Jain

Trending now

News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more
Opinions

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism
Read more

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

News Reports Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples

Scroll publishes misleading article claiming that Modi govt is actually charging extra for Shramik Special trains, here are the facts

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Scroll publishes misleading article on Shramik Special Trains claiming they are costly and they take more time than regular trains

Test positivity rate, deaths per million and ‘secular’ states: What the media won’t show you about coronavirus data in India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As for Gujarat, our intellectuals will need to find better reasons to criticize than words of some racist Brit from the last century.

Recently Popular

News Reports

XXX 2 controversy: Ekta Kapoor deletes sex scene, slams cyberbullying by online trolls

OpIndia Staff -
Ekta Kapoor slammed cyberbullies for abusing, issuing rape threats to her and her mother Shobha Kapoor on social media
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: One Aslam, who ‘healed’ people by kissing their hands dies of coronavirus, infects 19 others

OpIndia Staff -
Out of the 85 coronavirus positive cases in Ratlam, 19 were those who had come in contact with the 'healer', named Aslam.
Read more
News Reports

Ajay Pandita’s family slams Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for politicising his killing

OpIndia Staff -
Ajay Pantida's family slammed Shashi Tharoor for saying that Ajay was killed because he was a Congress leader
Read more
News Reports

Police demolish Hindu temple in Tamil Nadu following objections by Muslims: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Tamil Nadu police demolish a Hindu temple after Muslims in the area objected to renovation work done in the temple
Read more
News Reports

Welcome to CHAZ: ‘Protesters’ in USA establish autonomous zone in Seattle, demand abolition of police and courts, local ‘Warlord’ takes control

OpIndia Staff -
The objective of CHAZ was to establish some form of socialist utopia which epitomises social justice ethos.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party leader Javed Siddiqui and 34 others arrested over setting Dalit houses on fire in Jaunpur, CM Yogi invokes NSA

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim community attacks Dalit community in Jaunpur over minor argument among childred, dozens of houses set ablaze
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Whatsapp group formed on Feb 25th to retaliate against Muslim mobs during anti-Hindu Delhi riots, chargesheet filed

OpIndia Staff -
The role of one WhatsApp group has now come forward in the anti-CAA riots that took place in Delhi in the month of February.
Read more
Opinions

The Wire raves and rants, accuses Modi govt of ‘Patriarchal Authoritarianism’ to shield arrested women anti-CAA hoodlums

Jinit Jain -
The Wire recently published an article in which corrective action against women anti-CAA protesters such as Safoora Zargar, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima and others were defended by accusing the Modi government of espousing patriarchal authoritarianism
Read more
News Reports

Hindu organisation challenges Place of Worship Act in Supreme Court, criticises Parliament for transgressing its legislative power

OpIndia Staff -
The petition argued that the Parliament had 'transgressed' its power of making laws by barring judicial remedy to reclaim temples.
Read more
News Reports

Fresh cases of coronavirus reported from the Chinese capital city Beijing, markets, schools shut

OpIndia Staff -
Fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported from Chinese capital city Beijing this week
Read more
News Reports

Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal booked 63 train tickets in January, used only 7

OpIndia Staff -
Former CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal asked for reimbursement of unused train tickets worth Rs.1,46,920 in January 2019 alone.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh mark, Mumbai alone records 55,000 cases

OpIndia Staff -
While Total Coronavirus cases in India has crossed 3 lakh, cases in Maharashtra has crossed 1 lakh, with one-third share in the country
Read more
Crime

Rituparna Pegu brutally murdered in Guwahati after argument over a seat, Hussain and 4 others arrested: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Rituparna Pegu slapped Hussain Ali who then called his family members, thrashed the victim and stabbed him from behind.
Read more
Politics

‘Selfless comrade’: Kerala CM pays tribute to CPI(M) leader convicted in murder of party rebel who was stabbed 51 times

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala CM and CPI(M) leaders gave a farewell on the death of 72-year-old PK Kunjananthan, convicted ofl murder and sentenced to life imprisonment
Read more
News Reports

Story of Lakshmi, the humble elephant of Manakula Vinayagar Temple in Puducherry: What PETA alleged, what devotees say

Anurag -
Puducherry temple elephant Lakshmi forcibly taken away after a complaint by PETA and animal rights activists, devotees allege conspiracy against Hindu temples
Read more
News Reports

Scroll publishes misleading article claiming that Modi govt is actually charging extra for Shramik Special trains, here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Scroll publishes misleading article on Shramik Special Trains claiming they are costly and they take more time than regular trains
Read more

Connect with us

230,667FansLike
372,783FollowersFollow
249,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com