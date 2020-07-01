Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News Reports 'Being treated like a terrorist, anti-national': Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali Coronil, says...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Being treated like a terrorist, anti-national’: Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali Coronil, says some people want to vilify Ayurveda

The AYUSH Ministry on Tuesday approved the sales of Coronil by Patanjali as an ‘immunity booster’, granted them the license to produce the medicines and also allowed clinical trial under the rules with a condition that they won't market it as a 'cure' for COVID-19.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali, says to vilify Yoga and Ayurveda, some people have been making baseless allegations against him and the organisation
Baba Ramdev and Patanjali, image via Zee TV
5

Hitting back at critics of Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ kit, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday said that he and his team are being treated like some terrorists or anti-nationals. “We have not committed any crime”, Baba Randev said, adding that the people who have been targetting Patanjali have been answered by the AYUSH Ministry itself, which has recognised the good work done by Patanjali.

“We have been subjected to baseless allegations and a vile media campaign that kept on saying things like ‘Patanjali failed’, ‘took an u-turn’ and treated us like we were criminals. It feels like that working in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda is a crime in India. FIRs were lodged against me at several places in a way like it’s done against some criminal or terrorist. People started running headlines like Ramdev will go to jail,” Ramdev said, slamming the detractors of the product.

Baba Ramdev confirmed that all the required documents and results of the tests have been submitted to the AYUSH Ministry, which has now allowed the sales of Coronil as an immunity booster. 

“Acharya Balkrishna and I are providing services worldwide since the past 35 years and we are common people, coming from humble backgrounds, who have promoted Yoga and Ayurveda. Some people don’t like this. If you people have a problem with me then abuse me, we are ‘gaali-proof’, but think about people who are infected with Coronavirus and other diseases like cancer, arthritis etc. We have helped these people,” said Baba Ramdev, furthering that “all the anti-India forces, the ones running the ‘drug mafia’ and anti-swadeshi powers were shocked to see the results of our trials.”

Speaking to the media, the Yoga Guru said: “Patanjali has been praised for working to help coronavirus patients. Adding that Coronil will be made available throughout the country along with its immunity booster medicines, Ramdev stated that there are millions suffering from the disease and Patanjali wants to help people. He added that he has only been promoting healthier lifestyles.

Ayush Ministry grants approval for ‘Coronil’ kit by Patanjali, to be sold as an immunity booster

The AYUSH Ministry on Tuesday approved the sales of Patanjali’s Coronil as an ‘immunity booster’ and granted them the license to produce three medicines and also allowed clinical trial under the rules. 

According to the reports, the AYUSH Ministry, while granting the approval for the sale of Patanjali’s Coronil kit, said that they will not be able to market the medicine as a ‘cure’ for coronavirus. The Ministry also said the Patanjali cannot display COVID-19 on its Coronil packaging.

The approval for Patanjali Ayurved comes after the company had launched a drug called Coronil last week, claiming that it will cure coronavirus within a week. It also claimed that they took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur.

FIR filed against Baba Ramdev, NIMS Director and others in Rajasthan

A First information report (FIR) was reportedly lodged against yoga guru Baba Ramdev for marketing ‘Coronil’, an Ayurvedic drug, as a cure for Coronavirus, without the approval of Ayush Ministry. The FIR was registered by the Jyoti Nagar police station in Rajasthan, on the basis of a complaint by an advocate Balram Jakhar who practices in the Rajasthan High Court.

Besides Ramdev, the FIR has pressed charges against the Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, senior scientist Anurag Varshney, the director of NIMS, BS Tomar, and his son Anurag Tomar. 

We never claimed it can cure coronavirus infections: Acharya Balakrishna

Patanjali’s CEO Chief Executive Officer Acharya Balkrishna also clarified on Tuesday that the firm never claimed it can cure coronavirus with its medicines, Coronil and Swasari tablets. The firm’s Chief Executive Officer Acharya Balkrishna added that they had just shared the favourable outcome of clinical trials on patients. 

The Centre had stopped the firm from advertising their products after it had said that the facts of the claim and details of the stated scientific study are not known to them yet. In the notification, AYUSH Ministry had also asked Patanjali to submit details of the medicine such as name and composition, research study details, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and result data.

Patanjali’s claim

As the coronavirus outbreak rampaged through the country, Patanjali Ayurved, which is run by renowned Yoga guru Ramdev had launched an Ayurvedic medicine combination which claimed to cure the Wuhan originated Coronavirus disease within 3-7 days.

The Ayurveda based pharmaceutical company launched a kit containing ‘Coronil’ tablets, Swasri tablet and Anu oil, claiming that these ayurvedic medicines have shown up to 100 per cent favourable results during the clinical trials done in collaboration with NIMS, Jaipur.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsPatanjali coronil, patanjali corona medicine, Patanjali ayurveda

Trending now

News Reports

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.
Read more
News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.

Manojātasatya: Speak up for, not stigmatise, mental health! The necessity of reducing the stigma and how we can go about reducing it

Opinions Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
Among our civilisational claims to fame in the times of yore are the ancient medical science known as Ayurveda (that arises from the Sanskrit words Ayur or life, and Veda or science) as well as the addressing of mental health.

No new users, old users can’t access: TikTok gone completely from your phones

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese video sharing app TikTok has also stopped working for the existing users a day after the government of India banned the app over security concerns. Essentially, the problematic app has now completely stopped working.

Recently Popular

Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Social Media

Day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok India releases statement, claims does not share data with Chinese govt

OpIndia Staff -
A day after Govt of India banned 59 Chinese apps over security and data concern, TikTok issues a statement.
Read more
Crime

Haryana: TikTok star found murdered in her own beauty parlour, family accuses ‘friend’ Arif

OpIndia Staff -
Shivani's phone was allegedly being used by the murderer. While she was killed on the night of June 26, a video was posted from her account on June 28, a few hours before her body was found.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulana threatens China after Chinese companies ban Pakistani employees from offering namaz

OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a visibly upset maulana can be heard threatening China to not interfere in their religion.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police issues notice to Karishma Bhosale for asking the neighbourhood mosque to lower the volume of azaan, calls it ‘inappropriate’

OpIndia Staff -
In a strange turn of events, Maharashtra government sent a notice to victim Karishma Bhosale, who was heckled by mosque patrons in Mankhurd, for requesting the officials to lower the volume of azaan
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Being treated like a terrorist, anti-national’: Baba Ramdev slams critics of Patanjali Coronil, says some people want to vilify Ayurveda

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Ramdev stated that Patanjali has made efforts to help people and its Coronil kit has been cleared by Ayush Ministry.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Christian man shot dead by Muslim neighbour for purchasing house in Muslim dominated area in Peshawar

OpIndia Staff -
Christian man Nadeem Joseph and his mother-in-law were attacked by one Salman Khan and his sons for buying house in Muslim area
Read more
News Reports

Security forces save a three-year-old child from being killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Watch as cops take him to his mother

OpIndia Staff -
The child's grandfather was killed by the terrorists in Sopore today.
Read more
Crime

Terrorists who had killed minor boy eliminated by security forces, bodies buried away from their native village

OpIndia Staff -
Two terrorists of Jammu Kashmir Islamic State (JKIS) that had killed an eight-year-old boy and a CRPF jawan killed in encounter
Read more
News Reports

Lalbaugcha Raja will not come this year, Mandal decides not to hold Ganesh Utsav due to Coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that they will hold any festivities this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi refuses to represent Chinese video-sharing app TikTok in Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -
Mukul Rohatgi said that he doesn’t want to represent Chinese app TikTok against the Government of India.
Read more
News Reports

Mother of Aatish Taseer calls mother of a martyred soldier ‘BJP troll’, claims she is more patriotic because she grew up in ‘army stations’

OpIndia Staff -
To Meghna Girish's polite disagreement, Tavleen Singh resorted to name-calling and accused her of being a 'BJP troll'.
Read more
News Reports

Bahuda Yatra: Lord Jagannath in Puri is returning to his temple today, read about the festival and rituals associated

OpIndia Staff -
Bahuda Yatra is the festival where Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra are brought back to their temple in their respective Rathas.
Read more
News Reports

Ayush Ministry grants approval for Patanjali’s ‘Coronil’ kit, to be sold as an immunity booster and not as a cure for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali had had launched their 'Coronil' kit last week, claiming that it will cure coronavirus within a week. It also claimed that they took part in a trial conducted at the privately-run National Institute of Medical Sciences in Jaipur. However, AYUSH Ministry had stopped Patanjali from marketing or advertising the product until they verify their claims.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more

Connect with us

233,775FansLike
394,786FollowersFollow
264,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com