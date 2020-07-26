Even after Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgement, Bloomberg calls Ram Janmabhoomi a ‘disputed site’

From denying the existence of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to calling the Ram Janmabhoomi a ‘disputed site’, the ‘liberal-secular’ establishment has time and again attempted not only to slander Hindu belief system but also deny Hindus their rights.

With only days remaining for the historic groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the ‘liberal-secular’ establishment has yet again tried playing their dirty tricks by referring to the holy site of Ram Mandir as a ‘disputed site’. Even after years of a relentless campaign to stall the court case and keep Hindus away from their claim at the Ram Janmabhoomi site, the secular establishment is still trying to weave new narratives.

Continuing such propaganda, the Bloomberg media network on Sunday not only expressed its disappointment over the Bhoomi Pujan event at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya but also referred to it as a ‘disputed’ site.

In its report, the Bloomberg went on to make ridiculous claims saying that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would attend a groundbreaking ceremony next month for the construction of the Ram Mandir, which according to Bloomberg is being built on a ‘disputed site in northern India where a 16th-century mosque was torn down by Hindu hard-liners in 1992’.

“A century-long dispute over the site was resolved last year following the BJP’s landslide election victory. In November, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the temple trust, saying that Muslim petitions would be given five acres at an alternative site,” read the report insinuating that the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Hindus only after BJP’s election victory in 2019 general elections.

The Bloomberg’s narrative to refer the holy site of Ram Janmabhoomi as a ‘disputed site’, despite the fact that the country’s highest court has already delivered a judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, is nothing but sheer intellectual dishonesty.

On November 9, 2019, in a historic judgement ending a dispute spanning centuries, the Supreme Court of India had handed over the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid land to the Hindu parties, making way for Hindu devotees to have a grand Ram Mandir at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, delivering a unanimous judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi case, had ordered the Union government to provide five acres of land at an alternate site at a prominent location in Ayodhya to the Sunni Waqf Board to rebuild the Babri Masjid which was demolished in 1992.

Most importantly, the Supreme Court had mentioned that there is adequate material in ASI report to conclude that the disputed Babri Masjid was not constructed on vacant land, but there was already a structure underlying the disputed structure. The underlying structure was not an Islamic structure, the Supreme Court had said.

Despite the country’s highest judiciary delivering a 929-page unanimous judgment in favour of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, the ‘liberal-secular’ establishment does not respect the Supreme Court’s judgement but rather indulges in such false narratives to incite Hindus ahead of the historic event, for which the indigenous faiths of the country have waited over five centuries.

While the site was legally disputed when the case was going on, after the apex court delivered the verdict, the dispute no longer exists. The land now belongs to the Hindu litigants, and the Muslim side has no right on it. Moreover, no Muslim side has filed any petition against the Supreme Court verdict, therefore, the site is no longer disputed, it belongs to the Ram Mandir now.

Perhaps, the media networks like Bloomberg, who often laments over deteriorating rule of law and democratic values in the country post-Modi-phenomenon, should at least have some respect India’s independent judiciary if not for country’s indigenous faiths and culture.