Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Home Opinions Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes
Editor's picksMediaOpinions
Updated:

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

As the human trials of India’s vaccine proceed, we have to be prepared for both success and failure. If we succeed, great. If we fail, we go back to the drawing board and try again.

Abhishek Banerjee

Also Read

Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
India begins human trials for Covaxin, vaccine for coronavirus (image courtesy: dnaindia.com)
3

The Russians say they already have a vaccine. Yesterday, Oxford University declared that their vaccine has delivered satisfactory results in the first round of trials. For India, the news is no less encouraging. Yesterday at AIIMS Delhi, the ICMR began human trials of Covaxin, India’s candidate for a vaccine against Covid-19.

History will remember these moments. All of humanity, huddled together in anticipation, putting everything in the able hands of scientists.

This brings back memories from last year, when all of India was waiting for a technical triumph in space. For ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 to deliver the Vikram lander on the surface of the moon. India was up all night to witness history. But it did not happen. So close and yet …

The collective heartbreak was an important lesson. Both success and failure are integral to science. In fact, what makes science great is that it admits both success and failure. Have you ever seen a journalist or political pundit go wrong? Or an opinion poll from Yogendra Yadav? But scientists go wrong all the time. Then, they work hard and figure out what’s right. That’s what makes scientists valuable to the world.

So let’s remember this. While we all hope for success in the vaccine trials, things could go wrong. The scientists might have to start all over again.

So while these trials are going on, can the liberal media please promise to be decent and respectful no matter what the outcome? The last thing we want to see is some liberal screaming at ICMR researchers in the same way as NDTV’s Pallava Bagla yelled at ISRO scientists.

Who remembers the face of the mild mannered ISRO scientist, flustered, and stunned? And the fury of Pallava Bagla, loud, arrogant and ignorant?

While Bagla apologized (sort of), the underlying attitude problems in the media remain. Probably because understanding success and failure in science requires a perspective very different from that generally adopted by media.

Here, for instance, is somebody who fails to understand.

Dhume siding with Bagla

Journalists are brought up to believe that things go wrong either because somebody has been paid off or not been paid off. Their minds cannot comprehend a glitch caused by a speck of dust in space, or a single bug in a million lines of code. Or even a simple malfunction.

Even the top media minds cannot understand.

Prannoy Roy defending Pallava Bagla

So Pallava Bagla has done a lot for ISRO by covering it. Presumably, this gave them exposure, which advanced their careers in science. Wait! That’s how careers are made in Bollywood, not science. Sorry Prannoy.

As the human trials of India’s vaccine proceed, we have to be prepared for both success and failure. If we succeed, great. If we fail, we go back to the drawing board and try again.

All we need from liberal media is to be decent and respectful about things they cannot understand. The other day, I saw a liberal celebrity, much revered for her political opinions, tell a smart-ass comedian that she will cure herself with a vaccine if she happens to get the Coronavirus. Then they shared a laugh about gaumutra and the Hindu right. Sit down, both of you. You don’t even understand what a vaccine is.

No, the liberal media doesn’t have to become a cheerleader. You don’t have to run after their car like the NDTV reporter who chased down Rahul Gandhi to ask about the taste of jalebi made from gur. Just maintain a respectful distance from the science and the scientists. And report whatever happens. That will be enough.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or not be an Assistant Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  
Searched termscovaxin trial fail, covaxin trial pass, covaxin, covaxin trials

Trending now

Opinions

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more

NCW urges NCPCR to look into the rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While family claimed that the minor was raped, WB police said that there was no rape and the girl died due to poisioning

This Rakshabandhan, people go vocal for local, willing to pay little more for made in India Rakhis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Indians go vocal for local and support made in India products by ditching Chinese Rakhis

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is now being attacked from all sides by many Bollywood personalities after she openly criticised the mafia-gangs of the industry and their operation of systemic exploitation of talented artists.

Pakistan threatens to ban Chinese app TikTok over ‘obscene and immoral’ content, suspends PUBG temporarily

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's telecom regulatory authority bans Big, threatens to ban TikTok too.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

‘Raazi’ author Harinder Sikka exposes how Bollywood lobby operates, says Meghna Gulzar hounded him out of events to steal credit for the story

OpIndia Staff -
Sikka stated that not only Meghna Gulzar changed the story, especially the ending, to portray a negative image, she hounded him out of events and awards to steal all the credits for herself.
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Dear liberal media, please promise to be respectful no matter how Covaxin trial goes

Abhishek Banerjee -
As India begins human trials of coronavirus, the liberal media needs to learn its lessons from its own conduct on how to be respectful, should we not succeed at first go.
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: 8 persons arrested for attacking, critically injuring journalist in Ghaziabad, 1 policeman suspended

OpIndia Staff -
CCTV footage shows Joshi being stopped, dragged and assaulted by some miscreants while he was returning on a motorcycle with his daughters on Monday night.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Nazariya QFRG: Brainwashed children, advertised colouring book for students with nude women wearing dildos and masturbating

K Bhattacharjee -
Another shocking post of Nazariya QFRG has started gaining traction on social media.
Read more
Social Media

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mid-Day cites unnamed ‘sources’ to claim he had bipolar disorder, changes it to ‘depression’ after being called out

OpIndia Staff -
The article in Mid-day had cited unnamed sources from a leading hospital in Mumbai to claim that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from 'bipolar disorder' before quietly changing it to 'depression'.
Read more
News Reports

India’s first Chinese coronavirus vaccine, COVAXIN, undergoes human trials: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Human trials of indigenously prepared covid-19 vaccine COVAXIN starts across 12 trial centres in India
Read more
News Reports

CBI summons OSD to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for questioning in SHO Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case

OpIndia Staff -
The Vishnudutt Vishnoi suicide case was handed over to the CBI after Rajasthan Congress govt was pressurised from all quarters
Read more
News Reports

HC orders for detailed report from Punjab govt after sons allege father was alive after body swap amid coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Body of 92-year-old man gets swapped with that of 37-year-old woman in Punjab amid coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

N-95 masks may not stop the virus if worn by an already infected person, govt issues advisory against its use

OpIndia Staff -
The central government has asked states and union territories to encourage their citizens to use homemade cloth masks instead of valved N-95 masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

NCW urges NCPCR to look into the rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

OpIndia Staff -
While family claimed that the minor was raped, WB police said that there was no rape and the girl died due to poisioning
Read more
News Reports

700 Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan to be allowed to come and live in India: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a 55-year-old Nidan Singh Sachdeva, an Afghan Sikh community leader was abducted by extremist groups and was released after much effort by Indian and Afghan authorities.
Read more

Connect with us

236,914FansLike
412,195FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com