Friday, July 3, 2020
Salman wore a helmet, fired at Hindus, emptied magazine, Delhi anti-Hindu riots accused confess: Charge sheet filed in the murder of Dilbar Negi

In the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police, it was revealed that Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal riots.

OpIndia Staff

The three accused Muslim men in the brutal murder of the 20-year-old Hindu youth Dilbar Negi have confessed before the Delhi police that they indulged in indiscriminate firing on Hindus at the Shiv Vihar in North-East Delhi during the Anti Hindu Riots in the national capital, reports Indian Express.

According to the reports, in the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the murder of Dilbar Negi stated that three accused in the case – Shahnawaz, Salman and Sonu Saifi, admitted to procuring a pistol, while Salman confessed of “firing at Hindus”. The charge-sheet also said that nine of the 12 had given identical confessions, while the remaining three admitting to indulging in violence.

The main accused in the case – Shahnawaz said to the police that he saw a crowd coming from Mustafabad and then said to his friends – Sahil Parvez, Salman and others, who collected sticks, match-stick and bottles. Further, Salman said that he had told Sonu to bring the pistol because he had purchased a pistol three-four months back from Shahnawaz.

Accused fired at Hindus indiscriminately

The accused Salman also said that he wore a helmet and started indiscriminate firing on Hindus at the Shiv Vihar Tiraha, emptied the magazine, and returned the pistol to Sonu.

Confirming the same, another accused Sonu said that Salman, who was pelting stones with them, asked him to get a pistol, which Sonu had purchased from Shahnawa.

“I bought the pistol from my house and gave it to Salman. Salman wore the helmet, and began firing the bullets at Hindus,” said Sonu according to the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police.

Delhi Police mentions call records in the charge-sheet

The Delhi Police charge-sheet mentioned the call records of the accused to prove that all the three accused were present at the area during the riots. The CCTV footage seized from the Rajdhani School also located six of the accused at the crime scene.

The charge-sheet mentioned, “Azad, is seen ‘carrying a danda’ at 4:09:05 pm; Faisal is ‘seen’ at 3:44:50 pm; Shahrukh at 3:27:20 pm; Shoeb is ‘seen’ at 3:37:04 pm; Rashid is ‘seen’ at 3:37:55 pm; Tahir is ‘seen’ at 3:41:59 pm; Salman is seen at 4:50:25 pm.

The Delhi Police have also identified 24 more suspects in connection with the Anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad and Shiv Vihar, who are yet to be questioned.

Owner of the hospital is the mastermind behind the killing of Dilbar Negi

Earlier, the owner of a hospital in North-East Delhi was also named by the Delhi Police in its charge-sheet as one of the masterminds of the anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad, that led to the brutal killing of Hindu youth Dilbar Negi.

The Delhi Police had named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of the protest, which led to the murder of 20-year-old Hindu youth Dilbar Negi. The organisers of the protest which took place at Farooqia Masjid are Arshad Pradhan, Dr Anwar, owner of Al-Hind hospital, the charge-sheet mentioned.

Brutal murder of Dilbar Negi by Muslim mob

The 20-year-old Dilbar Negi, who hailed from Uttarakhand, was burnt by a Muslim mob, who had cut his hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire during the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots in the national capital.

Negi, who worked at Anil Sweets shop in Shiv Vihar, was killed during the riots and his body was found on the afternoon of February 26 in a charred condition with lower limbs missing below the thigh.

The incident was first reported by OpIndia, when the relatives of Dalbir, the deceased, contacted us and reported the horrific accident. He came to Delhi just 6 months ago from  Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand. 

In the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police, it was revealed that Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive inside his sweets-shop when a Muslim mob targeted properties of Hindus during the communal riots.

The police have so far named 12 persons as accused in the chargesheet — all of them are in judicial custody. They have been identified as Mohd Shanawaj alias Shanu, Mohd Faizal, Azad, Asraf Ali, Rashid alias Monu, Sharukh, Mohd Shoaib, Parvez, Rashid alias Raja, Md Tahir, Salman and Sonu Saifi.

