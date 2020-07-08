The charge-sheet filed by the Delhi police in connection with the Anti-Hindu riots in the Northeast Delhi has revealed that the rise of controversial Islamic cleric Maulana Saad, the mastermind behind the Nizamuddin Markaz, coincided with the rise of Rajdhani School owner Faisal Farooque, reports Indian Express.

According to the Indian Express article, the charge-sheet, in which Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana has been named for the first time, states that as Saad rose to power in the Tablighi Jamaat, Faisal Farooque – the owner of Rajdhani School and one of the main accused in the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots also increased his real estate acquisitions in the Northeast Delhi.

“After Saad rose to power in Tablighi Jamaat, it has been noticed that Faisal Farooque has also risen in terms of acquisition of real estate in Northeast district,” the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police in connection with the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots said.

The charge-sheet also mentions Haji Yunus, the AAP MLA from Mustafabad, as an “intermediary”.

Maulana Saad, whose name only resurfaced in March after the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz was found to be a superspreader of coronavirus, is alleged to have links with Faisal Farooq.

The charge-sheet mentions a list of properties purchased by Farooque and his father “after 2014 — since Saad came to power”. The charge-sheet reads, “Maulana Saad rose to power in the Tablighi Jamaat in 2014… Farooque is a regular attendee of the Markaz… his closeness to the Tablighi Jamaat is apparent in his regular contact with Abdul Aleem, who is a close associate of Maulana Saad.”

The chargesheet states that further investigation, in terms of role played by Tablighi Jamaat, if any, in the riots is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Yunus rejected the allegation and said that the charges are yet to be proven by the Delhi police.

Faisal Farooque had close links with Maulana Saad

Reportedly, Faisal Farooque has close links to Abdul Aleem, a close associate of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. He is also said to have visited Deoband before the riots in the national capital. Faisal Farooque, who had turned his school into a launch-pad to attack Hindus during Anti-Hindu Delhi riots, has been named along with 17 others in the charge-sheet filed by the Delhi Police at the Karkardooma court on June 3.

In the initial investigation, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had unearthed Farooque’s call detail analysis, which had shown his links with prominent members of Popular Front of India, Pinjratod Group, Jamia Coordination Committee, Hazrat Nizamuddin Markaz and some other fundamental Muslim clerics.

Further, the charge-sheet had also revealed that Farooque and Aleem were in touch with each other through phone calls and SMS at least 13 times between February 20 and March 3.

“Faisal Farooque played a pivotal role in organising riots in and around Rajdhani school. Abdul Aleem, by virtue of holding an important position in Tablighi Jamaat leadership, could have played a role in facilitating Faisal Farooque. Further investigation into this aspect, in this case, is being done,” the charge-sheet stated.

Faisal Farooque, who was arrested for orchestrating riots is the owner of the Rajdhani school, has been accused of allowing rioters to camp inside the Rajdhani school, fire bullets from the terrace of Rajdhani school.

The rioters had used the terrace of Rajdhani school to throw petrol bombs, acid, bricks, stones, and other projectile using an improvised large iron catapult installed there. The mob had used ropes to climb down from the roof of Rajdhani school into the compound of DRP convent school and set the school on fire.

Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital named in the charge-sheet

Earlier, the owner of a hospital in North-East Delhi was also named by the Delhi Police in its charge-sheet as one of the masterminds of the anti-Hindu riots in Mustafabad, that led to the brutal killing of Hindu youth Dilbar Negi.

The Delhi Police had named Dr MA Anwar, the owner of Al-Hind hospital in the riot-hit Mustafabad area, as one of the organisers of the protest, which led to the murder of 20-year-old Hindu youth Dilbar Negi. The organisers of the protest which took place at Farooqia Masjid are Arshad Pradhan, Dr Anwar, owner of Al-Hind hospital, the charge-sheet mentioned.