Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home News Reports Egypt: Female social media influencers get 2-years jail, 19,000 USD fine for 'indecent' TikTok...
News Reports
Updated:

Egypt: Female social media influencers get 2-years jail, 19,000 USD fine for ‘indecent’ TikTok videos

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Two Egyptian social media stars have been sentenced by court for 'indecent' dance videos
The Egyptian women sentenced to jail and asked to pay 19,000 USD in fine, images via Twitter
5

An Egyptian court has sentenced several young women to two years in prison and a hefty monetary fine on Monday for posting “indecent” dance videos on TikTok.

According to the reports, two women – Haneen Hossam and Mawada el-Adham, who are in their early 20s, have been charged by the Egyptian court for their social media posts. The two women, who are extremely popular on TikTok, has amassed millions of followers for their video snippets.

Who is Haneen Hossam?

Haneen Hossam, a 20-year-old student of the Cairo University, is now accused of ‘encouraging young women to meet men through a video app and build friendships with them’, receiving a fee according to the number of followers watching these chats’. Hossam has about 1.3million followers on the popular social media platform.

The Egyptian authorities have arrested Hossam in April after she posted a TikTok video asking girls to work for her and get paid in return. 

The court has imposed a fine of 300,000 Egyptian pounds, nearly $19,000 on the women, for “violating the values and principles of the Egyptian family, promoting human trafficking and inciting debauchery”. 

Mawada el-Adham: arrested for posting dance videos

Another female TikTok and Instagram influencer Mawada Al-Adham has also been named in the prosecution statement.

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer has at least two million followers. Al-Adham is also accused of publishing ‘indecent’ photos and videos on social media platforms. 

The Egyptian authorities arrested al-Adham in May after she had posted satirical videos on TikTok and Instagram. She is also imposed with a fine of 300,000 Egyptian pounds. Her lawyer Ahmed el-Bahkeri has said they will now appeal the verdict. 

Mawada el-Adham was arrested for sharing ‘indecent’ dance videos

Seven others detained, petition launched

Not just Hossam and El-Adham, three other women have also been charged for assisting the two to manage their social media accounts. 

Following the court’s decision to charge the young girls, there has been a massive uproar in the country against such harsh decisions. The critics have described the crackdown on social media stars an assault on self-expression.

Meanwhile, an online petition has been launched on Change.org by a group of women seeking to “stop targeting women on TikTok” and demanded the immediate release of the women and named others besides Hossam and al-Adham. 

Menna Abdel-Aziz, Sherifa Refaat also known as Sherry Hanem, Nora Hesham, Manar Samy, Hadeer Hady and Bassant Mohamed are the others who have been detained by the Egyptian authorities in last few months for their social media posts. The petition calls for the release of all nine detained women. Reports say that the women were portrayed as a part of a prostitution network by the prosecution.

Several organisations and individuals have criticised the increasing instances of stamping on feedoms of women and excessive moral policing by the authorities in the Islamic nation.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Explosive allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty in 6-page complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Read more
News Reports

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.
Read more

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.

Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to place 22.6 kg silver brick at the foundation site of Ram Mandir. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000.

The Nanoor Massacre: When CPI(M) workers slaughtered 11 landless labourers and then blamed ‘evil’ landlords for their crimes

Political History of India OpIndia Staff -
The Nanoor Massacre occurred on the 27th of July, 2000 in the Birbhum District of West Bengal. 11 labourers lost their lives.

Recently Popular

Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Opinions

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Egypt: Female social media influencers get 2-years jail, 19,000 USD fine for ‘indecent’ TikTok videos

OpIndia Staff -
Two popular social media influencers, Haneem Hossam and Mawada el-Adham, who are in their early 20s, have been charged by the Egyptian court for their social media posts.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Explosive allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty in 6-page complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Read more
News Reports

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.
Read more
News Reports

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
Read more
News Reports

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more
Political History of India

Kalyan Singh refused to give orders to shoot Karsevaks: Here is his speech from 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Singh is considered an icon of Hindutva due to his conduct during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests DU Professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case for Naxal activities

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has arrested one Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, son of Kunhu Mohammad, in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Politics

Muslim leader Owaisi says nonexistent disputed structure will remain a mosque, suggests Kashi-Mathura might be next

OpIndia Staff -
Asaduddin Owaisi said that Narendra Modi should clarify whether he is attending the event in his official capacity or as an individual.
Read more

Connect with us

237,688FansLike
416,874FollowersFollow
283,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com