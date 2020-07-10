On Thursday, an Indian Army convoy was attacked by a group of Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists in Pampore in Awantipora district of South Kashmir during which a soldier and a woman were injured.

Reportedly, during the attack on the Army convoy that took place in the Ladoo area of Pampore, a Kashmiri woman suffered minor injuries and was soon shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured lady was soon discharged.

The lady was reportedly caught in between the crossfire when terrorists attacked at the convoy of the security forces from near a Mosque in Pampore of Pulwama.

As reports began to emerge that there has been another attack by the Islamic terrorists, the propaganda machinery within Kashmir resorted to peddling false information pertaining to the incident to claim that the lady was hit by the bullets of Indian Army, who later succumbed to injuries.

Ashraf Wani, the India Today journalist took to Twitter to claim that a lady died after she was hit by a bullet in Pampore after the Indian Army had fired against “youth pelting stones”.

Image Source: Ankur Singh



However, senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted the image of the injured lady, who was referred to as dead by Ashraf Wani, to state that the injured lady was absolutely fine and back home from the hospital after getting first-aid.

It is notable here that Wani had not only invented a civilian ‘death’ when there was none, he had also stated that the Indian Army had opened fire on some ‘youth pelting stones’, trying to peddle a narrative that the army fires and kills young boys who pelt stones. The authorities have confirmed that bullets were fired at the Army convoy, not ‘stones pelted’.

Anti-India rhetoric spread by some groups

This is not the first time that India Today journalist has been pushing such dangerous false information on social media with regards to the terrorist attacks in the valley. Just a week back, Ashraf Wani had passed off a purported video of the son of the deceased, to claim that his 64-year-old father, who was killed by terrorists in Sopore, was actually picked by CRPF jawans.

In fact, Wani was trying to push the narrative on social media that 64-year-old man who was killed by the terrorists, was actually picked by the security forces, who was later found dead on the streets of Sopore. The image of the three-year-old child sitting on the chest the deceased person, who was later saved by the Indian Army had gone viral on the internet. Some media portals had even circulated a video of the three-year-old to claim that his grandfather was shot by police.

These purported videos of Ashraf Wani also made it to the social media groups of pro-Pakistan sympathisers in the valley, who used it to spread the narrative that it was the CRPF soldiers who killed the old man and not the terrorists.