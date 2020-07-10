Friday, July 10, 2020
Home Fact-Check India Today journalist Ashraf Wani peddles fake news claiming Kashmiri woman was killed by...
Fact-CheckMediaNews Reports
Updated:

India Today journalist Ashraf Wani peddles fake news claiming Kashmiri woman was killed by Army bullets in Pampore

It is notable here that Wani had not only invented a civilian 'death' when there was none, he had also stated that the Indian Army had opened fire on some 'youth pelting stones', trying to peddle a narrative that the army fires and kills young boys who pelt stones.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
India Today's Ashraf Wani peddled fake news claiming that Army bullets killed a civilian woman in Pampore
Ashraf Wani, the India Today journalist, image via Twitter
6

On Thursday, an Indian Army convoy was attacked by a group of Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists in Pampore in Awantipora district of South Kashmir during which a soldier and a woman were injured.

Reportedly, during the attack on the Army convoy that took place in the Ladoo area of Pampore, a Kashmiri woman suffered minor injuries and was soon shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured lady was soon discharged.

The lady was reportedly caught in between the crossfire when terrorists attacked at the convoy of the security forces from near a Mosque in Pampore of Pulwama.

As reports began to emerge that there has been another attack by the Islamic terrorists, the propaganda machinery within Kashmir resorted to peddling false information pertaining to the incident to claim that the lady was hit by the bullets of Indian Army, who later succumbed to injuries.

Ashraf Wani, the India Today journalist took to Twitter to claim that a lady died after she was hit by a bullet in Pampore after the Indian Army had fired against “youth pelting stones”.

Image Source: Ankur Singh

However, senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul posted the image of the injured lady, who was referred to as dead by Ashraf Wani, to state that the injured lady was absolutely fine and back home from the hospital after getting first-aid.

It is notable here that Wani had not only invented a civilian ‘death’ when there was none, he had also stated that the Indian Army had opened fire on some ‘youth pelting stones’, trying to peddle a narrative that the army fires and kills young boys who pelt stones. The authorities have confirmed that bullets were fired at the Army convoy, not ‘stones pelted’.

Anti-India rhetoric spread by some groups

This is not the first time that India Today journalist has been pushing such dangerous false information on social media with regards to the terrorist attacks in the valley. Just a week back, Ashraf Wani had passed off a purported video of the son of the deceased, to claim that his 64-year-old father, who was killed by terrorists in Sopore, was actually picked by CRPF jawans.

In fact, Wani was trying to push the narrative on social media that 64-year-old man who was killed by the terrorists, was actually picked by the security forces, who was later found dead on the streets of Sopore. The image of the three-year-old child sitting on the chest the deceased person, who was later saved by the Indian Army had gone viral on the internet. Some media portals had even circulated a video of the three-year-old to claim that his grandfather was shot by police.

These purported videos of Ashraf Wani also made it to the social media groups of pro-Pakistan sympathisers in the valley, who used it to spread the narrative that it was the CRPF soldiers who killed the old man and not the terrorists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsKashmir terrorists, India Today news, Kashmir news

Trending now

News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.
Read more

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Fact-Check Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist

Criminal Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster to death, exhibited criminal behaviour since childhood: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey had tortured his school headmaster Siddheshwar Pandey to death during his childhood

Used cartridges from the rooftop: What was collected from the scene where Ratan Lal was murdered and what it all means

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
During the anti-Hindu Delhi riots, the brutal murder of Ratan Lal was one of the first acts of violence that shook the nation from the 24th of February to the 26th of February

Unconfirmed reports of Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani being ‘picked up’ by UP Police emerge on social media

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamists and 'liberals' claimed on social media that Newslaundry columnist Sharjeel Usmani, who had hailed Delhi riots shooter Shahrukh as 'Mujahid', has been 'picked up' by UP Police.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Social Media

Only Muslims go to heaven, Ravish Kumar-like non-Muslims can only hope for a mild level of hell: Dr Zakir Naik explains

OpIndia Staff -
Naik said that virtues like honesty and charity cannot ensure qualifying marks for heaven or Jannah. Only Muslims can go to heaven and non-Muslims will go to hell by default, he says.
Read more
Politics

Jyoti Basu is the mass murderer India forgot

Abhishek Banerjee -
Please don’t feel bad about speaking ill of the Late Jyoti Basu. If there is another world, be certain that there are (at least) 28,000 voices from the other side backing you up.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
Media

From Vikas Dubey has reached Nepal to he may be encountered ‘because he knows dirty secrets’: Read how conspiracy theorists spun yarns

OpIndia Staff -
As Vikas Dubey was on the run, the journalists kept themselves busy conjuring up various conspiracy theories.
Read more

Latest News

Fact-Check

India Today journalist Ashraf Wani peddles fake news claiming Kashmiri woman was killed by Army bullets in Pampore

OpIndia Staff -
A lady was caught in the crossfire after some terrorists attacked an Army convoy near a Mosque in Pampore. She was brought to hospital and was discharged soon after first-aid.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Delhi Riots Chargesheets: Before murdering Ratan Lal, the Islamist mob had held 2 other police constables hostage

Nupur J Sharma -
The chargesheet filed by Special Investigation Team of Delhi Police in the murder of Ratan Lal and deadly attacks by rioters on IPS Amit Sharma and IPS Anuj Kumar mentions at least 17 accused.
Read more
News Reports

AAP does it again: Arvind Kejriwal supporters hail him for ‘saving life’ of a Modi voter amid coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving severe criticism, Arvind Kejriwal supporters have taken it upon themselves to rebuild his lost credibility
Read more
News Reports

Indian and Chinese sides move back at conflict areas along the LAC in Ladakh to create temporary non-patrolling zones

OpIndia Staff -
India and China have completed withdrawal from conflict sites along LAC at Galwan Valley, Pangong Tso lake and other conflict areas
Read more
News Reports

Gujarat shows the way in Atmanirbhar Bharat: Morbi, the ceramic tiles hub of India, now looks to take on China’s toy market

OpIndia Staff -
150 firms in Gujarat's Morbi have joined hands to create local alternatives to products currently being outsourced from China.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Thane hospital gives body of wrong Coronavirus victim to family, after cremation hospital informs that their family member is alive

OpIndia Staff -
After a family cremated body of Cornoavirus victim, hospital informed they their family member is alive & they were given wrong body
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: News channel owner Sheikh Safiqul Islam, his wife Alima Khatun and journalist Suraj Ali Khan arrested after the channel exposed corruption

OpIndia Staff -
Web Channel Arambagh TV owner Sheikh Safiqul Islam, his wife Alima Khatun and journalist Suraj Ali Khan were arrested on 29 June
Read more
News Reports

NCW takes cognisance of the vile, obscene abuses hurled by comedian Kenny Sebastian, asks for probe

OpIndia Staff -
Kenny Sebastian was accused of hurling vile, misogynist abuses over Instagram comments. The abuses were flagged by many social media users.
Read more

Connect with us

235,293FansLike
402,110FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com